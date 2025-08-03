Q1 results 2025: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, LIC, SBI among firms to declare earnings next week; check list here

Q1 results 2025: More than 900 companies have declared their first quarter financial results so far, however, the earnings season is yet to be over. The Indian stock market will witness nearly 120 companies reporting their June quarter results next week.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, LIC, SBI, BSE, Trent, DLF, Titan are some the marquee companies to post their first quarter earnings in the upcoming week.

Here's a date-wise list of companies which will declare Q1 results 2025 from August 4 to August 9 - August 4 DLF, Siemens Energy India, Bosch, Marico, Shree Cements, Aditya Birla Capital, Godfrey Phillips India, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Investment Corporation, Escorts Kubota, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, OneSource Specialty Pharma, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Akzo Nobel India, Triveni Turbine, Ather Energy, Tbo Tek, Inox India, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Crizac, Oswal Pumps, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Globus Spirits, Ramco Industries, Delta Corp, and Stove Kraft, among others.

August 5 Bharti Airtel, Britannia Industries, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Lupin, Bharti Hexacom, Berger Paints India, Prestige Estates Projects, Container Corporation of India, Torrent Power, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Exide Industries, Gland Pharma, Eris Lifesciences, Gujarat Gas, EIH, Castrol India, Eris Lifesciences, Jindal Saw, NCC, Tega Industries, Godawari Power & Ispat, Transrail Lighting, Zinka Logistics Solutions, Keystone Realtors, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Raymond Realty, and Eveready Industries India, among others.

August 6 Trent, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Divis Laboratories, Power Finance Corporation, Pidilite Industries, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Hero MotoCorp, Jindal Stainless, UNO Minda, Bharat Forge, KPR Mill, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Bayer CropScience, EID Parry (India), Godrej Agrovet, Ircon International, PVR Inox, RITES, Cera Sanitaryware, Raymond Lifestyle, VIP Industries, VRL Logistics, Gopal Snacks, and Hawkins Cooker, among others.

August 7 Titan Company, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Cummins India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, BSE, General Insurance Corporation of India, Kalyan Jewellers India, Page Industries, Linde India, Max Financial Services, Biocon, 3M India, Global Health, The Ramco Cements, NBCC (India), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Sai Life Sciences, Caplin Point Laboratories, Bajaj Electricals, and MMTC, among others.

August 8 State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Info Edge India, Grasim Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, IFCL, Poly Medicure, Lemon Tree Hotels, Action Construction Equipment, Star Cement, RHI Magnesita India, Diamond Power Infrastructure, Banco Products (India), Equitas Small Finance Bank, Cupid, Ceigall India, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Elcid Investments, Venkys, and Mangalam Cement, among others.

August 9 HBL Engineering, Suprajit Engineering, HBL Engineering, The Andhra Sugar, IFGL Refractories, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries, Hisar Metal, Suryalata Spinning Mills, and Madhucon Projects.