Q1 results 2025: Infosys, Paytm, Nestle India, Eternal among companies to declare earnings next week; check full list

Q1 results 2025: The earnings season has finally kicked in with several marquee companies like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank declared their financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025, last week.
Infosys, Nestle India, Dixon Technologies, IRFC, Paytm, Eternal among 95 plus companies to reveal their earnings next week.
“ All eyes will remain on the ongoing earnings season, with a series of major results lined up. Investors will first react to the results of three heavyweights—Reliance, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank—during early trades on Monday. In the sessions that follow, several prominent companies including Infosys, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, and Cipla are scheduled to announce their quarterly results,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Eternal Ltd, Andhra Cements Ltd., Bansal Wire Industries Ltd., Choice International Ltd., CIE Automotive India Ltd., Control Print Ltd., CRISIL Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd., Havells India Ltd., IDBI Bank Ltd., Latent View Analytics Ltd., Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd., Netripples Software Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Parag Milk Foods Ltd., PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Purple Finance
Colgate-Palmolive (India), CreditAccess Grameen, Dalmia Bharat, Dixon Technologies (India), Indian Railway Finance Corporation, JSW Infrastructure, Kajaria Ceramics, KEI Industries, Mahanagar Gas, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, One97 Communications (Paytm), Shyam Metalics and Energy, United Breweries, Vardhman Textiles, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, and Zensar Technologies.
Aditya Birla Real Estate, Bajaj Housing Finance, Bikaji Foods International, Coforge, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Infosys, Maharashtra Scooters, Oracle Financial Services Software, PCBL Chemical, Persistent Systems, Sapphire Foods India, SRF, Supreme Petrochem, Syngene International, Syrma SGS Technology, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), and Westlife Foodworld.
ACC, Adani Energy Solutions, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Aether Industries, Anant Raj, APL Apollo Tubes, Bajaj Finance, Canara Bank, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cyient, eClerx Services, Indian Bank, Indian Energy Exchange, Karur Vysya Bank, KFin Technologies, LT Foods, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mphasis, Nestle India, SBI Life Insurance Company, Supreme Industries, Tanla Platforms, The Phoenix Mills, Trident, and UTI Asset Management Company.
Aadhar Housing Finance, Acme Solar Holdings, Bajaj Finserv, Bank of Baroda, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Cipla, Grindwell Norton, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, HFCL, Intellect Design Arena, Laurus Labs, Petronet LNG, Poonawalla Fincorp, Schaeffler India, Shriram Finance, Sobha, Tata Chemicals, and The Jammu & Kashmir Bank.
Balkrishna Industries, Central Depository Services (India), IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Premier Energies, SBFC Finance, and Zen Technologies.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
