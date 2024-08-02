Rushil Decor share price jumps 9% despite stock market crash

Despite the stock market crash on Friday, Rushil Decor's share price witnessed strong buying interest. After Thursday's announcement of strong Q1 results 2024, Rushil Decor's share price today opened flat at ₹351 and touched an intraday high of ₹384.95 apiece on NSE, recording a more than 9 percent intraday rise. While climbing to this intraday high, Rushil Decor's share price came close to its 52-week high of ₹406.90 per share.

Rushil Decor Q1FY25 results The board of directors of Rushil Decor Ltd announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹223.50 crore, which stood at ₹192.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. This means Rushil Decor recorded a nearly 16 percent YoY rise in operational revenue in the recently ended June 2024 quarter. The company's gross profit stood at ₹101.46 crore, which is 7.60 percent higher than its gross profit of ₹94.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company reported a 0.91 percent YoY rise in PAT from 12.20 crore to ₹12.31 crore in the April to June 2024 quarter.

The company's debt-equity ratio was 0.45 times, while its EBITDA was ₹25.57 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 11.40 percent. The company's PAT margins were 5.50 percent in Q1FY25.

Speaking on Q1 results 2024 of the company, Krupesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director at Rushil Decor, said, “In the latest quarter, the company reported a substantial 15.9% year-over-year growth in revenue, reflecting a positive financial performance. Compared to the previous quarter, Profit After Tax margins increased to 5.5% an improvement of 1.6%. We have also benefited from improved price realizations in our MDF Boards export markets, which have contributed positively to our financial results. Furthermore, our MDF value-added products have contributed positively to revenue and profitability by achieving 45% and 55% in quantity and value, respectively.”

Stock market today The Indian stock market witnessed a strong sell-off on Friday. By 2:52 PM, the Nifty 50 index had lost around 1.15 percent, the BSE Sensex was down 1.05 percent, and the Bank Nifty index was down around 0.25 percent. In the broad market, the small-cap index lost around 0.45 percent, while the mid-cap index crashed over one percent.