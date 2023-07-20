Q1 results today: Despite concerns of global slowdown, Indian companies managed to deliver strong quarterly results in the previous quarter. Hence, market is expecting some better numbers from Dalal Street listed companies as in April to June 2023 quarter, Indian GST collection has remained robust and it has delivered better than expected GDP numbers as well. In fact, Indian economy has managed to keep the inflation under control as well. So, Q1 results for the financial year 2023-24 is quite vital from stock market perspective and hence both investors and overserves are highly vigilant about the company earning in Q1FY24.

