Q1 results 2025: ITC, BEL, Tata Steel, HUL, NTPC among companies to declare earnings next week; check full list

The earnings season is all set to continue for third week with several marquee companies to declare their first quarter financial results in the upcoming week.
“ As the earnings season progresses, results from heavyweights such as IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, ITC, and others will be tracked for insights on sectoral resilience and corporate performance,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
Bharat Electronics Ltd, Adani Green Energy, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, GAIL, Waaree Energies, NTPC Green Energy, IndusInd Bank, Adani Total Gas, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Go Digit General Insurance, Piramal Pharma, Ajanta Pharma, KEC International, Paradeep Phosphates, Gravita India, Railtel Corporation of India, CarTrade Tech, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, and JK Paper, among others.
Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, NTPC, GE Vernova TD India, Varun Beverages, Apar Industries, Bank of India, Piramal Enterprises, New India Assurance Company, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Welspun Corp, Jubilant Pharmova, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation, International Gemmological Institute India, Gallantt Ispat, Blue Dart Express, Gabriel India, Allied Blenders & Distillers, Happiest Minds Technologies, Strides Pharma Science, and Dilip Buildcon, among others.
Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation of India, Hitachi Energy India, Indus Towers, Hyundai Motor India, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, KPIT Technologies, Kaynes Technology India, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, CESC, IIFL Finance, BASF India, Asahi India Glass, Sagility India, Zydus Wellness, Sonata Software, Relaxo Footwears, Birla Corporation, Maharashtra Seamless, and MOIL, among others.
Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dabur India, Ambuja Cements, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, TVS Motor Company, Swiggy, Mankind Pharma, Radico Khaitan, Gillette India, Emami, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, RR Kabel, Sanofi India, and City Union Bank, among others.
Tata Power Company, ITC, Godrej Properties, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Tube Investments of India, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, LIC Housing Finance, Honeywell Automation, Capri Global Capital, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, Procter and Gamble Health, PC Jeweller, Aditya Vision, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Hester Biosciences, Venus Remedies, and Divyashakti, among others.
ABB India, Federal Bank, Medplus Health Services, Sarda Energy and Minerals, Saven Technologies, AMJ Land, Krishna Ventures, and Incap, among others.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
