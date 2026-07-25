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Q1 results 2026: AU Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Zen Technologies, among companies to announce earnings today

On July 25, around 25 companies, including AU Small Finance Bank and IDFC First Bank, will report Q1 FY27 earnings. Investors key in on outlook commentary as Indian stocks face pressure, following a five-session decline with geopolitical tensions and elevated crude oil prices.

Pranati Deva
Published25 Jul 2026, 08:57 AM IST
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Q1 results 2026 today
Q1 results 2026 today
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Q1 Results today: Around 25 companies, including AU Small Finance Bank, IDFC First Bank, Zen Technologies and Vedant Fashions, are scheduled to announce their Q1 FY27 earnings on Saturday, July 25. Apart from the headline numbers, investors will closely track management commentary on business outlook, demand trends across sectors, profit growth and dividend announcements, as these could influence stock-specific action.

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Some other firms that will announce their results today include High Energy Batteries (India), Nila Infrastructures, FCS Software Solutions, SKP Securities, Exxaro Tiles, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills, Sachem Finserve, Mercury Laboratories, Dhanuka Realty, Sea TV Network, Katipatang Lifestyle, Lexoraa Industries, and Veronica Production.

The earnings come at a time when the Indian stock market is under pressure, with benchmark indices ending lower for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, July 24, impacted by escalating tensions in the US-Iran war, rising crude oil prices, and increasing bond yields.

The Nifty 50 declined 0.43% to settle below the 23,800 mark at 23,767, after losing 0.53% in the previous session. The BSE Sensex also fell 0.43% to close at 76,408, extending its losing streak to five sessions. On a weekly basis, both the Sensex and Nifty 50 dropped more than 2.5%, marking their steepest weekly decline in four months.

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Meanwhile, geopolitical risks continued to dominate market sentiment. The conflict in the Middle East entered its 13th consecutive day, with tensions escalating after Yemeni Houthi fighters reportedly attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, widening disruptions to another key global shipping route. Adding to concerns, U.S. President Donald Trump warned of "major military punishment" for Iran and the Houthis following the attacks.

Crude oil prices also remained elevated and were on track for another double-digit weekly gain, after surging nearly 15% in the previous week, raising concerns over inflationary pressures and global economic growth.

List of companies announcing Q1 FY27 results today -

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd

IDFC First Bank Ltd

Zen Technologies Ltd

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd

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Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

SBFC Finance Ltd

Vedant Fashions Ltd

Birla Corporation Ltd

Dodla Dairy Ltd

Monolithisch India Ltd

Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd

High Energy Batteries (India) Ltd

Essen Speciality Films Ltd

Exxaro Tiles Ltd

Nila Infrastructures Ltd

FCS Software Solutions Ltd

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd

Surana Solar Ltd

Mercury Laboratories Ltd

SKP Securities Ltd

3p Land Holdings Ltd

Sacheta Metals Ltd

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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