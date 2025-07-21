Q1 Results 2025 Today LIVE Updates: IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, PNB Housing Finance among BFSI companies to post earnings today

Q1 Results 2025 LIVE: Paisalo Digital announces management changes ahead of Q1 results

1. Fixation of 33rd AGM Date

The date of the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company has been fixed for September 29, 2025.

2. Fixation of Book Closure Dates

The Book Closure dates have been fixed from September 23, 2025 to September 29, 2025 (both dates inclusive) for the purpose of the 33rd AGM and final dividend payment for FY 2024-25, subject to approval by the shareholders in the 33rd AGM.

3. Promotion of Senior Managerial Personnel

The following promotions have been considered and approved, effective August 1, 2025:

a. Mr. Sushant Sharma, Executive Vice President – Information Technology (EVP-IT), promoted to Senior Vice President – Information Technology (SVP-IT).

b. Ms. Nishtha Sharma, Vice President – Marketing (VP-Marketing), promoted to Senior Vice President – Marketing (SVP-Marketing) of the Company.