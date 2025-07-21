Q1 Results 2025 Today LIVE Updates: IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, PNB Housing Finance among BFSI companies to post earnings today

Banks Q1 Results LIVE Updates: A slew of banking and financial services companies will announce their Q1 results today, 21 July 2025. Among the banks that will declare June quarter earnings today include IDBI Bank, UCO Bank and Dhanlaxmi Bank. Meanwhile, two prominent Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) will also announce their Q1 results today. These are PNB Housing Finance and Paisalo Digital.
Q1 Results 2025 LIVE: UCO Bank witnessed a nearly 7% growth in its net interest income (NII) during Q1 FY26. The NII stood at ₹2,403 crore as against ₹2,254 crore in the same period last year. NII is the difference between interest earned and interest expended.
Q1 Results 2025 LIVE: UCO Bank posted a 10% year-on-year rise in net profit for the June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26) to ₹607 crore. The company had posted a net profit of ₹551 crore in the same period last year.
1. Fixation of 33rd AGM Date
The date of the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company has been fixed for September 29, 2025.
2. Fixation of Book Closure Dates
The Book Closure dates have been fixed from September 23, 2025 to September 29, 2025 (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of the 33rd AGM and final dividend payment for FY 2024-25, subject to approval by the shareholders in the 33rd AGM.
3. Promotion of Senior Managerial Personnel
The following promotions have been considered and approved, effective August 1, 2025:
a. Mr. Sushant Sharma, Executive Vice President – Information Technology (EVP-IT), promoted to Senior Vice President – Information Technology (SVP-IT).
b. Ms. Nishtha Sharma, Vice President – Marketing (VP-Marketing), promoted to Senior Vice President – Marketing (SVP-Marketing) of the Company.
Dhanlaxmi Bank, IDBI Bank, Paisalo Digital, PNB Housing Finance, and UCO Bank among top bank and financial stocks that are slated to post the Q1 results today.