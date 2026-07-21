Q1 results 2026: Bajaj Auto to Adani Energy among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Bajaj Auto, Adani Energy Solutions, TVS Motor Company, Indian Hotels Company, JSW Infrastructure, Adani Total Gas, and Bandhan Bank are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published21 Jul 2026, 08:26 AM IST
Q1 results 2026: Around 43 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results FY27 today.
Q1 results 2026: Around 43 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results FY27 today.

Q1 results 2026: Around 43 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Tuesday, 21 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

Bajaj Auto, Adani Energy Solutions, TVS Motor Company, Indian Hotels Company, JSW Infrastructure, Adani Total Gas, and Bandhan Bank are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Monday, the Indian stock market closed in negative territory, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,300 mark. The BSE Sensex declined 442.93 points, or 0.57%, to settle at 77,708.52, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 95.80 points, or 0.39%, to end the session at 24,238.50.

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Bajaj Auto Q1 results preview

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, Bajaj Auto's margins are likely to contract 60bp QoQ to 20.2% and post 31.5% earnings growth YoY, led by strong volume growth.

The firm said in a note that Bajaj Auto's total volumes grew ~29% YoY, largely led by robust 54% YoY growth in exports. Further, on a QoQ basis, the export mix improved from 44.8% to 51%. On the other hand, the domestic 3W mix declined to 8.3%, and the Pulsar mix declined 260bp QoQ to 24.8%.

“The key benefit for BJAUT in 1Q is expected to be favourable currency movement and strong volume growth, which are likely to largely offset significant RM pressure,” the firm said.

TVS Motor Company Q1 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimates TVS Motor's revenues to increase by 35% YoY in 1QFY27 led by a 28% yoy increase in volumes and 6-7% yoy ASPs driven by a richer product mix in the domestic market (higher mix of premium motorcycle, EV 2W and 3W segments), favourable FX and price increases.

“We forecast EBITDA margin to decline by 90 bps qoq due to RM headwinds (400 bps impact), partly offset by (1) price increases (150 bps), favourable FX (100 bps), (3) operating leverage benefits, (4) richer product mix and (5) cost-control measures,” the brokerage firm added.

Indian Hotels Q1 results preview

Kotak anticipates Indian Hotels' consolidated revenues to grow by 9% YoY to 22 billion and a tad better EBITDA margin of 29%.

“We build in 8% yoy ARR growth and marginally higher occupancy of 75% (+70 bps yoy) on a standalone basis, supported by a modest base despite some impact from the West Asia war in the current quarter,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, MOFSL expects revenue to grow 13% YoY, while EBITDA margin is expected to be 28.4%. It further said that key domestic markets, such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, are expected to continue witnessing strong traction.

“The demand scenario in key markets, along with improvements in occupancy and ARR, is the key focus area. Domestic business is expected to be the growth driver for 1Q amid softness in the international business,” the brokerage firm said.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Tuesday, 21 July -

No.Company Name
1Bajaj Auto
2Adani Energy Solutions
3TVS Motor Company
4Indian Hotels Company
5JSW Infrastructure
6Adani Total Gas
7Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services
8Anthem Biosciences
9Bandhan Bank
10Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
11CRISIL
12TVS Holdings
13Gabriel India
14Granules India
15Hatsun Agro Products
16Sagility
17Bharat Coking Coal
18Atlanta Electricals
19Trident
20AAVAS Financiers
21Indiamart Intermesh
22Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
23Medplus Health Services
24E2E Networks
25Arvind Fashions Limited
26Mastek
27Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
28Cyient DLM
29Sunteck Realty
30MPS
31Welspun Specialty Solutions
32Ador Welding
33Servotech Renewable Power System
34Huhtamaki India
35InfoBeans Technologies
36NIIT
37Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
38New Delhi Television
39Nureca
40GAMCO
41Riyaasat Lifestyle
42Morarka Finance
43Gujarat Cotex

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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