Earnings of oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Reliance, Indian Oil, among others, in the first quarter of current fiscal (2023-24) is expected to go up sharply due to auto-fuel over recovery in the range of ₹17,000-18,000 crore. According to a report by JM Financials, the over-recoveries registered by OMCs in the April-June quarter is on the back of consistent retail prices of petrol and diesel, despite the moderation in crude prices which have been below $80 per barrel, to recoup FY23 losses.

