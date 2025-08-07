Q1 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Titan’s net profit may rise 25% YoY led by jewellery biz; high gold prices to dent margins

Q1 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Titan Company, the jewellery and watches maker, is set to announce its Q1 results today.

Q1 Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Titan Company, the jewellery and watches maker, is set to announce its Q1 results today. The meeting of the board of directors of Titan Company is scheduled for today, 7 August 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of FY26.

Titan Q1 Results Preview

Titan Company is expected to report mid to high teen topline growth led by the jewellery business, with a strong rise in net profit. However, the Tata Group company’s jewellery EBIT margins are likely to drop due to sharp rise in gold prices and decline in studded share.

Titan is estimated to report 15% year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth, with net profit seen rising by 25% YoY, according to analysts. The jewellery division — which contributes over 80% of Titan’s revenue — is estimated to grow around 20%, excluding bullion sales. The watches, eyewear, and other businesses are expected to report healthy double-digit growth.

Market participants will watch out for the company’s outlook for the wedding and festive season and the impact of rising gold prices and US tariffs on Indian exports.

Titan share price traded flat ahead of the Q1 results today. Stay tuned to our Q1 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.