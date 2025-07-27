Q1 results 2025: ITC, BEL, Tata Steel, HUL, NTPC among companies to declare earnings next week; check full list

The earnings season is all set to continue for third week with several marquee companies to declare their first quarter financial results in the upcoming week.

“ As the earnings season progresses, results from heavyweights such as IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, NTPC, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, ITC, and others will be tracked for insights on sectoral resilience and corporate performance,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

July 29 Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, NTPC, GE Vernova TD India, Varun Beverages, Apar Industries, Bank of India, Piramal Enterprises, New India Assurance Company, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company, Welspun Corp, Jubilant Pharmova, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation, International Gemmological Institute India, Gallantt Ispat, Blue Dart Express, Gabriel India, Allied Blenders & Distillers, Happiest Minds Technologies, Strides Pharma Science, and Dilip Buildcon, among others.

July 30 Tata Steel, Power Grid Corporation of India, Hitachi Energy India, Indus Towers, Hyundai Motor India, Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, KPIT Technologies, Kaynes Technology India, JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, CESC, IIFL Finance, BASF India, Asahi India Glass, Sagility India, Zydus Wellness, Sonata Software, Relaxo Footwears, Birla Corporation, Maharashtra Seamless, and MOIL, among others.

July 31 Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dabur India, Ambuja Cements, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, TVS Motor Company, Swiggy, Mankind Pharma, Radico Khaitan, Gillette India, Emami, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, RR Kabel, Sanofi India, and City Union Bank, among others.

August 1 Tata Power Company, ITC, Godrej Properties, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Tube Investments of India, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, LIC Housing Finance, Honeywell Automation, Capri Global Capital, Ratnamani Metals and Tubes, Procter and Gamble Health, PC Jeweller, Aditya Vision, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Hester Biosciences, Venus Remedies, and Divyashakti, among others.

August 2 ABB India, Federal Bank, Medplus Health Services, Sarda Energy and Minerals, Saven Technologies, AMJ Land, Krishna Ventures, and Incap, among others.