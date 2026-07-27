Q1 results 2026: BEL to Tata Power among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Bharat Electronics (BEL), Coal India, Tata Power, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, Coforge, Tata Chemicals are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published27 Jul 2026, 08:13 AM IST
Stock market today: On Friday, the Indian stock market witnessed its fifth straight session of losses.
Stock market today: On Friday, the Indian stock market witnessed its fifth straight session of losses.(Image: Pixabay )

Q1 results 2026: Around 68 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Monday, 27 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

Bharat Electronics (BEL), Coal India, Tata Power, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, Coforge, Tata Chemicals are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

On Friday, the Indian stock market witnessed its fifth straight session of losses. The BSE Sensex declined 332 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 76,059.77, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 102 points, or 0.43%, to close at 23,767.45.

Also Read | Stocks to watch: BEL, Indus Towers, NTPC among shares in focus today

Bharat Electronics Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bharat Electronics (BEL) to report revenue growth of 16% YoY, led by the healthy execution of the opening order book of 740 billion.

“We expect margins to remain healthy at 29%, up 90bp YoY. The finalisation of orders, execution of the huge backlog, incremental share of exports, and further indigenisation of modules and subsystems will remain key focus areas,” the firm said.

Indus Towers Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates Indus Towers expects EBITDA (adjusted for one-offs and provision write-offs) to increase 1% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) or 2.6% YoY, led by higher tenant/tower count, partially offset by seasonally higher energy margins.

“We model in lower QoQ net tower additions of 2,500 and net tenancy additions of 4,375 for the quarter, driven by slower network expansion by telcos,” the firm said.

Coforge Q1 results 2026 preview

MOFSL expects Coforge to report flat QoQ CC revenue growth in 1QFY27, as the exit from the India pass-through business (2–3% annual impact, largely in 1Q) weighs on organic growth. Encora will contribute in two months from its May’26 consolidation.

The brokerage firm further anticipates margins at 16.3%, down 30bp QoQ, primarily due to weak operating leverage on flat revenue.

“The executable order book of ~USD1.75bn and healthy large deal wins should support growth beyond the 1Q reset. Key things to watch out for: Commentary on Encora integration and its EPS accretion, BFSI demand recovery, margin expansion plans,” the firm said.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex Prediction: How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Monday, 27 July -

No.Company Name
1Bharat Electronics
2Coal India
3The Tata Power Company
4Canara Bank
5Indus Towers
6Coforge
7Housing & Urban Development Corporation
8Godfrey Phillips India
9R R Kabel
10Sumitomo Chemical India Limited
11Capri Global Capital
12Tata Chemicals
13CCL Products India
14Usha Martin
15Supreme Petrochem
16Gravita India
17Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
18Gallantt Ispat
19Home First Finance Company India
20Tilaknagar Industries
21Tejas Networks
22P N Gadgil Jewellers
23NESCO
24HMT
25JK Paper
26Balaji Amines
27Senores Pharmaceuticals
28Happiest Minds Technologies
29Aeroflex Industries
30Epigral
31Northern Arc Capital
32Aurionpro Solutions
33Antelopus Selan Energy
34Mold-Tek Packaging
35Sagar Cements
36Digitide Solutions
37Bhagyanagar India
38Nelcast
39Fairchem Organics
40Sigachi Industries
41IFB Agro Industries
42Iris Clothings
43Everest Industries
44Manba Finance
45Emkay Global Financial Services
46Kanpur Plastipacks
47Shiva Cement
48Blue Water Logistics
49Andhra Cement
50Lords Chloro Alkali
51Cineline India
52Kisan Mouldings
53Associated Stone Industries (Kotah)
54OXYGENTA Pharmaceutical
55Bio Medica Laboratories
56Panyam Cements and Mineral Industries
57Tokyo Plast International
58Ritesh International
59SGL Resources
60Universal Autofoundry
61Mishka Exim
62Amarjothi Spinning Mills
63Abhishek Finlease
64TGB Banquets and Hotels
65Seemax Resources
66Ishaan Infrastructures And Shelters
67Money Masters Leasing and Finance
68ACE Edutrend

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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