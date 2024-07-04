Q1 results 2024 effect: Multibagger stock inches closer to lifetime high as board sets date to consider results

  • Q1 results 2024: This multibagger stock witnessed strong buying interest during morning deals after the company decided to hold a board meeting on July 9 to consider and approve Q1FY25 results

Asit Manohar
First Published4 Jul 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Stock market today: Multibagger stock today climbed to an intraday high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>834.95 an came close to its existing lifetime high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>839.95 apiece on BSE.
Stock market today: Multibagger stock today climbed to an intraday high of ₹834.95 an came close to its existing lifetime high of ₹839.95 apiece on BSE.

Q1 results 2024 effect: Eraaya Lifespaces shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. The multibagger stock has given nearly 600 per cent returns year to date (YTD) as it scaled from 116.25 to 834.95 apiece in this period. And the potential for future growth is still significant. Eraaya Lifespaces share price today opened with an upside gap at 834.95 per share on BSE, inching closer to its existing lifetime high of 839.95 per share. However, the stock failed to sustain itself at higher levels and was retracted after profit booking.

Eraaya Lifespaces Q1 results 2024 date

The multibagger stock witnessed strong buying interest during morning deals after the Company declared its board meeting on Wednesday to discuss and approve Q1FY25 results. The company has decided to hold a board meeting on July 9.

In its latest exchange filing, Eraaya Lifespaces said, "In terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 9th day of July 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at B-1, 34/1, Vikas House, Vikas Path Marg, East Punjabi Bagh, Delhi 110026 to consider, inter- alia the following agenda items: 1] to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024; and 2] to consider and approve any other item(s) with the permission of the Chair."

“Further, we had already informed BSE Limited that pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company will remain closed for the purpose of declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, for all the Designated Persons, Connected Persons of the Company from June 26, 2024 and will be re-opened for the insiders of the Company after the end of 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company,” it said.

Multibagger stock

Eraaya Lifespaces shares are one of the multibagger stocks of the Indian stock market. The small-cap stock has risen 550 per cent in six months whereas it has risen 600 per cent in 2024. In one year, it has risen from 12.69 to 834.95 per share mark, logging a nearly 6,200 per cent rally. The multibagger stock witnessed strong upside in the post-Covid period. The stock has risen around 10,500 per cent in the last four years, a testament to its strong performance.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

