Q1 results today: Despite concerns of global slowdown , Indian companies managed to deliver strong quarterly results in the previous quarter. Hence, market is expecting some better numbers from Dalal Street listed companies as in April to June 2023 quarter, Indian GST collection has remained robust and it has delivered better than expected GDP numbers as well. In fact, Indian economy has managed to keep the inflation under control as well. So, Q1 results for the financial year 2023-24 is quite vital from stock market perspective and hence both investors and overserves are highly vigilant about the company earning in Q1FY24.

For such investors and observers, there is a piece of stock market news. A total of 25 listed companies are going to declared their Q1 results today and those 25 companies include Indian IT majors Infosys and Coforge. Apart from this HUL, MPhasiS, Union Bank of India, South Indian Bank, Havells India, United Spirits, Persistent Systems, Tanla Platforms, etc. are some other companies that are going to declare their Q1 earnings.

Infosys results: Market expects muted revenue growth

The IT major is expected to witness a weak quarter on the back of macro headwinds in key markets in the US and Europe. Stay tuned to our Infosys Q1 results live blog for latest updates on Q1FY23 earnings from the second largest software services exporter in the country.

Infosys reported a sequentially weak quarter in the period ending March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23). The IT giant's Q4 PAT came in at ₹6,128 crore down by nearly 16% QoQ. While revenue also dipped by 2.2% QoQ to ₹37,441 crore. In constant currency, the company's revenue growth came in at 3.2% QoQ and 8.8% YoY.

Coforge Q4 results 2023

Coforge reported a net profit of ₹114.8 crore in Q4FY23, nearly half of its net profit of ₹228.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Revenue of the Indian IT firm headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, came in at ₹2,170 crore, a 5.6 per cent increase on a sequential basis.

South Indian Bank Q4FY23 results

Kerala-based private sector lender, South Indian Bank registered a huge growth of 224.95% sequentially in net profit to ₹333.89 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23. Year-on-year, the PAT recorded a growth of 22.74%. The lender's PAT was at ₹272.04 crore in Q4FY22 and ₹102.75 crore in Q3FY23 respectively.