Q1 Earnings Impact: Oberoi Realty shares fall 4% after Q1 profit drops 28% YoY; revenue, margins also slide

Shares of Oberoi Realty slipped 4 percent to touch a day’s low of ₹1,751 on Wednesday, July 23, following the release of its June quarter earnings that showed a sharp decline in profitability and revenue. The Mumbai-based real estate developer posted a 28 percent year-on-year fall in net profit at ₹421.2 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to ₹585 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations declined 29.7 percent to ₹987.5 crore in Q1 FY26, down from ₹1,405 crore reported in Q1 FY25. On the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped 36 percent year-on-year to ₹520.4 crore, against ₹815 crore in the same period a year ago. The EBITDA margin contracted to 52.7 percent from 58 percent.

Despite total expenses falling 14 percent to ₹574 crore, a sharp 86 percent jump in land, development rights, and construction costs — from ₹335 crore to ₹626 crore — weighed heavily on profitability.

Interim Dividend Announced In a separate announcement, Oberoi Realty declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share for FY25-26, amounting to 20 percent of the face value of ₹10. The company has set July 25, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible shareholders, with the dividend payout scheduled on or before August 7, 2025.

Management Commentary Vikas Oberoi, Chairman and Managing Director of Oberoi Realty, said that the demand for luxury housing remains robust, supported by consumers’ aspirations for elevated living. He added, “We are pleased to report another healthy quarter, driven by the successful tower launch at Elysian, Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon. At Oberoi Realty, we remain focused on creating developments that foster vibrant communities — through thoughtfully designed homes, premium retail, world-class hotels, and sustainable living experiences.”

Stock Price Performance Following the earnings announcement, the stock dropped as much as 4 percent during the day. It currently trades over 25 percent below its 52-week high of ₹2,349.80, hit in December 2024. On the downside, the stock had touched its 52-week low of ₹1,440 in April 2025.

Over the last one year, Oberoi Realty’s shares have gained nearly 5 percent. However, the stock has lost 19 percent so far in 2025. In July alone, it has fallen 7.5 percent after four consecutive months of gains — 9 percent in June, 6.4 percent in May, 0.3 percent in April, and 10.3 percent in March. Earlier in the year, the stock had started on a weak note with a steep 21.5 percent decline in January and an 18 percent drop in February.