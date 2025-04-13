When tariffs are temporary tattoos, outlooks top earnings

When it comes to earnings results investors are often more interested in forward-looking guidance than numbers for the past quarters, but that’s especially true at a time with unprecedented tariffs hanging over the markets. On the one hand, it’s reassuring there weren’t worrisome warnings, as companies such as Delta Air Lines and Walmart offered earlier this week, before the tariff pause: That 90-day extension may have let companies feel they had breathing room to hold off on earnings revisions—for now—in hopes of deals to come.