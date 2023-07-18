ICICI Prudential Q4FY23 results

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (IPru Life) reported strong results for the March quarter (Q4FY23), with its annualized premium equivalent (APE) growing approximately 27 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), thanks to a favourable product and channel mix. The increase in APE was also supported by sales of high-ticket insurance policies in February and March, following the budget announcement of taxation on life insurance policies with aggregate premiums over ₹5 lakh starting from 1 April. ICICI Prudential management said that healthy business, particularly from traditional savings and annuity product segments, contributed to a robust value of new business growth of 36 per cent YoY in the fourth quarter of FY23.