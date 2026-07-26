Q1 results 2026: BEL to Adani Enterprises among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 400 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) in the coming week, amid ongoing earnings season.
Bharat Electronics (BEL), Adani Enterprises, Indus Towers, Coforge, L&T, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Sun Pharma, and Maruti Suzuki are the marquee companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.
“Domestically, the first-quarter earnings season is set to gather further momentum, with several index heavyweights and sector leaders scheduled to report results. The consumer staples sector will be closely watched as Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Dabur announce quarterly earnings, providing investors with valuable insights into rural and urban consumption trends, pricing power and demand conditions,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.
On Friday, benchmark equity indices ended lower, with the Sensex declining 332 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 76,059.77 and the Nifty 50 falling 102 points, or 0.43%, to close at 23,767.45. Broader markets also finished in the red, as the Nifty Midcap 100 index edged down 0.10% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index lost 0.32%.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bharat Electronics (BEL) to report revenue growth of 16% YoY, led by the healthy execution of the opening order book of ₹740 billion.
“We expect margins to remain healthy at 29%, up 90bp YoY. The finalisation of orders, execution of the huge backlog, incremental share of exports, and further indigenisation of modules and subsystems will remain key focus areas,” the firm said.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates Indus Towers expects EBITDA (adjusted for one-offs and provision write-offs) to increase 1% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) or 2.6% YoY, led by higher tenant/tower count, partially offset by seasonally higher energy margins.
“We model in lower QoQ net tower additions of 2,500 and net tenancy additions of 4,375 for the quarter, driven by slower network expansion by telcos,” the firm said.
MOFSL believes that ITC's cigarette business revenue is expected to decline 18%, and volume is anticipated to decline 11% YoY in 1Q. It was impacted due to an increase in taxation.
It further projects the FMCG business is anticipated to post healthy growth and model a 15% revenue growth.
“We model a 25% YoY decline in cigarette EBIT and margins to compress significantly YoY due to insufficient price hikes. In the FMCG business, we project a 30% EBIT growth, with a 90bp margin expansion,” it said.
Kotak estimate 10% YoY LFL revenue growth (assuming Rs7.5 bn ice creams revenue in base quarter) in 1Q driven by 6% UVG (standalone, excluding ice creams) versus 5.5% in 4Q. It implies consolidated UVG of 6.5%.
“We estimate (1) 16% yoy growth in home care (versus +9.1% yoy in 4Q) aided by price hikes across the portfolio, (2) 7.5% yoy growth in BPC (versus +6.5% yoy in 4Q), partly aided by price hikes in soaps and (3) MSD UVG/USG in F&R excluding ice creams, as some weakness in tea could be offset by strength in HFD,” the brokerage firm said.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Bharat Electronics
|2
|Coal India
|3
|The Tata Power Company
|4
|Canara Bank
|5
|Indus Towers
|6
|Coforge
|7
|Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|8
|Godfrey Phillips India
|9
|R R Kabel
|10
|Sumitomo Chemical India Limited
|11
|Capri Global Capital
|12
|Tata Chemicals
|13
|CCL Products India
|14
|Usha Martin
|15
|Supreme Petrochem
|16
|Gravita India
|17
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|18
|Gallantt Ispat
|19
|Home First Finance Company India
|20
|Tilaknagar Industries
|21
|Tejas Networks
|22
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|23
|NESCO
|24
|HMT
|25
|JK Paper
|26
|Balaji Amines
|27
|Senores Pharmaceuticals
|28
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|29
|Aeroflex Industries
|30
|Epigral
|31
|Northern Arc Capital
|32
|Aurionpro Solutions
|33
|Antelopus Selan Energy
|34
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|35
|Sagar Cements
|36
|Digitide Solutions
|37
|Bhagyanagar India
|38
|Nelcast
|39
|Fairchem Organics
|40
|Sigachi Industries
|41
|IFB Agro Industries
|42
|Iris Clothings
|43
|Everest Industries
|44
|Manba Finance
|45
|Emkay Global Financial Services
|46
|Kanpur Plastipacks
|47
|Shiva Cement
|48
|Blue Water Logistics
|49
|Andhra Cement
|50
|Lords Chloro Alkali
|51
|Cineline India
|52
|Kisan Mouldings
|53
|Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
|54
|OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL
|55
|Bio Medica Laboratories
|56
|Panyam Cements and Mineral Inds.
|57
|Tokyo Plast International
|58
|Ritesh International
|59
|SGL Resources
|60
|Universal Autofoundry
|61
|Mishka Exim
|62
|Amarjothi Spinning Mills
|63
|Abhishek Finlease
|64
|TGB Banquets and Hotels
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Larsen and Toubro
|2
|Hindustan Unilever
|3
|Varun Beverages
|4
|Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
|5
|Tata Capital
|6
|Ambuja Cements
|7
|Phoenix Mills
|8
|Suzlon Energy
|9
|Radico Khaitan
|10
|Supreme Industries
|11
|Cemindia Projects
|12
|Netweb Technologies India
|13
|City Union Bank
|14
|Pfizer
|15
|Pine Labs
|16
|DCM Shriram
|17
|Paradeep Phosphates
|18
|SEDEMAC Mechatronics
|19
|Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
|20
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|21
|TTK Prestige
|22
|Birlasoft
|23
|RPG Life Sciences
|24
|AGI Greenpac
|25
|VST Industries
|26
|Rossell Techsys
|27
|TruAlt Bioenergy
|28
|Navneet Education
|29
|Deep Industries
|30
|Sundaram-Clayton
|31
|Indoco Remedies
|32
|Sirca Paints India
|33
|S H Kelkar & Company
|34
|PTC India Financial Services
|35
|Century Enka
|36
|STL Networks
|37
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|38
|Consolidated Construction Consortium
|39
|HLV
|40
|Mangalam Organics
|41
|Ginni Filaments
|42
|Vardhman Acrylics
|43
|Scan Steels
|44
|Zenotech Laboratories
|45
|A-1
|46
|Indian Toners and Developers
|47
|UFO Moviez India
|48
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|49
|Almondz Global Securities
|50
|Kreon Finnancial Services
|51
|Gujarat Intrux
|52
|Aarnav Fashions
|53
|Maruti Infrastructure
|54
|Gujarat Containers
|55
|Baba Arts
|56
|Nakoda Group of Industries
|57
|IB Infotech Enterprises
|58
|EVERLON FINANCIALS
|59
|Ravi Leela Granites
|60
|Garment Mantra Lifestyle
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Adani Enterprises
|2
|Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
|3
|Asian Paints
|4
|Eicher Motors
|5
|Waaree Energies
|6
|Dabur India
|7
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|8
|Prestige Estates Projects
|9
|Colgate Palmolive (India)
|10
|Star Health & Allied Insurance Company
|11
|Hexaware Technologies
|12
|Honeywell Automation
|13
|Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|14
|Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care
|15
|ACME Solar Holdings
|16
|Syrma SGS Technology
|17
|Craftsman Automation
|18
|Piramal Pharma
|19
|Force Motors
|20
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|21
|Redington
|22
|Eris Lifesciences
|23
|Jammu and Kashmir Bank
|24
|MTAR Technologies
|25
|Chalet Hotels
|26
|Syngene International
|27
|KPIT Technologies
|28
|TBO Tek
|29
|Aequs
|30
|Maharashtra Scooters
|31
|Devyani International
|32
|Vedanta Power
|33
|Vinati Organics
|34
|Vedanta Oil and Gas
|35
|CarTrade Tech
|36
|V-Guard Industries
|37
|PCBL Chemical
|38
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|39
|Zensar Technologies
|40
|Karnataka Bank
|41
|BlackBuck
|42
|Sharda Cropchem
|43
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|44
|Gokul Agro Resources
|45
|Timex Group India
|46
|OnEMI Technology Solutions
|47
|MAS Financial Services
|48
|Triveni Engineering and Industries
|49
|MOIL
|50
|Laxmi Organic Industries
|51
|Hawkins Cooker
|52
|Quess Corp
|53
|Refex Industries
|54
|Indostar Capital Finance
|55
|eMudhra
|56
|HeidelbergCement India
|57
|ADF Foods Industries
|58
|Shanthi Gears
|59
|Steelcast
|60
|Apcotex Industries
|61
|Vintage Coffee and Beverages
|62
|TeamLease Services
|63
|BGR Energy Systems
|64
|Accelya Solutions India
|65
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|66
|iValue Infosolutions
|67
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|68
|Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
|69
|Meghmani Organics
|70
|Dhanlaxmi Bank
|71
|Macpower CNC Machines
|72
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|73
|Indo Rama Synthetics (India)
|74
|Kamdhenu
|75
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|76
|Vakrangee
|77
|Chemfab Alkalis
|78
|Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals
|79
|BMW Ventures
|80
|Omega Interactive Technologies
|81
|Akme Fintrade India
|82
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|83
|Suditi Industries
|84
|Akiko Global Services
|85
|Trident Lifeline
|86
|Sugs Lloyd
|87
|Nath Bio-Genes
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Bajaj Finance
|2
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|3
|Tata Steel
|4
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|5
|Vedanta Aluminium Metal
|6
|Hyundai Motor India
|7
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|8
|Mankind Pharma
|9
|Vedanta
|10
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|11
|Swiggy
|12
|Thermax
|13
|Ajanta Pharma
|14
|Exide Industries
|15
|Global Health
|16
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|17
|LIC Housing Finance
|18
|Data Patterns (India)
|19
|Gillette India
|20
|AWL Agri Business
|21
|Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation
|22
|Aarti Industries
|23
|Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
|24
|National Securities Depository
|25
|Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company
|26
|JBM Auto
|27
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|28
|Privi Speciality Chemicals
|29
|Alivus Life Sciences
|30
|LT Foods
|31
|Indegene
|32
|Mahanagar Gas
|33
|Railtel Corporation of India
|34
|Pricol
|35
|Westlife Foodworld
|36
|Transport Corporation of India
|37
|Archean Chemical Industries
|38
|ICRA
|39
|PSP Projects
|40
|Filatex India
|41
|Silver Touch Technologies
|42
|Apollo Pipes
|43
|Honda India Power Products Limited
|44
|Hester Biosciences
|45
|Prabha Energy
|46
|Nucleus Software Exports
|47
|Go Fashion India
|48
|Ujaas Energy
|49
|Paushak
|50
|Kabra Extrusion Technik
|51
|ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd.
|52
|Saint-Gobain Sekurit
|53
|GHCL Textiles
|54
|Quick Heal Technologies
|55
|OCCL
|56
|Mallcom (India)
|57
|Best Agrolife
|58
|De Nora India
|59
|Vinyl Chemicals (India)
|60
|Oil Country Tubular
|61
|Maral Overseas
|62
|Jasch Gauging Technologies
|63
|Jasch Industries
|64
|Madhav Infra Projects
|65
|Kartik Investments Trust
|66
|South India Paper Mills
|67
|CHL
|68
|International Combustion (India)
|69
|Anka India
|70
|Basant Agro Tech (India)
|71
|Aplab PP
|72
|Saven Technologies
|73
|Walchand Peoplefirst
|74
|Vertex Securities
|75
|Vapi Enterprises
|76
|Jai Mata Rolled Glass
|77
|Vinyoflex
|78
|Shrenik
|79
|Colinz Laboratories
|80
|Gujarat Lease Financing
|81
|Kush Industries
|82
|Epsom Properties
|83
|Cura Technologies
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|2
|Maruti Suzuki India
|3
|ITC
|4
|Bajaj Finserv
|5
|Indian Oil Corporation
|6
|ABB India
|7
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|8
|GAIL India
|9
|Aditya Birla Capital
|10
|Shree Cements
|11
|Dixon Technologies
|12
|National Aluminium Company
|13
|Glenmark Pharma
|14
|SJVN
|15
|Aadhar Housing Finance
|16
|Kajaria Ceramics
|17
|Aether Industries
|18
|Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation
|19
|Century Plyboards
|20
|Kirloskar Brothers
|21
|Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|22
|Corona Remedies
|23
|Blue Dart Express
|24
|Intellect Design Arena
|25
|Strides Pharma Science
|26
|Voltamp Transformers
|27
|LG Balakrishnan and Brothers
|28
|Sanghvi Movers
|29
|Ram Ratna Wires
|30
|Jindal Worldwide
|31
|Yasho Industries
|32
|Aarti Drugs
|33
|Xpro India
|34
|Ashika Credit Capital
|35
|Sasken Technologies
|36
|Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
|37
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|38
|Indokem
|39
|Nitta Gelatin India
|40
|Bluspring Enterprises
|41
|Astec Lifesciences
|42
|Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
|43
|Jagran Prakashan
|44
|Gretex Corporate Services
|45
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|46
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|47
|Viceroy Hotels
|48
|Sejal Glass
|49
|KELTECH Energies
|50
|BEML Land Assets
|51
|20 Microns
|52
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|53
|Sarveshwar Foods
|54
|IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company
|55
|Kesoram Industries
|56
|RPP Infra Projects
|57
|Avonmore Capital & Management Services
|58
|Tamboli Industries
|59
|Smartlink Holdings
|60
|National Plastic Technologies
|61
|La Tim Metal & Industries
|62
|Mukesh Babu Financial Services
|63
|Transcorp International
|64
|Teesta Agro Industries
|65
|Gujarat Poly AVX Electronics
|66
|Khaitan (India)
|67
|Panth Infinity
|68
|Hybrid Financial Services
|69
|SBSJHVHSV
|70
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|71
|Next Mediaworks
|72
|Prima Industries
|73
|Family Care Hospitals
|74
|Hindustan Bio Science
|75
|Prima Agro Products
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Divis Laboratories
|2
|Muthoot Finance
|3
|APL Apollo Tubes
|4
|Central Depository Services
|5
|Sarda Energy and Minerals
|6
|Clean Science & Technology
|7
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|8
|Latent View Analytics
|9
|Vishnu Chemicals
|10
|Gujarat Heavy Chemicals
|11
|Balmer Lawrie & Co
|12
|Sportking India
|13
|Nilkamal
|14
|India Pesticides
|15
|D-Link India
|16
|GPT Infraprojects
|17
|AMJ Land
|18
|Compucom Software
|19
|Creative Castings
|20
|Incap
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.