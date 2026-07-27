Q1 results 2026: BEL to Tata Power among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

On Friday, the Indian stock market witnessed its fifth straight session of losses. The BSE Sensex declined 332 points, or 0.43%, to settle at 76,059.77, while the NSE Nifty 50 dropped 102 points, or 0.43%, to close at 23,767.45.

Bharat Electronics (BEL), Coal India , Tata Power, Canara Bank, Indus Towers, Coforge, Tata Chemicals are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

Q1 results 2026 : Around 68 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Monday, 27 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

Bharat Electronics Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bharat Electronics (BEL) to report revenue growth of 16% YoY, led by the healthy execution of the opening order book of ₹740 billion.

“We expect margins to remain healthy at 29%, up 90bp YoY. The finalisation of orders, execution of the huge backlog, incremental share of exports, and further indigenisation of modules and subsystems will remain key focus areas,” the firm said.

Indus Towers Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities anticipates Indus Towers expects EBITDA (adjusted for one-offs and provision write-offs) to increase 1% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) or 2.6% YoY, led by higher tenant/tower count, partially offset by seasonally higher energy margins.

“We model in lower QoQ net tower additions of 2,500 and net tenancy additions of 4,375 for the quarter, driven by slower network expansion by telcos,” the firm said.

Coforge Q1 results 2026 preview

MOFSL expects Coforge to report flat QoQ CC revenue growth in 1QFY27, as the exit from the India pass-through business (2–3% annual impact, largely in 1Q) weighs on organic growth. Encora will contribute in two months from its May’26 consolidation.

The brokerage firm further anticipates margins at 16.3%, down 30bp QoQ, primarily due to weak operating leverage on flat revenue.

“The executable order book of ~USD1.75bn and healthy large deal wins should support growth beyond the 1Q reset. Key things to watch out for: Commentary on Encora integration and its EPS accretion, BFSI demand recovery, margin expansion plans,” the firm said.