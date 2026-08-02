Q1 results 2026: Bharti Airtel to LIC among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 500 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) in the coming week, amid ongoing earnings season.
Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, BSE, Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, Titan Company, Delhivery are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.
“On the domestic front, the ongoing Q1 FY27 earnings season drove stock-specific action, with several companies delivering encouraging results,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.
On Friday, benchmark indices rebounded strongly, recovering a significant portion of the losses recorded in the previous week. The Nifty climbed 2.59% to close at 24,383.60, while the Sensex rose 2.68% to finish at 78,094.64, with both indices posting their second straight monthly gain in July.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bharti Airtel to post 4% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) growth in consolidated revenue driven by robust growth in Homes (6% QoQ) and Africa (5% QoQ, benefit of cross-currency tailwinds).
The firm also anticipates 2.6% QoQ growth in consolidated reported EBITDA, aided by a healthy show in Homes, Enterprise and Indus Towers.
“We expect 2.5% QoQ growth in India wireless revenue/ reported EBITDA driven by one extra day and steady subscriber net adds. Expect wireless ARPU of INR260 (+1% QoQ) and 4m/5.5m paying wireless/4G-5G net add,” the firm said.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities, expect ONGC'S EBITDA to increase 66% YoY (up 67% QoQ) largely on higher crude price realization and higher NWG/APM price realization. Net crude price realization will be 32% higher sequentially, while gas price realization will improve by 27% sequentially.
“We model (1) overall crude oil sales volumes 4.6 mmt (down 1.6% yoy, up 0.9% qoq) (2) natural gas sales volumes at 3.78 bcm (down 2.4% yoy, up 0.4% qoq), (3) gross crude price realization of US$101.3/bbl (up 53% yoy and 29% qoq) and net oil price realization of US$74.8/bbl (up 53% yoy and 32% qoq) and (4) average gas price realization of US$8.3/mmbtu (up 18% yoy, up 27% qoq) on higher NWG and APM prices,” the firm said.
Kotak models Nykaa's overall GMV/revenue growth of 27/27% YoY, primarily driven by BPC GMV/revenue growth of 27% YoY and fashion business GMV/revenue growth of 28/22% YoY. BPC business GMV includes contribution from eB2B as well.
It further expects EBITDA margin of 8.2%, implying a margin expansion of 170 bps YoY.
“We believe that operating leverage in BPC and turnaround in profitability in Fashion will drive yoy margin expansion. We expect EBITDA increase to flow through to the bottom-line, resulting in a sharp 238% YoY increase in net profit,” it said.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|DLF
|2
|SBI Funds Management
|3
|Torrent Power
|4
|Jindal Stainless
|5
|Sundaram Finance
|6
|UPL
|7
|Ather Energy
|8
|KEI Industries
|9
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|10
|Escorts Kubota
|11
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|12
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|13
|Computer Age Management Services
|14
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|15
|Inox India
|16
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|17
|DOMS Industries
|18
|Nazara Technologies
|19
|Park Medi World
|20
|Jain Resource Recycling
|21
|JM Financial
|22
|Blue Jet Healthcare
|23
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|24
|Ethos
|25
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|26
|Kalpataru
|27
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|28
|Thomas Cook (India)
|29
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|30
|Artemis Medicare Services
|31
|Dhanuka Agritech
|32
|Texmaco Rail and Engineering
|33
|Sanathan Textiles
|34
|Samhi Hotels
|35
|Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
|36
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|37
|Crizac
|38
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|39
|NOCIL
|40
|Hubtown
|41
|Stove Kraft
|42
|Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
|43
|KCP
|44
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports
|45
|SAR Auto Products
|46
|One Mobikwik Systems
|47
|Signpost India
|48
|Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
|49
|Borosil Scientific
|50
|GPT Healthcare
|51
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|52
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|53
|GKW
|54
|India Homes
|55
|Veljan Denison
|56
|Foseco Crucible (India)
|57
|Kinetic Engineering
|58
|Haldyn Glass
|59
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|60
|Panchmahal Steels
|61
|Munjal Showa
|62
|Nila Spaces
|63
|Kaya
|64
|Naperol Investments
|65
|Coastal Corporation
|66
|National Peroxide
|67
|Pelatro
|68
|S V Global Mill
|69
|Bharat Gears
|70
|HB Estate Developers
|71
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|72
|Digicontent
|73
|Duncan Engineering
|74
|Mini Diamonds (India)
|75
|Steel City Securities
|76
|Patel Integrated Logistics
|77
|Inventure Growth and Securities
|78
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|79
|Continental Petroleums
|80
|HB Stockholdings
|81
|Pritish Nandy Communications
|82
|Megri Soft
|83
|Regal Entertainment and Consultants
|84
|Incon Engineers
|85
|Unjha Formulations
|86
|Sumeru Industries
|87
|Ganon Products Ltd.
|88
|Ushakiran Finance
|89
|AMERISE BIOSCIENCES
|90
|Amraworld Agrico
|91
|Simplex Papers
|92
|Heera Ispat
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Bharti Airtel
|2
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|3
|Pidilite Industries
|4
|BSE Limited
|5
|Marico
|6
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa)
|7
|Bharti Hexacom
|8
|NHPC
|9
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|10
|UNO Minda
|11
|Godrej Properties
|12
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|13
|United Breweries
|14
|Tata Investment Corporation
|15
|Metro Brands
|16
|PNB Housing Finance
|17
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|18
|Timken India
|19
|Deepak Nitrite
|20
|Sundram Fasteners
|21
|SPR Auto Technologies
|22
|Zydus Wellness
|23
|Castrol India
|24
|Emami
|25
|BASF India
|26
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|27
|Happy Forgings
|28
|Dr Agarwals Health Care
|29
|KSB
|30
|Ventive Hospitality
|31
|Graphite India
|32
|Avalon Technologies
|33
|Metropolis Healthcare
|34
|ASK Automotive
|35
|RITES
|36
|Saregama India
|37
|TSF Investments
|38
|Sudeep Pharma
|39
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|40
|Sheela Foam
|41
|Welspun Enterprises
|42
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|43
|Sanofi India
|44
|Orkla India
|45
|Safari Industries (India)
|46
|Elantas Beck India
|47
|Hindustan Foods
|48
|C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
|49
|Optiemus Infracom
|50
|Greaves Cotton
|51
|Rashi Peripherals
|52
|PTC India
|53
|DEE Development Engineers
|54
|Keystone Realtors
|55
|Symphony
|56
|VRL Logistics
|57
|Vaibhav Global
|58
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|59
|KDDL
|60
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|61
|Capillary Technologies India
|62
|Grauer and Weil (India)
|63
|Uniparts India
|64
|Dredging Corporation India
|65
|Morepen Laboratories
|66
|R Systems International
|67
|Wonderla Holidays
|68
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|69
|Maithan Alloys
|70
|Bharat Bijlee
|71
|United Foodbrands
|72
|Protean eGov Technologies
|73
|Ajmera Realty and Infra India
|74
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|75
|Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
|76
|EIH Associated Hotels
|77
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|78
|Summit Securities
|79
|Creative Newtech
|80
|Ugro Capital
|81
|Bharat Seats
|82
|Jyoti Structures
|83
|Andhra Paper Limited
|84
|Master Trust
|85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|86
|Viviana Power Tech
|87
|Permanent Magnets
|88
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|89
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|90
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|91
|TPL Plastech
|92
|Nile
|93
|Repro India
|94
|Trejhara Solutions Limited
|95
|CL Educate
|96
|Geekay Wires
|97
|Worth Peripherals
|98
|Syschem (India) RE
|99
|Resonance Specialities
|100
|Kritika Wires
|101
|North Eastern Carrying Corporation
|102
|Chemcrux Enterprises
|103
|Jocil
|104
|KIC Metaliks
|105
|Dhampure Specialty Sugars
|106
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|107
|Chowgule Steamships
|108
|Abhinav Capital Services
|109
|Odigma Consultancy Solutions
|110
|Edvenswa Enterprises
|111
|Starlog Enterprises
|112
|Regis Industries
|113
|Adroit Infotech
|114
|Gayatri Bioorganics
|115
|The Phosphate Company Limited
|116
|Solitaire Machine Tools
|117
|Nettlinx
|118
|Fine-line Circuits
|119
|Margo Finance
|120
|Sattva Sukun Lifecare
|121
|IITL Projects
|122
|Cochin Malabar
|123
|Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd
|124
|Shree Securities
|125
|FGP
|126
|Looks Health Services
|127
|Modella Woollens
|128
|Shree Precoated Steels
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|2
|Cummins India
|3
|GE Vernova TD India
|4
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5
|PB Fintech
|6
|Biocon
|7
|Berger Paints India
|8
|Aster DM Quality Care
|9
|Navin Fluorine International
|10
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|11
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|12
|Neuland Laboratories
|13
|Asahi India Glass
|14
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|15
|Bayer CropScience
|16
|eClerx Services
|17
|Cohance Lifesciences
|18
|Bikaji Foods International
|19
|Shilpa Medicare
|20
|Godrej Agrovet
|21
|Time Technoplast
|22
|Whirlpool of India
|23
|Pearl Global Industries
|24
|Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
|25
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|26
|Garware Technical Fibres
|27
|Omnitech Engineering
|28
|ASM Technologies
|29
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|30
|FDC
|31
|Ajax Engineering
|32
|Paisalo Digital
|33
|Ion Exchange (India)
|34
|SIS
|35
|Datamatics Global Services
|36
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|37
|Pace Digitek
|38
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|39
|Savita Oil Technologies
|40
|GMM Pfaudler
|41
|Rolex Rings
|42
|Mayur Uniquoters
|43
|Rane Madras
|44
|JTL Industries
|45
|Gateway Distriparks
|46
|Automotive Axles
|47
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|48
|Cantabil Retail India
|49
|Shalby
|50
|Sumeet Industries
|51
|IG Petrochemicals
|52
|All Time Plastics
|53
|Fredun Pharmaceuticals
|54
|Godavari Biorefineries
|55
|Automobile Corporation of Goa (ACGL)
|56
|Allcargo Logistics
|57
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|58
|Arisinfra Solutions
|59
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|60
|Bharat Parenterals
|61
|RSWM
|62
|Sterling Tools
|63
|Bodal Chemicals
|64
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|65
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|66
|NR Agarwal Industries
|67
|Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
|68
|Sandesh
|69
|Subex
|70
|TV Today Network
|71
|Nahar Poly Films
|72
|Amanta Healthcare
|73
|Cheviot Company
|74
|Snowman Logistics
|75
|HT Media
|76
|Aptech
|77
|Entertainment Network India
|78
|Urja Global
|79
|SRG Housing Finance
|80
|Ugar Sugar Works
|81
|Digispice Technologies
|82
|Nahar Capital and Financial Services
|83
|Andhra Petro
|84
|Menon Pistons
|85
|Shankara Building Products
|86
|Tracxn Technologies
|87
|Kaycee Industries
|88
|Industrial Investment Trust
|89
|Sumit Woods
|90
|Diamines and Chemicals
|91
|MK Exim India
|92
|Cochin Minerals and Rutile
|93
|Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
|94
|Aspinwall and Company
|95
|Krishanveer Forge
|96
|National Fittings
|97
|Atharva Poly-Plast
|98
|Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
|99
|LKP Securities
|100
|Premco Global
|101
|Hindustan Hardy
|102
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|103
|NRB Industrial Bearings
|104
|CG-VAK Software and Exports
|105
|Thrive Future Habitats
|106
|Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company
|107
|KSR Footwear
|108
|Ind Cement Cap
|109
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|110
|Simandhar Impex
|111
|Welcast Steels
|112
|Sampre Nutritions
|113
|Biogen Pharmachem Industries
|114
|KJMC Financial Services
|115
|Franklin Industries
|116
|Helpage Finlease
|117
|SRM Energy
|118
|Square Four Projects India
|119
|Southern Latex
|120
|Cemantic Infra-Tech
|121
|Link Pharmachem
|122
|Jauss Polymers
|123
|Croissance
|124
|Anjani Finance
|125
|Beeyu Overseas
|126
|T Spiritual World
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|2
|Trent
|3
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|4
|Britannia Industries
|5
|Lupin
|6
|Hero MotoCorp
|7
|Fortis Healthcare
|8
|Premier Energies
|9
|Aegis Logistics
|10
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|11
|Blue Star
|12
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|13
|Sai Life Sciences
|14
|Apollo Tyres
|15
|Firstsource Solutions
|16
|EIH
|17
|PG Electroplast
|18
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
|19
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|20
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|21
|Shipping Corporation of India
|22
|JSW Holdings
|23
|SignatureGlobal India
|24
|Procter and Gamble Health
|25
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|26
|RateGain Travel Technologies
|27
|Varroc Engineering
|28
|Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
|29
|Finolex Industries
|30
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|31
|Sonata Software
|32
|NCC
|33
|Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo)
|34
|Suven Life Sciences
|35
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|36
|SJS Enterprises
|37
|Rain Industries
|38
|Suprajit Engineering
|39
|Campus Activewear
|40
|Transrail Lighting
|41
|Hindustan Construction Company
|42
|Standard Engineering Technology
|43
|IFB Industries
|44
|Good Luck India
|45
|The Anup Engineering
|46
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|47
|Muthoot Microfin
|48
|Wakefit Innovations
|49
|Bajaj Electricals
|50
|Bosch Home Comfort India
|51
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|52
|Indraprastha Medical Corporation
|53
|Chemplast Sanmar
|54
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|55
|Carraro India
|56
|Interarch Building Solutions
|57
|Shankara Buildpro
|58
|Hikal
|59
|Parag Milk Foods
|60
|Sundrop Brands
|61
|Cosmo First
|62
|TCI Express
|63
|GTL Infrastructure
|64
|TTK Healthcare
|65
|Sula Vineyards
|66
|Igarashi Motors
|67
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|68
|Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
|69
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|70
|IRM Energy
|71
|BIRLANU
|72
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|73
|Kokuyo Camlin
|74
|Visaka Industries
|75
|GeeCee Ventures
|76
|Saurashtra Cement
|77
|Enkei Wheels (India)
|78
|Allied Digital Services
|79
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|80
|Voith Paper Fabrics
|81
|Sutlej Textiles and Industries
|82
|Linc
|83
|ZIM Laboratories
|84
|Vishal Fabrics
|85
|PTL Enterprises
|86
|Mangal Credit and Fincorp
|87
|Elin Electronics
|88
|Jenburkt Pharma
|89
|Mirza International
|90
|Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions
|91
|Hindustan Motors
|92
|Albert David
|93
|HCL Infosystems
|94
|Sinclairs Hotels
|95
|Sayaji Pune
|96
|United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
|97
|Shiva Texyarn
|98
|Alfred Herbert (India)
|99
|DRC Systems India
|100
|TT
|101
|IVP
|102
|SNL Bearings
|103
|Sambhaav Media
|104
|Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
|105
|Shyam Century Ferrous
|106
|Deepak Spinners
|107
|Shilp Gravures
|108
|Shervani Industrial Syndicate
|109
|Jetking Infotrain
|110
|Shiva Mills Limited
|111
|Futuristic Solutions
|112
|Medi-Caps
|113
|Asia Capital
|114
|HS India
|115
|Vivid Global Industries
|116
|Moongipa Capital Finance
|117
|Clio Infotech
|118
|Dalal Street Investments
|119
|Garware Synthetics
|120
|Vision Cinemas
|121
|Karan Woo-Sin
|122
|Voltaire Leasing & Finance
|123
|Enterprises International
|124
|Saianand Commercial
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|State Bank of India
|2
|Titan Company
|3
|Hindalco Industries
|4
|Hitachi Energy India
|5
|Power Finance Corporation
|6
|Godrej Consumer Products
|7
|Oil India
|8
|Kaynes Technology India
|9
|The Ramco Cements
|10
|Carborundum Universal
|11
|Poly Medicure
|12
|Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
|13
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|14
|Jubilant Pharmova
|15
|Azad Engineering
|16
|Fine Organics Industries
|17
|BEML
|18
|JK Tyre and Industries
|19
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|20
|Star Cement
|21
|Cera Sanitaryware
|22
|Maharashtra Seamless
|23
|Dynamatic Technologies
|24
|Ashapura Minechem
|25
|Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
|26
|Greenlam Industries
|27
|Aarti Pharmalabs
|28
|Goldiam International
|29
|Entero Healthcare Solutions
|30
|Prism Johnson
|31
|Subros
|32
|CARE Ratings
|33
|PDS
|34
|Electronics Mart India
|35
|Universal Cables
|36
|Electrosteel Castings
|37
|Raymond Realty
|38
|Gujarat Themis Biosyn
|39
|Deccan Gold Mines
|40
|Raymond
|41
|Kalyani Steels
|42
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|43
|Gopal Snacks
|44
|Pokarna
|45
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|46
|Nalwa Sons Investment
|47
|Arvind SmartSpaces
|48
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|49
|MM Forgings
|50
|ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS
|51
|Vindhya Telelink
|52
|Pix Transmissions
|53
|Saksoft
|54
|Bajel Projects
|55
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|56
|Jindal Drilling Industries
|57
|Arihant Superstructures
|58
|Ultramarine and Pigments
|59
|STEL Holdings
|60
|Health X Platform
|61
|Surana Telecom and Power
|62
|AG VENTURES
|63
|Rossell India
|64
|Intense Technologies
|65
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
|66
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|67
|Winsome Textile Industries
|68
|Quint Digital
|69
|Milkfood
|70
|Archidply Industries
|71
|Metroglobal
|72
|Hindustan Organic Chemicals
|73
|Puretrop Fruits
|74
|APM Industries
|75
|Ceenik Exports (India)
|76
|FYNX CAPITAL
|77
|BA Packaging India
|78
|Makers Laboratories
|79
|Rishiroop
|80
|Saptarishi Agro Industries
|81
|RKEC Projects
|82
|BAMPSL Securities
|83
|Bombay Cycle
|84
|Minolta Finance
|85
|Perfectpac
|86
|Aro Granite Industries
|87
|MM Rubber Company
|88
|Glance Finance
|89
|Akshar Spintex
|90
|Eastern Silk Industries
|91
|Arnold Holdings
|92
|Tulasee Bio Ethanol
|93
|Ashirwad Steel and Industries
|94
|Aamcol Tools
|95
|Tree House Education and Accessories
|96
|Hindoostan Mills
|97
|Prismx Global Ventures Limited
|98
|Kanco Tea and Industries
|99
|Shricon Industries
|100
|Maris Spinners
|101
|Transgene Biotek
|102
|Southern Magnesium and Chemicals
|103
|Howard Hotels
|104
|ST Corporation
|105
|Suncare Traders
|106
|Jackson Investments
|107
|Gratex Industries
|108
|Vivanza Biosciences
|109
|BFL Asset Finvest
|110
|VXL Instruments
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Delhivery
|2
|Anant Raj
|3
|HBL Engineering
|4
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|5
|Banco Products (India)
|6
|PNC Infratech
|7
|Ceigall India
|8
|Nitin Spinners
|9
|Mangalam Cement
|10
|Eveready Industries India
|11
|Greenpanel Industries Limited
|12
|IFGL Refractories
|13
|Atul Auto
|14
|The Andhra Sugar
|15
|Salzer Electronics
|16
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|17
|TVS Electronics
|18
|Stanley Lifestyles
|19
|Kiran Vyapar
|20
|Rushil Decor
|21
|Mawana Sugars
|22
|RDB Infrastructure and Power
|23
|Sundaram Brake Linings
|24
|Patels Airtemp (India)
|25
|KPT Industries
|26
|Rapicut Carbides
|27
|WEP Solutions
|28
|Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
|29
|Beardsell
|30
|James Warren Tea
|31
|Kakatiya Cements
|32
|Hisar Metal
|33
|Anmol India
|34
|Savera Industries
|35
|Alfa ICA (India)
|36
|Ishita Drugs and Industries
|37
|Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels
|38
|ISF
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Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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