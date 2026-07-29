Q1 results 2026: Adani Enterprises to Asian Paints among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 100 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Wednesday, 29 July, amid ongoing earnings season.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors, Waaree Energies, Dabur India, and Bajaj Housing Finance are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.
On Tuesday, Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower amid mixed global market cues, keeping investors cautious. The BSE Sensex slipped 70 points, or 0.09%, to settle at 76,765.92, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 11 points, or 0.04%, to close at 23,985.35.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Adani Ports' revenue to rise 18% YoY to ₹107 billion, driven by 15% YoY growth in ports volumes and anticipates EBITDA at ₹62 billion; EBITDA margin to see some pressure at 57.8%.
“Improvement in utilisation at the existing and recently acquired ports and growth in the logistics and marine business remain the key monitorables,” the firm said.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates Asian Paints' APNT’s standalone revenue growth is expected at 14.5% YoY (ahead of peers), driven by 11% volume growth.
The firm expects an average price hike in 1Q is estimated at 7% (APNT implemented a cumulative price hike of 10.5% through the quarter in response to crude inflation).
It also believes APNT gained market share from incumbents during the quarter. The international business is expected to largely sustain momentum, with 12% YoY growth. Overall, it also estimates consolidated revenue growth at 14% YoY.
“We estimate modest gross margin decline (YoY basis) owing to consumption of low-cost RM inventory and timely price hikes. EBITDA margin is estimated at 18.6% (up 40 bps yoy), with operating leverage and cost-control measures more than offsetting GM decline. APNT targets HSD volume growth (8-10%) and 18-20% EBITDA margin in FY2027E,” the firm said.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Adani Enterprises
|2
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
|3
|Asian Paints
|4
|Eicher Motors
|5
|Waaree Energies
|6
|Dabur India
|7
|Prestige Estates Projects
|8
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|9
|Colgate Palmolive (India)
|10
|Balkrishna Industries
|11
|Hexaware Technologies
|12
|Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
|13
|Honeywell Automation
|14
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|15
|Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
|16
|Piramal Pharma
|17
|Syrma SGS Technology
|18
|ACME Solar Holdings
|19
|Craftsman Automation
|20
|Force Motors
|21
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|22
|Redington
|23
|Jammu and Kashmir Bank
|24
|Eris Lifesciences
|25
|Chalet Hotels
|26
|MTAR Technologies
|27
|Syngene International
|28
|KPIT Technologies
|29
|TBO Tek
|30
|Aequs
|31
|Maharashtra Scooters
|32
|CarTrade Tech
|33
|Devyani International
|34
|Vedanta Power
|35
|Vinati Organics
|36
|Vedanta Oil and Gas
|37
|V-Guard Industries
|38
|PCBL Chemical
|39
|Zensar Technologies
|40
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|41
|Karnataka Bank
|42
|BlackBuck
|43
|Sharda Cropchem
|44
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|45
|Gokul Agro Resources
|46
|OnEMI Technology Solutions
|47
|Timex Group India
|48
|MAS Financial Services
|49
|MOIL
|50
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|51
|Triveni Engineering and Industries
|52
|Hawkins Cooker
|53
|Quess Corp
|54
|Refex Industries
|55
|Indostar Capital Finance
|56
|eMudhra
|57
|HeidelbergCement India
|58
|ADF Foods Industries
|59
|Shanthi Gears
|60
|Apcotex Industries
|61
|Steelcast
|62
|EFC (I)
|63
|Vintage Coffee and Beverages
|64
|TeamLease Services
|65
|BGR Energy Systems
|66
|Accelya Solutions India
|67
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|68
|iValue Infosolutions
|69
|Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
|70
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|71
|Meghmani Organics
|72
|Dhanlaxmi Bank
|73
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|74
|Macpower CNC Machines
|75
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|76
|Kamdhenu
|77
|Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global
|78
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|79
|Vakrangee
|80
|Chemfab Alkalis
|81
|Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
|82
|BMW Ventures
|83
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|84
|RNIT AI Solutions
|85
|Suditi Industries
|86
|Akme Fintrade India
|87
|Akiko Global Services
|88
|Omega Interactive Technologies
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.