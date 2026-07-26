Q1 results 2026: BEL to Adani Enterprises among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here

Q1 results 2026: Bharat Electronics (BEL), Adani Enterprises, Indus Towers, Coforge, L&T, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Sun Pharma, and Maruti Suzuki are the marquee companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated26 Jul 2026, 01:07 PM IST
Q1 results 2026: Around 400 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026, in the coming week.
Q1 results 2026: Around 400 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026, in the coming week.(Pixabay)

Q1 results 2026: Around 400 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) in the coming week, amid ongoing earnings season.

Bharat Electronics (BEL), Adani Enterprises, Indus Towers, Coforge, L&T, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Sun Pharma, and Maruti Suzuki are the marquee companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

“Domestically, the first-quarter earnings season is set to gather further momentum, with several index heavyweights and sector leaders scheduled to report results. The consumer staples sector will be closely watched as Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Dabur announce quarterly earnings, providing investors with valuable insights into rural and urban consumption trends, pricing power and demand conditions,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

Also Read | How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week?

On Friday, benchmark equity indices ended lower, with the Sensex declining 332 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 76,059.77 and the Nifty 50 falling 102 points, or 0.43%, to close at 23,767.45. Broader markets also finished in the red, as the Nifty Midcap 100 index edged down 0.10% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index lost 0.32%.

Bharat Electronics Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bharat Electronics (BEL) to report revenue growth of 16% YoY, led by the healthy execution of the opening order book of 740 billion.

“We expect margins to remain healthy at 29%, up 90bp YoY. The finalisation of orders, execution of the huge backlog, incremental share of exports, and further indigenisation of modules and subsystems will remain key focus areas,” the firm said.

Indus Towers Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates Indus Towers expects EBITDA (adjusted for one-offs and provision write-offs) to increase 1% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) or 2.6% YoY, led by higher tenant/tower count, partially offset by seasonally higher energy margins.

“We model in lower QoQ net tower additions of 2,500 and net tenancy additions of 4,375 for the quarter, driven by slower network expansion by telcos,” the firm said.

ITC Q1 results 2026 preview

MOFSL believes that ITC's cigarette business revenue is expected to decline 18%, and volume is anticipated to decline 11% YoY in 1Q. It was impacted due to an increase in taxation.

It further projects the FMCG business is anticipated to post healthy growth and model a 15% revenue growth.

“We model a 25% YoY decline in cigarette EBIT and margins to compress significantly YoY due to insufficient price hikes. In the FMCG business, we project a 30% EBIT growth, with a 90bp margin expansion,” it said.

HUL Q1 results 2026 preview

Kotak estimate 10% YoY LFL revenue growth (assuming Rs7.5 bn ice creams revenue in base quarter) in 1Q driven by 6% UVG (standalone, excluding ice creams) versus 5.5% in 4Q. It implies consolidated UVG of 6.5%.

“We estimate (1) 16% yoy growth in home care (versus +9.1% yoy in 4Q) aided by price hikes across the portfolio, (2) 7.5% yoy growth in BPC (versus +6.5% yoy in 4Q), partly aided by price hikes in soaps and (3) MSD UVG/USG in F&R excluding ice creams, as some weakness in tea could be offset by strength in HFD,” the brokerage firm said.

Also Read | Stocks under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday

Here's a complete list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 between 27 July to 1 August -

27 July

No.Company Name
1Bharat Electronics
2Coal India
3The Tata Power Company
4Canara Bank
5Indus Towers
6Coforge
7Housing & Urban Development Corporation
8Godfrey Phillips India
9R R Kabel
10Sumitomo Chemical India Limited
11Capri Global Capital
12Tata Chemicals
13CCL Products India
14Usha Martin
15Supreme Petrochem
16Gravita India
17Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
18Gallantt Ispat
19Home First Finance Company India
20Tilaknagar Industries
21Tejas Networks
22P N Gadgil Jewellers
23NESCO
24HMT
25JK Paper
26Balaji Amines
27Senores Pharmaceuticals
28Happiest Minds Technologies
29Aeroflex Industries
30Epigral
31Northern Arc Capital
32Aurionpro Solutions
33Antelopus Selan Energy
34Mold-Tek Packaging
35Sagar Cements
36Digitide Solutions
37Bhagyanagar India
38Nelcast
39Fairchem Organics
40Sigachi Industries
41IFB Agro Industries
42Iris Clothings
43Everest Industries
44Manba Finance
45Emkay Global Financial Services
46Kanpur Plastipacks
47Shiva Cement
48Blue Water Logistics
49Andhra Cement
50Lords Chloro Alkali
51Cineline India
52Kisan Mouldings
53Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
54OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL
55Bio Medica Laboratories
56Panyam Cements and Mineral Inds.
57Tokyo Plast International
58Ritesh International
59SGL Resources
60Universal Autofoundry
61Mishka Exim
62Amarjothi Spinning Mills
63Abhishek Finlease
64TGB Banquets and Hotels

28 July

No.Company Name
1Larsen and Toubro
2Hindustan Unilever
3Varun Beverages
4Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
5Tata Capital
6Ambuja Cements
7Phoenix Mills
8Suzlon Energy
9Radico Khaitan
10Supreme Industries
11Cemindia Projects
12Netweb Technologies India
13City Union Bank
14Pfizer
15Pine Labs
16DCM Shriram
17Paradeep Phosphates
18SEDEMAC Mechatronics
19Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
20Equitas Small Finance Bank
21TTK Prestige
22Birlasoft
23RPG Life Sciences
24AGI Greenpac
25VST Industries
26Rossell Techsys
27TruAlt Bioenergy
28Navneet Education
29Deep Industries
30Sundaram-Clayton
31Indoco Remedies
32Sirca Paints India
33S H Kelkar & Company
34PTC India Financial Services
35Century Enka
36STL Networks
37Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
38Consolidated Construction Consortium
39HLV
40Mangalam Organics
41Ginni Filaments
42Vardhman Acrylics
43Scan Steels
44Zenotech Laboratories
45A-1
46Indian Toners and Developers
47UFO Moviez India
48Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
49Almondz Global Securities
50Kreon Finnancial Services
51Gujarat Intrux
52Aarnav Fashions
53Maruti Infrastructure
54Gujarat Containers
55Baba Arts
56Nakoda Group of Industries
57IB Infotech Enterprises
58EVERLON FINANCIALS
59Ravi Leela Granites
60Garment Mantra Lifestyle

29 July

No.Company Name
1Adani Enterprises
2Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
3Asian Paints
4Eicher Motors
5Waaree Energies
6Dabur India
7Bajaj Housing Finance
8Prestige Estates Projects
9Colgate Palmolive (India)
10Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
11Hexaware Technologies
12Honeywell Automation
13Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
14Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
15ACME Solar Holdings
16Syrma SGS Technology
17Craftsman Automation
18Piramal Pharma
19Force Motors
20Thangamayil Jewellery
21Redington
22Eris Lifesciences
23Jammu and Kashmir Bank
24MTAR Technologies
25Chalet Hotels
26Syngene International
27KPIT Technologies
28TBO Tek
29Aequs
30Maharashtra Scooters
31Devyani International
32Vedanta Power
33Vinati Organics
34Vedanta Oil and Gas
35CarTrade Tech
36V-Guard Industries
37PCBL Chemical
38Vedanta Iron and Steel
39Zensar Technologies
40Karnataka Bank
41BlackBuck
42Sharda Cropchem
43JK Lakshmi Cement
44Gokul Agro Resources
45Timex Group India
46OnEMI Technology Solutions
47MAS Financial Services
48Triveni Engineering and Industries
49MOIL
50Laxmi Organic Industries
51Hawkins Cooker
52Quess Corp
53Refex Industries
54Indostar Capital Finance
55eMudhra
56HeidelbergCement India
57ADF Foods Industries
58Shanthi Gears
59Steelcast
60Apcotex Industries
61Vintage Coffee and Beverages
62TeamLease Services
63BGR Energy Systems
64Accelya Solutions India
65SKM Egg Products Export (India)
66iValue Infosolutions
67Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
68Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
69Meghmani Organics
70Dhanlaxmi Bank
71Macpower CNC Machines
72PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
73Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
74Kamdhenu
75Mangal Electrical Industries
76Vakrangee
77Chemfab Alkalis
78Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
79BMW Ventures
80Omega Interactive Technologies
81Akme Fintrade India
82Asahi Songwon Colors
83Suditi Industries
84Akiko Global Services
85Trident Lifeline
86Sugs Lloyd
87Nath Bio-Genes

30 July

No.Company Name
1Bajaj Finance
2Mahindra and Mahindra
3Tata Steel
4Torrent Pharmaceuticals
5Vedanta Aluminium Metal
6Hyundai Motor India
7Indian Railway Finance Corporation
8Mankind Pharma
9Vedanta
10Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
11Swiggy
12Thermax
13Ajanta Pharma
14Exide Industries
15Global Health
16Nuvama Wealth Management
17LIC Housing Finance
18Data Patterns (India)
19Gillette India
20AWL Agri Business
21Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation
22Aarti Industries
23Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
24National Securities Depository
25Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
26JBM Auto
27Rainbow Childrens Medicare
28Privi Speciality Chemicals
29Alivus Life Sciences
30LT Foods
31Indegene
32Mahanagar Gas
33Railtel Corporation of India
34Pricol
35Westlife Foodworld
36Transport Corporation of India
37Archean Chemical Industries
38ICRA
39PSP Projects
40Filatex India
41Silver Touch Technologies
42Apollo Pipes
43Honda India Power Products Limited
44Hester Biosciences
45Prabha Energy
46Nucleus Software Exports
47Go Fashion India
48Ujaas Energy
49Paushak
50Kabra Extrusion Technik
51ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
52Saint-Gobain Sekurit
53GHCL Textiles
54Quick Heal Technologies
55OCCL
56Mallcom (India)
57Best Agrolife
58De Nora India
59Vinyl Chemicals (India)
60Oil Country Tubular
61Maral Overseas
62Jasch Gauging Technologies
63Jasch Industries
64Madhav Infra Projects
65Kartik Investments Trust
66South India Paper Mills
67CHL
68International Combustion (India)
69Anka India
70Basant Agro Tech (India)
71Aplab PP
72Saven Technologies
73Walchand Peoplefirst
74Vertex Securities
75Vapi Enterprises
76Jai Mata Rolled Glass
77Vinyoflex
78Shrenik
79Colinz Laboratories
80Gujarat Lease Financing
81Kush Industries
82Epsom Properties
83Cura Technologies

31 July

No.Company Name
1Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
2Maruti Suzuki India
3ITC
4Bajaj Finserv
5Indian Oil Corporation
6ABB India
7Bajaj Holdings & Investment
8GAIL India
9Aditya Birla Capital
10Shree Cements
11Dixon Technologies
12National Aluminium Company
13Glenmark Pharma
14SJVN
15Aadhar Housing Finance
16Kajaria Ceramics
17Aether Industries
18Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
19Century Plyboards
20Kirloskar Brothers
21Aptus Value Housing Finance India
22Corona Remedies
23Blue Dart Express
24Intellect Design Arena
25Strides Pharma Science
26Voltamp Transformers
27LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
28Sanghvi Movers
29Ram Ratna Wires
30Jindal Worldwide
31Yasho Industries
32Aarti Drugs
33Xpro India
34Ashika Credit Capital
35Sasken Technologies
36Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
37ESAF Small Finance Bank
38Indokem
39Nitta Gelatin India
40Bluspring Enterprises
41Astec Lifesciences
42Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
43Jagran Prakashan
44Gretex Corporate Services
45Dhampur Sugar Mills
46Zuari Agro Chemicals
47Viceroy Hotels
48Sejal Glass
49KELTECH Energies
50BEML Land Assets
5120 Microns
52PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
53Sarveshwar Foods
54IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company
55Kesoram Industries
56RPP Infra Projects
57Avonmore Capital & Management Services
58Tamboli Industries
59Smartlink Holdings
60National Plastic Technologies
61La Tim Metal & Industries
62Mukesh Babu Financial Services
63Transcorp International
64Teesta Agro Industries
65Gujarat Poly AVX Electronics
66Khaitan (India)
67Panth Infinity
68Hybrid Financial Services
69SBSJHVHSV
70Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
71Next Mediaworks
72Prima Industries
73Family Care Hospitals
74Hindustan Bio Science
75Prima Agro Products

1 August

No.Company Name
1Divis Laboratories
2Muthoot Finance
3APL Apollo Tubes
4Central Depository Services
5Sarda Energy and Minerals
6Clean Science & Technology
7Gujarat Ambuja Exports
8Latent View Analytics
9Vishnu Chemicals
10Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
11Balmer Lawrie & Co
12Sportking India
13Nilkamal
14India Pesticides
15D-Link India
16GPT Infraprojects
17AMJ Land
18Compucom Software
19Creative Castings
20Incap

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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