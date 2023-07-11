Q1 Result preview: OMCs to report sharp rise on over-recovery with crude below $80/bbl; check details3 min read 11 Jul 2023, 08:56 AM IST
The over-recoveries registered by OMCs in the April-June quarter is on the back of consistent retail prices of petrol and diesel, despite the moderation in crude prices which have been below $80 per barrel, to recoup FY23 losses.
Earnings of oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Reliance, Indian Oil, among others, in the first quarter of current fiscal (2023-24) is expected to go up sharply due to auto-fuel over recovery in the range of ₹17,000-18,000 crore. According to a report by JM Financials, the over-recoveries registered by OMCs in the April-June quarter is on the back of consistent retail prices of petrol and diesel, despite the moderation in crude prices which have been below $80 per barrel, to recoup FY23 losses.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×