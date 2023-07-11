Earnings of oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Reliance , Indian Oil, among others, in the first quarter of current fiscal (2023-24) is expected to go up sharply due to auto-fuel over recovery in the range of ₹17,000-18,000 crore. According to a report by JM Financials, the over-recoveries registered by OMCs in the April-June quarter is on the back of consistent retail prices of petrol and diesel, despite the moderation in crude prices which have been below $80 per barrel, to recoup FY23 losses.

OMCs did not significantly increase retail prices last year even after crude reached a peak of $140 per barrel in March 2022. Due to this, the oil refiners registered losses as petrol and diesel rates have been unchanged since May 2022. For consumers, petrol and diesel prices may not reduce even after crude oil prices decline further this year as OMCs may not lift the freeze on fuel prices.

Gross Refining Margins in Focus

OMCs’ weighted average auto-fuel gross marketing margin has jumped sharply to a record high over ₹8.8 per litre in Q1FY24, compared to ₹2.1 per litre in the preceding Q4FY23, versus the normalised margin of ₹3.5 per litre, as per JM Financials.

However, the reported gross refining margins (GRM) after the inventory loss is likely to moderate to $8-11 per bbl, with Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) at $8.4/bbl, Indian Oil at $8.7/bbl, and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) at $10.4/bbl, despite the moderation in diesel cracks, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the sales of petrol and diesel by state-owned fuel retailers in June were little changed from May, according to recent official data. The daily sales of diesel rose marginally by 0.4 per cent to 7.12 million metric tonnes (mmt) in June compared with May, whereas petrol sales remained flat at nearly 2.90 million tonnes. State-run HPCL, Indian Oil Corp, and BPCL - own about 90 per cent of India's retail fuel outlets.

India produced a total of 2.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil in May 2023, compared to 2.6 MMT in the year-ago period, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC).

Crude Oil Price Outlook

Broadly, crude oil prices have been declining this year as a result of sluggish global economic growth and declining energy demand. Brent crude oil prices were hovering around $83/bbl in the preceding January-March quarter of fiscal 2022-23. However, crude prices have decreased by $10/bbl since then and has been in a consolidation range between $71-$79/bbl for the past two months.

The highest level achieved by oil prices in Q1FY24 was on April 4 at $83.95/bbl - the biggest rise in more than a year, after the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, called OPEC+, announced oil production cuts of 1.16 million barrels per day (bpd) in a surprise decision. OPEC+ defended its output reduction as being aimed at market ‘stability’. The voluntary cuts started from May 2023 and will last until the end of the year.

In its June meeting, OPEC+ decided to reduce overall production targets from 2024 by a further total of 1.4 million bpd. Even then, Saudi Arabia had announced to make deep production cuts of 1 million bpd starting from July, as part of a broader output-limiting OPEC+ deal. The rest of the OPEC producers agreed to extend earlier cuts in supply through the end of 2024.

In the latest announcement, Saudi Arabia extended its voluntary oil output cut of one million bpd for another month - to finally limit supply from August. Russia also announced cutting oil exports by 500,000 bpd from August, together bringing the total reductions by OPEC+ to 5 million bpd - about five per cent of the global oil demand from next month.

However, as a result of tighter market, oil prices are likely to witness an uptick in the coming months. India, a net importer of crude oil which fulfills as much as 85 per cent of its energy needs through imports, may see a heavier import bill if international crude oil prices rise again.G

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility.

