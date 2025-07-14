Q1 results 2025: Reliance Ind, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Wipro among companies to declare earnings this week; check full list

The earnings season has finally kicked in in the month of July. More than 80 companies will declaring their financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025 this week.

“ Investors may continue to be focused on quarterly earnings for a buy-on-dips strategy; however, in the near term, the current premium valuation and the global headwinds like low spending & tariff uncertainties may restrain new inflows. The IT index underperformed due to deferment in orders and new investments, which may impact FY26 earnings estimates,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

July 15 HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, HDB Financial Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, AWL Agri Business, Network 18 Media & Investments, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Swaraj Engines, Just Dial, Geojit Financial Services, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Plastiblends India, Key Corporation, Nureca and Tokyo Finance.

July 16 Tech Mahindra, LT Technology Services, LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO), Angel One, JTL Industries, DB Corp, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Oriental Hotels, Onward Technologies, Kabra Extrusion Technik, Switching Technologies Gunther, Tree House Education and Accessories and Tanfac Industries.

July 17 Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Wipro, Polycab India, HDFC Asset Management Company, 360 ONE WAM, Tata Communications, Clean Science & Technology, LMW, Ceat, Heritage Foods, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Morarka Finance, Integra Engineering India, Sungold Capital and Mishka Exim.

July 18 Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, LT Finance, MPS, Atul, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Neil Industries and Madhusudan Industries.

July 19 HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JK Cement, AU Small Finance Bank, India Cements and Seshasayee Paper and Boards.