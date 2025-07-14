Subscribe

Q1 results 2025: Reliance Ind, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Wipro among companies to declare earnings this week; check full list

The earnings season has finally kicked in in the month of July. More than 80 companies will declaring their financial results for the quarter ending on June 30, 2025 this week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published14 Jul 2025, 11:13 AM IST
“ Investors may continue to be focused on quarterly earnings for a buy-on-dips strategy; however, in the near term, the current premium valuation and the global headwinds like low spending & tariff uncertainties may restrain new inflows. The IT index underperformed due to deferment in orders and new investments, which may impact FY26 earnings estimates,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Here's a list of companies which will be declaring Q1 results 2025 this week -

July 14

HCL Technologies, Tata Technologies, Ola Electric Mobility, Authum Investment & Infrastructure, Tejas Networks, Rallis India, NELCO, Sambhv Steel Tubes, Den Networks, Benares Hotels, Gowra Leasing & Finance, Kesoram Industries, Citadel Realty and Developers, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom, Esaar (India), Sharp Investments, GSB Finance, Shree Steel Wire Ropes and Indergiri Finance.

July 15

HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, HDB Financial Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, AWL Agri Business, Network 18 Media & Investments, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Swaraj Engines, Just Dial, Geojit Financial Services, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Plastiblends India, Key Corporation, Nureca and Tokyo Finance.

July 16

Tech Mahindra, LT Technology Services, LE Travenues Technology (IXIGO), Angel One, JTL Industries, DB Corp, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Oriental Hotels, Onward Technologies, Kabra Extrusion Technik, Switching Technologies Gunther, Tree House Education and Accessories and Tanfac Industries.

July 17

Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, Wipro, Polycab India, HDFC Asset Management Company, 360 ONE WAM, Tata Communications, Clean Science & Technology, LMW, Ceat, Heritage Foods, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Morarka Finance, Integra Engineering India, Sungold Capital and Mishka Exim.

July 18

Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, LT Finance, MPS, Atul, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Neil Industries and Madhusudan Industries.

July 19

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, JK Cement, AU Small Finance Bank, India Cements and Seshasayee Paper and Boards.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
