HDFC Bank, Tata Elxsi, nine other companies to declare Q1 results today

HDFC Bank, Tata Elxsi, nine other companies to declare Q1 results today2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 08:41 AM IST
Q1 results 2023: HDFC Bank's Q1FY24 results is highly anticipated after HDFC twins merger. Analysts expect net profit to jump 25.9% YoY and NII to expand 23.2% YoY
Q1 results 2023: Amid stock market trading at record highs, company results hold key for Dalal Street mood. For further upside, market requires strong Q1 earnings season and hence, both investors and market observers are eagerly awaiting company earnings after the end of April to June 2023 quarter. A total of eleven listed companies are going to declare their Q1 results today and those eleven companies include HDFC Bank, Tata Elxsi, LTIMindtree, Central Bank of India and CRISIL.
