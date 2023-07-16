Q1 earnings, global cues & more: Key triggers for stock markets next week

The market is teeming with positivity as expectations have grown stronger that the Fed will take a pause on rate hikes after lifting rates by 25 bps on July 26 as US inflation eased more than expected last month. On the domestic front, India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose for the first time in five months to 4.81 per cent in June - pushed higher than expected due to a less supportive base and the onset of a surge in vegetable prices.