Q1 results 2026: Adani Enterprises to Asian Paints among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Waaree Energies, Dabur India, Bajaj Housing Finance are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published29 Jul 2026, 08:19 AM IST
Stock market today: BSE Sensex slipped 70 points, or 0.09%, to settle at 76,765.92, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 11 points, or 0.04%, to close at 23,985.35.
Stock market today: BSE Sensex slipped 70 points, or 0.09%, to settle at 76,765.92, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 11 points, or 0.04%, to close at 23,985.35.(REUTERS)

Q1 results 2026: More than 100 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Wednesday, 29 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Waaree Energies, Dabur India, and Bajaj Housing Finance are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Tuesday, Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower amid mixed global market cues, keeping investors cautious. The BSE Sensex slipped 70 points, or 0.09%, to settle at 76,765.92, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 11 points, or 0.04%, to close at 23,985.35.

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Adani Ports Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Adani Ports' revenue to rise 18% YoY to 107 billion, driven by 15% YoY growth in ports volumes and anticipates EBITDA at 62 billion; EBITDA margin to see some pressure at 57.8%.

“Improvement in utilisation at the existing and recently acquired ports and growth in the logistics and marine business remain the key monitorables,” the firm said.

Asian Paints Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates Asian Paints' APNT’s standalone revenue growth is expected at 14.5% YoY (ahead of peers), driven by 11% volume growth.

The firm expects an average price hike in 1Q is estimated at 7% (APNT implemented a cumulative price hike of 10.5% through the quarter in response to crude inflation).

It also believes APNT gained market share from incumbents during the quarter. The international business is expected to largely sustain momentum, with 12% YoY growth. Overall, it also estimates consolidated revenue growth at 14% YoY.

“We estimate modest gross margin decline (YoY basis) owing to consumption of low-cost RM inventory and timely price hikes. EBITDA margin is estimated at 18.6% (up 40 bps yoy), with operating leverage and cost-control measures more than offsetting GM decline. APNT targets HSD volume growth (8-10%) and 18-20% EBITDA margin in FY2027E,” the firm said.

Also Read | How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Wednesday, 29 July -

No.Company Name
1Adani Enterprises
2Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
3Asian Paints
4Eicher Motors
5Waaree Energies
6Dabur India
7Prestige Estates Projects
8Bajaj Housing Finance
9Colgate Palmolive (India)
10Balkrishna Industries
11Hexaware Technologies
12Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
13Honeywell Automation
14Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
15Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
16Piramal Pharma
17Syrma SGS Technology
18ACME Solar Holdings
19Craftsman Automation
20Force Motors
21Thangamayil Jewellery
22Redington
23Jammu and Kashmir Bank
24Eris Lifesciences
25Chalet Hotels
26MTAR Technologies
27Syngene International
28KPIT Technologies
29TBO Tek
30Aequs
31Maharashtra Scooters
32CarTrade Tech
33Devyani International
34Vedanta Power
35Vinati Organics
36Vedanta Oil and Gas
37V-Guard Industries
38PCBL Chemical
39Zensar Technologies
40Vedanta Iron and Steel
41Karnataka Bank
42BlackBuck
43Sharda Cropchem
44JK Lakshmi Cement
45Gokul Agro Resources
46OnEMI Technology Solutions
47Timex Group India
48MAS Financial Services
49MOIL
50Laxmi Organic Industries
51Triveni Engineering and Industries
52Hawkins Cooker
53Quess Corp
54Refex Industries
55Indostar Capital Finance
56eMudhra
57HeidelbergCement India
58ADF Foods Industries
59Shanthi Gears
60Apcotex Industries
61Steelcast
62EFC (I)
63Vintage Coffee and Beverages
64TeamLease Services
65BGR Energy Systems
66Accelya Solutions India
67Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
68iValue Infosolutions
69Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
70SKM Egg Products Export (India)
71Meghmani Organics
72Dhanlaxmi Bank
73PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
74Macpower CNC Machines
75Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
76Kamdhenu
77Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global
78Mangal Electrical Industries
79Vakrangee
80Chemfab Alkalis
81Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
82BMW Ventures
83Asahi Songwon Colors
84RNIT AI Solutions
85Suditi Industries
86Akme Fintrade India
87Akiko Global Services
88Omega Interactive Technologies

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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