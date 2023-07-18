IndusInd Bank, ICICI Pru to ICICI Lombard: 15 companies to declare Q1 results today2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 08:43 AM IST
Q1 results 2023: Among 15 companies that is going to declare Q1 results today includes IndusInd Bank, ICICI Prudential, ICICI Lombard, Polycab India, CIE Automotive India, etc
Q1 results today: After strong results season in January to March 2023 quarter, stock market investors and observers are quite vigilant in regard to Q1 results 2023. In Q4FY23, Indian companies managed to deliver better numbers at a time when global market was reeling under the heat of economic slowdown. During April to June 2023, Indian economy witnessed stellar GST collection, better than expected GDP numbers, inflation under check, etc.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×