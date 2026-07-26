Q1 results 2026: BEL to Adani Enterprises among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 400 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) in the coming week, amid ongoing earnings season.

Bharat Electronics (BEL), Adani Enterprises, Indus Towers, Coforge, L&T, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Sun Pharma, and Maruti Suzuki are the marquee companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

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“Domestically, the first-quarter earnings season is set to gather further momentum, with several index heavyweights and sector leaders scheduled to report results. The consumer staples sector will be closely watched as Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Dabur announce quarterly earnings, providing investors with valuable insights into rural and urban consumption trends, pricing power and demand conditions,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

Also Read | How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week?

On Friday, benchmark equity indices ended lower, with the Sensex declining 332 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 76,059.77 and the Nifty 50 falling 102 points, or 0.43%, to close at 23,767.45. Broader markets also finished in the red, as the Nifty Midcap 100 index edged down 0.10% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index lost 0.32%.

Bharat Electronics Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bharat Electronics (BEL) to report revenue growth of 16% YoY, led by the healthy execution of the opening order book of ₹740 billion.

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“We expect margins to remain healthy at 29%, up 90bp YoY. The finalisation of orders, execution of the huge backlog, incremental share of exports, and further indigenisation of modules and subsystems will remain key focus areas,” the firm said.

Indus Towers Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates Indus Towers expects EBITDA (adjusted for one-offs and provision write-offs) to increase 1% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) or 2.6% YoY, led by higher tenant/tower count, partially offset by seasonally higher energy margins.

“We model in lower QoQ net tower additions of 2,500 and net tenancy additions of 4,375 for the quarter, driven by slower network expansion by telcos,” the firm said.

ITC Q1 results 2026 preview MOFSL believes that ITC's cigarette business revenue is expected to decline 18%, and volume is anticipated to decline 11% YoY in 1Q. It was impacted due to an increase in taxation.

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It further projects the FMCG business is anticipated to post healthy growth and model a 15% revenue growth.

“We model a 25% YoY decline in cigarette EBIT and margins to compress significantly YoY due to insufficient price hikes. In the FMCG business, we project a 30% EBIT growth, with a 90bp margin expansion,” it said.

HUL Q1 results 2026 preview Kotak estimate 10% YoY LFL revenue growth (assuming Rs7.5 bn ice creams revenue in base quarter) in 1Q driven by 6% UVG (standalone, excluding ice creams) versus 5.5% in 4Q. It implies consolidated UVG of 6.5%.

“We estimate (1) 16% yoy growth in home care (versus +9.1% yoy in 4Q) aided by price hikes across the portfolio, (2) 7.5% yoy growth in BPC (versus +6.5% yoy in 4Q), partly aided by price hikes in soaps and (3) MSD UVG/USG in F&R excluding ice creams, as some weakness in tea could be offset by strength in HFD,” the brokerage firm said.

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Here's a complete list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 between 27 July to 1 August - 27 July

No. Company Name 1 Bharat Electronics 2 Coal India 3 The Tata Power Company 4 Canara Bank 5 Indus Towers 6 Coforge 7 Housing & Urban Development Corporation 8 Godfrey Phillips India 9 R R Kabel 10 Sumitomo Chemical India Limited 11 Capri Global Capital 12 Tata Chemicals 13 CCL Products India 14 Usha Martin 15 Supreme Petrochem 16 Gravita India 17 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 18 Gallantt Ispat 19 Home First Finance Company India 20 Tilaknagar Industries 21 Tejas Networks 22 P N Gadgil Jewellers 23 NESCO 24 HMT 25 JK Paper 26 Balaji Amines 27 Senores Pharmaceuticals 28 Happiest Minds Technologies 29 Aeroflex Industries 30 Epigral 31 Northern Arc Capital 32 Aurionpro Solutions 33 Antelopus Selan Energy 34 Mold-Tek Packaging 35 Sagar Cements 36 Digitide Solutions 37 Bhagyanagar India 38 Nelcast 39 Fairchem Organics 40 Sigachi Industries 41 IFB Agro Industries 42 Iris Clothings 43 Everest Industries 44 Manba Finance 45 Emkay Global Financial Services 46 Kanpur Plastipacks 47 Shiva Cement 48 Blue Water Logistics 49 Andhra Cement 50 Lords Chloro Alkali 51 Cineline India 52 Kisan Mouldings 53 Associated Stone Industries (Kotah) 54 OXYGENTA PHARMACEUTICAL 55 Bio Medica Laboratories 56 Panyam Cements and Mineral Inds. 57 Tokyo Plast International 58 Ritesh International 59 SGL Resources 60 Universal Autofoundry 61 Mishka Exim 62 Amarjothi Spinning Mills 63 Abhishek Finlease 64 TGB Banquets and Hotels

28 July

No. Company Name 1 Larsen and Toubro 2 Hindustan Unilever 3 Varun Beverages 4 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company 5 Tata Capital 6 Ambuja Cements 7 Phoenix Mills 8 Suzlon Energy 9 Radico Khaitan 10 Supreme Industries 11 Cemindia Projects 12 Netweb Technologies India 13 City Union Bank 14 Pfizer 15 Pine Labs 16 DCM Shriram 17 Paradeep Phosphates 18 SEDEMAC Mechatronics 19 Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India 20 Equitas Small Finance Bank 21 TTK Prestige 22 Birlasoft 23 RPG Life Sciences 24 AGI Greenpac 25 VST Industries 26 Rossell Techsys 27 TruAlt Bioenergy 28 Navneet Education 29 Deep Industries 30 Sundaram-Clayton 31 Indoco Remedies 32 Sirca Paints India 33 S H Kelkar & Company 34 PTC India Financial Services 35 Century Enka 36 STL Networks 37 Dwarikesh Sugar Industries 38 Consolidated Construction Consortium 39 HLV 40 Mangalam Organics 41 Ginni Filaments 42 Vardhman Acrylics 43 Scan Steels 44 Zenotech Laboratories 45 A-1 46 Indian Toners and Developers 47 UFO Moviez India 48 Remi Edelstahl Tubulars 49 Almondz Global Securities 50 Kreon Finnancial Services 51 Gujarat Intrux 52 Aarnav Fashions 53 Maruti Infrastructure 54 Gujarat Containers 55 Baba Arts 56 Nakoda Group of Industries 57 IB Infotech Enterprises 58 EVERLON FINANCIALS 59 Ravi Leela Granites 60 Garment Mantra Lifestyle

29 July

No. Company Name 1 Adani Enterprises 2 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone 3 Asian Paints 4 Eicher Motors 5 Waaree Energies 6 Dabur India 7 Bajaj Housing Finance 8 Prestige Estates Projects 9 Colgate Palmolive (India) 10 Star Health & Allied Insurance Company 11 Hexaware Technologies 12 Honeywell Automation 13 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers 14 Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care 15 ACME Solar Holdings 16 Syrma SGS Technology 17 Craftsman Automation 18 Piramal Pharma 19 Force Motors 20 Thangamayil Jewellery 21 Redington 22 Eris Lifesciences 23 Jammu and Kashmir Bank 24 MTAR Technologies 25 Chalet Hotels 26 Syngene International 27 KPIT Technologies 28 TBO Tek 29 Aequs 30 Maharashtra Scooters 31 Devyani International 32 Vedanta Power 33 Vinati Organics 34 Vedanta Oil and Gas 35 CarTrade Tech 36 V-Guard Industries 37 PCBL Chemical 38 Vedanta Iron and Steel 39 Zensar Technologies 40 Karnataka Bank 41 BlackBuck 42 Sharda Cropchem 43 JK Lakshmi Cement 44 Gokul Agro Resources 45 Timex Group India 46 OnEMI Technology Solutions 47 MAS Financial Services 48 Triveni Engineering and Industries 49 MOIL 50 Laxmi Organic Industries 51 Hawkins Cooker 52 Quess Corp 53 Refex Industries 54 Indostar Capital Finance 55 eMudhra 56 HeidelbergCement India 57 ADF Foods Industries 58 Shanthi Gears 59 Steelcast 60 Apcotex Industries 61 Vintage Coffee and Beverages 62 TeamLease Services 63 BGR Energy Systems 64 Accelya Solutions India 65 SKM Egg Products Export (India) 66 iValue Infosolutions 67 Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients 68 Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals 69 Meghmani Organics 70 Dhanlaxmi Bank 71 Macpower CNC Machines 72 PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery 73 Indo Rama Synthetics (India) 74 Kamdhenu 75 Mangal Electrical Industries 76 Vakrangee 77 Chemfab Alkalis 78 Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals 79 BMW Ventures 80 Omega Interactive Technologies 81 Akme Fintrade India 82 Asahi Songwon Colors 83 Suditi Industries 84 Akiko Global Services 85 Trident Lifeline 86 Sugs Lloyd 87 Nath Bio-Genes

30 July

No. Company Name 1 Bajaj Finance 2 Mahindra and Mahindra 3 Tata Steel 4 Torrent Pharmaceuticals 5 Vedanta Aluminium Metal 6 Hyundai Motor India 7 Indian Railway Finance Corporation 8 Mankind Pharma 9 Vedanta 10 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders 11 Swiggy 12 Thermax 13 Ajanta Pharma 14 Exide Industries 15 Global Health 16 Nuvama Wealth Management 17 LIC Housing Finance 18 Data Patterns (India) 19 Gillette India 20 AWL Agri Business 21 Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation 22 Aarti Industries 23 Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals 24 National Securities Depository 25 Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company 26 JBM Auto 27 Rainbow Childrens Medicare 28 Privi Speciality Chemicals 29 Alivus Life Sciences 30 LT Foods 31 Indegene 32 Mahanagar Gas 33 Railtel Corporation of India 34 Pricol 35 Westlife Foodworld 36 Transport Corporation of India 37 Archean Chemical Industries 38 ICRA 39 PSP Projects 40 Filatex India 41 Silver Touch Technologies 42 Apollo Pipes 43 Honda India Power Products Limited 44 Hester Biosciences 45 Prabha Energy 46 Nucleus Software Exports 47 Go Fashion India 48 Ujaas Energy 49 Paushak 50 Kabra Extrusion Technik 51 ORIENTAL AROMATICS Ltd. 52 Saint-Gobain Sekurit 53 GHCL Textiles 54 Quick Heal Technologies 55 OCCL 56 Mallcom (India) 57 Best Agrolife 58 De Nora India 59 Vinyl Chemicals (India) 60 Oil Country Tubular 61 Maral Overseas 62 Jasch Gauging Technologies 63 Jasch Industries 64 Madhav Infra Projects 65 Kartik Investments Trust 66 South India Paper Mills 67 CHL 68 International Combustion (India) 69 Anka India 70 Basant Agro Tech (India) 71 Aplab PP 72 Saven Technologies 73 Walchand Peoplefirst 74 Vertex Securities 75 Vapi Enterprises 76 Jai Mata Rolled Glass 77 Vinyoflex 78 Shrenik 79 Colinz Laboratories 80 Gujarat Lease Financing 81 Kush Industries 82 Epsom Properties 83 Cura Technologies

31 July

No. Company Name 1 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 2 Maruti Suzuki India 3 ITC 4 Bajaj Finserv 5 Indian Oil Corporation 6 ABB India 7 Bajaj Holdings & Investment 8 GAIL India 9 Aditya Birla Capital 10 Shree Cements 11 Dixon Technologies 12 National Aluminium Company 13 Glenmark Pharma 14 SJVN 15 Aadhar Housing Finance 16 Kajaria Ceramics 17 Aether Industries 18 Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation 19 Century Plyboards 20 Kirloskar Brothers 21 Aptus Value Housing Finance India 22 Corona Remedies 23 Blue Dart Express 24 Intellect Design Arena 25 Strides Pharma Science 26 Voltamp Transformers 27 LG Balakrishnan and Brothers 28 Sanghvi Movers 29 Ram Ratna Wires 30 Jindal Worldwide 31 Yasho Industries 32 Aarti Drugs 33 Xpro India 34 Ashika Credit Capital 35 Sasken Technologies 36 Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts 37 ESAF Small Finance Bank 38 Indokem 39 Nitta Gelatin India 40 Bluspring Enterprises 41 Astec Lifesciences 42 Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection 43 Jagran Prakashan 44 Gretex Corporate Services 45 Dhampur Sugar Mills 46 Zuari Agro Chemicals 47 Viceroy Hotels 48 Sejal Glass 49 KELTECH Energies 50 BEML Land Assets 51 20 Microns 52 PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery 53 Sarveshwar Foods 54 IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company 55 Kesoram Industries 56 RPP Infra Projects 57 Avonmore Capital & Management Services 58 Tamboli Industries 59 Smartlink Holdings 60 National Plastic Technologies 61 La Tim Metal & Industries 62 Mukesh Babu Financial Services 63 Transcorp International 64 Teesta Agro Industries 65 Gujarat Poly AVX Electronics 66 Khaitan (India) 67 Panth Infinity 68 Hybrid Financial Services 69 SBSJHVHSV 70 Dhanlaxmi Fabrics 71 Next Mediaworks 72 Prima Industries 73 Family Care Hospitals 74 Hindustan Bio Science 75 Prima Agro Products

1 August

No. Company Name 1 Divis Laboratories 2 Muthoot Finance 3 APL Apollo Tubes 4 Central Depository Services 5 Sarda Energy and Minerals 6 Clean Science & Technology 7 Gujarat Ambuja Exports 8 Latent View Analytics 9 Vishnu Chemicals 10 Gujarat Heavy Chemicals 11 Balmer Lawrie & Co 12 Sportking India 13 Nilkamal 14 India Pesticides 15 D-Link India 16 GPT Infraprojects 17 AMJ Land 18 Compucom Software 19 Creative Castings 20 Incap

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.