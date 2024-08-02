Rushil Decor share price jumps 9% despite stock market crash

  Rushil Decor share price today opened flat at 351 apiece and touched an intraday high of 384.95 per share mark

Asit Manohar
Updated2 Aug 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Q1FY25 results: The company's revenue from operations grew by 16% YoY to ₹223.50 crore in the April to June 2024 quarter.
Q1FY25 results: The company's revenue from operations grew by 16% YoY to ₹223.50 crore in the April to June 2024 quarter.

Despite the stock market crash on Friday, Rushil Decor's share price witnessed strong buying interest. After Thursday's announcement of strong Q1 results 2024, Rushil Decor's share price today opened flat at 351 and touched an intraday high of 384.95 apiece on NSE, recording a more than 9 percent intraday rise. While climbing to this intraday high, Rushil Decor's share price came close to its 52-week high of 406.90 per share.

Rushil Decor Q1FY25 results

The board of directors of Rushil Decor Ltd announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The company's revenue from operations stood at 223.50 crore, which stood at 192.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. This means Rushil Decor recorded a nearly 16 percent YoY rise in operational revenue in the recently ended June 2024 quarter. The company's gross profit stood at 101.46 crore, which is 7.60 percent higher than its gross profit of 94.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company reported a 0.91 percent YoY rise in PAT from 12.20 crore to 12.31 crore in the April to June 2024 quarter.

The company's debt-equity ratio was 0.45 times, while its EBITDA was 25.57 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 11.40 percent. The company's PAT margins were 5.50 percent in Q1FY25.

Speaking on Q1 results 2024 of the company, Krupesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director at Rushil Decor, said, “In the latest quarter, the company reported a substantial 15.9% year-over-year growth in revenue, reflecting a positive financial performance. Compared to the previous quarter, Profit After Tax margins increased to 5.5% an improvement of 1.6%. We have also benefited from improved price realizations in our MDF Boards export markets, which have contributed positively to our financial results. Furthermore, our MDF value-added products have contributed positively to revenue and profitability by achieving 45% and 55% in quantity and value, respectively.”

Stock market today

The Indian stock market witnessed a strong sell-off on Friday. By 2:52 PM, the Nifty 50 index had lost around 1.15 percent, the BSE Sensex was down 1.05 percent, and the Bank Nifty index was down around 0.25 percent. In the broad market, the small-cap index lost around 0.45 percent, while the mid-cap index crashed over one percent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 03:00 PM IST
