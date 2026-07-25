Q1 results 2026: AU Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Zen Technologies, among companies to announce earnings today

Q1 Results today: Around 25 companies, including AU Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Zen Technologies and Vedant Fashions, are scheduled to announce their Q1 FY27 earnings on Saturday, July 25. Apart from the headline numbers, investors will closely track management commentary on business outlook, demand trends across sectors, profit growth and dividend announcements, as these could influence stock-specific action.
Some other firms that will announce their results today include High Energy Batteries (India), Nila Infrastructures, FCS Software Solutions, SKP Securities, Exxaro Tiles, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, Sachem Finserve, Mercury Laboratories, Dhanuka Realty, Sea TV Network, Katipatang Lifestyle, Lexoraa Industries, and Veronica Production.
The earnings come at a time when the Indian stock market is under pressure, with benchmark indices ending lower for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, July 24, impacted by escalating tensions in the US-Iran war, rising crude oil prices, and increasing bond yields.
The Nifty 50 declined 0.43% to settle below the 23,800 mark at 23,767, after losing 0.53% in the previous session. The BSE Sensex also fell 0.43% to close at 76,408, extending its losing streak to five sessions. On a weekly basis, both the Sensex and Nifty 50 dropped more than 2.5%, marking their steepest weekly decline in four months.
Meanwhile, geopolitical risks continued to dominate market sentiment. The conflict in the Middle East entered its 13th consecutive day, with tensions escalating after Yemeni Houthi fighters reportedly attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, widening disruptions to another key global shipping route. Adding to concerns, U.S. President Donald Trump warned of "major military punishment" for Iran and the Houthis following the attacks.
Crude oil prices also remained elevated and were on track for another double-digit weekly gain, after surging nearly 15% in the previous week, raising concerns over inflationary pressures and global economic growth.
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
IDFC First Bank Ltd
Zen Technologies Ltd
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
SBFC Finance Ltd
Vedant Fashions Ltd
Birla Corporation Ltd
Dodla Dairy Ltd
Monolithisch India Ltd
Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd
High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd
Essen Speciality Films Ltd
Exxaro Tiles Ltd
Nila Infrastructures Ltd
FCS Software Solutions Ltd
Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd
Surana Solar Ltd
Mercury Laboratories Ltd
SKP Securities Ltd
3p Land Holdings Ltd
Sacheta Metals Ltd
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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