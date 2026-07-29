Q1 results 2026: Adani Enterprises to Asian Paints among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 100 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Wednesday, 29 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Waaree Energies, Dabur India, and Bajaj Housing Finance are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Tuesday, Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower amid mixed global market cues, keeping investors cautious. The BSE Sensex slipped 70 points, or 0.09%, to settle at 76,765.92, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 11 points, or 0.04%, to close at 23,985.35.

Adani Ports Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Adani Ports' revenue to rise 18% YoY to ₹107 billion, driven by 15% YoY growth in ports volumes and anticipates EBITDA at ₹62 billion; EBITDA margin to see some pressure at 57.8%.

“Improvement in utilisation at the existing and recently acquired ports and growth in the logistics and marine business remain the key monitorables,” the firm said.

Asian Paints Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates Asian Paints' APNT’s standalone revenue growth is expected at 14.5% YoY (ahead of peers), driven by 11% volume growth.

The firm expects an average price hike in 1Q is estimated at 7% (APNT implemented a cumulative price hike of 10.5% through the quarter in response to crude inflation).

It also believes APNT gained market share from incumbents during the quarter. The international business is expected to largely sustain momentum, with 12% YoY growth. Overall, it also estimates consolidated revenue growth at 14% YoY.

“We estimate modest gross margin decline (YoY basis) owing to consumption of low-cost RM inventory and timely price hikes. EBITDA margin is estimated at 18.6% (up 40 bps yoy), with operating leverage and cost-control measures more than offsetting GM decline. APNT targets HSD volume growth (8-10%) and 18-20% EBITDA margin in FY2027E,” the firm said.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Wednesday, 29 July -

No. Company Name 1 Adani Enterprises 2 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone 3 Asian Paints 4 Eicher Motors 5 Waaree Energies 6 Dabur India 7 Prestige Estates Projects 8 Bajaj Housing Finance 9 Colgate Palmolive (India) 10 Balkrishna Industries 11 Hexaware Technologies 12 Star Health & Allied Insurance Company 13 Honeywell Automation 14 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 15 Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care 16 Piramal Pharma 17 Syrma SGS Technology 18 ACME Solar Holdings 19 Craftsman Automation 20 Force Motors 21 Thangamayil Jewellery 22 Redington 23 Jammu and Kashmir Bank 24 Eris Lifesciences 25 Chalet Hotels 26 MTAR Technologies 27 Syngene International 28 KPIT Technologies 29 TBO Tek 30 Aequs 31 Maharashtra Scooters 32 CarTrade Tech 33 Devyani International 34 Vedanta Power 35 Vinati Organics 36 Vedanta Oil and Gas 37 V-Guard Industries 38 PCBL Chemical 39 Zensar Technologies 40 Vedanta Iron and Steel 41 Karnataka Bank 42 BlackBuck 43 Sharda Cropchem 44 JK Lakshmi Cement 45 Gokul Agro Resources 46 OnEMI Technology Solutions 47 Timex Group India 48 MAS Financial Services 49 MOIL 50 Laxmi Organic Industries 51 Triveni Engineering and Industries 52 Hawkins Cooker 53 Quess Corp 54 Refex Industries 55 Indostar Capital Finance 56 eMudhra 57 HeidelbergCement India 58 ADF Foods Industries 59 Shanthi Gears 60 Apcotex Industries 61 Steelcast 62 EFC (I) 63 Vintage Coffee and Beverages 64 TeamLease Services 65 BGR Energy Systems 66 Accelya Solutions India 67 Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients 68 iValue Infosolutions 69 Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals 70 SKM Egg Products Export (India) 71 Meghmani Organics 72 Dhanlaxmi Bank 73 PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery 74 Macpower CNC Machines 75 Indo Rama Synthetics (India) 76 Kamdhenu 77 Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global 78 Mangal Electrical Industries 79 Vakrangee 80 Chemfab Alkalis 81 Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals 82 BMW Ventures 83 Asahi Songwon Colors 84 RNIT AI Solutions 85 Suditi Industries 86 Akme Fintrade India 87 Akiko Global Services 88 Omega Interactive Technologies