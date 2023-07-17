HDFC Bank, Tata Elxsi, nine other companies to declare Q1 results today

Tata Elxsi Q4 results

Tata Elxsi Ltd reported an 26 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit for the fiscal's fourth quarter ended March (Q4FY23) to ₹201.5 crore. The Tata group company had reported a profit of ₹160.01 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations for Q4FY23 rose 23 per cent to ₹838 crore from ₹681.7 crore. Sequentially, it rose 2.5 per cent from ₹817.7 crore. The IT company's total income for Q4FY23 rose 23.4 per cent on year to ₹863.6 crore from ₹699.8 crore in Q4FY22.