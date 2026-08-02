Q1 results 2026: Bharti Airtel to LIC among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 500 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) in the coming week, amid ongoing earnings season.

Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, BSE, Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, Titan Company, Delhivery are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

Advertisement

“On the domestic front, the ongoing Q1 FY27 earnings season drove stock-specific action, with several companies delivering encouraging results,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

On Friday, benchmark indices rebounded strongly, recovering a significant portion of the losses recorded in the previous week. The Nifty climbed 2.59% to close at 24,383.60, while the Sensex rose 2.68% to finish at 78,094.64, with both indices posting their second straight monthly gain in July.

Bharti Airtel Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bharti Airtel to post 4% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) growth in consolidated revenue driven by robust growth in Homes (6% QoQ) and Africa (5% QoQ, benefit of cross-currency tailwinds).

The firm also anticipates 2.6% QoQ growth in consolidated reported EBITDA, aided by a healthy show in Homes, Enterprise and Indus Towers.

Advertisement

“We expect 2.5% QoQ growth in India wireless revenue/ reported EBITDA driven by one extra day and steady subscriber net adds. Expect wireless ARPU of INR260 (+1% QoQ) and 4m/5.5m paying wireless/4G-5G net add,” the firm said.

ONGC Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities, expect ONGC'S EBITDA to increase 66% YoY (up 67% QoQ) largely on higher crude price realization and higher NWG/APM price realization. Net crude price realization will be 32% higher sequentially, while gas price realization will improve by 27% sequentially.

“We model (1) overall crude oil sales volumes 4.6 mmt (down 1.6% yoy, up 0.9% qoq) (2) natural gas sales volumes at 3.78 bcm (down 2.4% yoy, up 0.4% qoq), (3) gross crude price realization of US$101.3/bbl (up 53% yoy and 29% qoq) and net oil price realization of US$74.8/bbl (up 53% yoy and 32% qoq) and (4) average gas price realization of US$8.3/mmbtu (up 18% yoy, up 27% qoq) on higher NWG and APM prices,” the firm said.

Advertisement

Nykaa Q1 results 2026 preview Kotak models Nykaa's overall GMV/revenue growth of 27/27% YoY, primarily driven by BPC GMV/revenue growth of 27% YoY and fashion business GMV/revenue growth of 28/22% YoY. BPC business GMV includes contribution from eB2B as well.

It further expects EBITDA margin of 8.2%, implying a margin expansion of 170 bps YoY.

“We believe that operating leverage in BPC and turnaround in profitability in Fashion will drive yoy margin expansion. We expect EBITDA increase to flow through to the bottom-line, resulting in a sharp 238% YoY increase in net profit,” it said.

Also Read | Stocks under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday

Here's a complete list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 between 3 August to 8 August - 3 August

No. Company Name 1 DLF 2 SBI Funds Management 3 Torrent Power 4 Jindal Stainless 5 Sundaram Finance 6 UPL 7 Ather Energy 8 KEI Industries 9 GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals 10 Escorts Kubota 11 Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences 12 Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency 13 Computer Age Management Services 14 Great Eastern Shipping Company 15 Inox India 16 Kansai Nerolac Paints 17 DOMS Industries 18 Nazara Technologies 19 Park Medi World 20 Jain Resource Recycling 21 JM Financial 22 Blue Jet Healthcare 23 Sri Lotus Developers and Realty 24 Ethos 25 Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing 26 Kalpataru 27 Gulf Oil Lubricants India 28 Thomas Cook (India) 29 Restaurant Brands Asia 30 Artemis Medicare Services 31 Dhanuka Agritech 32 Texmaco Rail and Engineering 33 Sanathan Textiles 34 Samhi Hotels 35 Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries 36 Sambhv Steel Tubes 37 Crizac 38 Ganesha Ecosphere 39 NOCIL 40 Hubtown 41 Stove Kraft 42 Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital 43 KCP 44 Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports 45 SAR Auto Products 46 One Mobikwik Systems 47 Signpost India 48 Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings 49 Borosil Scientific 50 GPT Healthcare 51 Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances 52 Avadh Sugar & Energy 53 GKW 54 India Homes 55 Veljan Denison 56 Foseco Crucible (India) 57 Kinetic Engineering 58 Haldyn Glass 59 Chemcon Speciality Chemicals 60 Panchmahal Steels 61 Munjal Showa 62 Nila Spaces 63 Kaya 64 Naperol Investments 65 Coastal Corporation 66 National Peroxide 67 Pelatro 68 S V Global Mill 69 Bharat Gears 70 HB Estate Developers 71 Golden Crest Education & Services 72 Digicontent 73 Duncan Engineering 74 Mini Diamonds (India) 75 Steel City Securities 76 Patel Integrated Logistics 77 Inventure Growth and Securities 78 Noida Toll Bridge Company 79 Continental Petroleums 80 HB Stockholdings 81 Pritish Nandy Communications 82 Megri Soft 83 Regal Entertainment and Consultants 84 Incon Engineers 85 Unjha Formulations 86 Sumeru Industries 87 Ganon Products Ltd. 88 Ushakiran Finance 89 AMERISE BIOSCIENCES 90 Amraworld Agrico 91 Simplex Papers 92 Heera Ispat

4 August

No. Company Name 1 Bharti Airtel 2 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation 3 Pidilite Industries 4 BSE Limited 5 Marico 6 FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) 7 Bharti Hexacom 8 NHPC 9 Multi Commodity Exchange of India 10 UNO Minda 11 Godrej Properties 12 Kalyan Jewellers India 13 United Breweries 14 Tata Investment Corporation 15 Metro Brands 16 PNB Housing Finance 17 Motherson Sumi Wiring India 18 Timken India 19 Deepak Nitrite 20 Sundram Fasteners 21 SPR Auto Technologies 22 Zydus Wellness 23 Castrol India 24 Emami 25 BASF India 26 Alembic Pharmaceuticals 27 Happy Forgings 28 Dr Agarwals Health Care 29 KSB 30 Ventive Hospitality 31 Graphite India 32 Avalon Technologies 33 Metropolis Healthcare 34 ASK Automotive 35 RITES 36 Saregama India 37 TSF Investments 38 Sudeep Pharma 39 Alkyl Amines Chemicals 40 Sheela Foam 41 Welspun Enterprises 42 Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys 43 Sanofi India 44 Orkla India 45 Safari Industries (India) 46 Elantas Beck India 47 Hindustan Foods 48 C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) 49 Optiemus Infracom 50 Greaves Cotton 51 Rashi Peripherals 52 PTC India 53 DEE Development Engineers 54 Keystone Realtors 55 Symphony 56 VRL Logistics 57 Vaibhav Global 58 Styrenix Performance Materials 59 KDDL 60 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals 61 Capillary Technologies India 62 Grauer and Weil (India) 63 Uniparts India 64 Dredging Corporation India 65 Morepen Laboratories 66 R Systems International 67 Wonderla Holidays 68 Prince Pipes & Fittings 69 Maithan Alloys 70 Bharat Bijlee 71 United Foodbrands 72 Protean eGov Technologies 73 Ajmera Realty and Infra India 74 Thirumalai Chemicals 75 Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets 76 EIH Associated Hotels 77 Jay Bharat Maruti 78 Summit Securities 79 Creative Newtech 80 Ugro Capital 81 Bharat Seats 82 Jyoti Structures 83 Andhra Paper Limited 84 Master Trust 85 Krystal Integrated Services 86 Viviana Power Tech 87 Permanent Magnets 88 Ganesh Consumer Products 89 Magadh Sugar & Energy 90 Hindustan Media Ventures 91 TPL Plastech 92 Nile 93 Repro India 94 Trejhara Solutions Limited 95 CL Educate 96 Geekay Wires 97 Worth Peripherals 98 Syschem (India) RE 99 Resonance Specialities 100 Kritika Wires 101 North Eastern Carrying Corporation 102 Chemcrux Enterprises 103 Jocil 104 KIC Metaliks 105 Dhampure Specialty Sugars 106 Fortis Malar Hospitals 107 Chowgule Steamships 108 Abhinav Capital Services 109 Odigma Consultancy Solutions 110 Edvenswa Enterprises 111 Starlog Enterprises 112 Regis Industries 113 Adroit Infotech 114 Gayatri Bioorganics 115 The Phosphate Company Limited 116 Solitaire Machine Tools 117 Nettlinx 118 Fine-line Circuits 119 Margo Finance 120 Sattva Sukun Lifecare 121 IITL Projects 122 Cochin Malabar 123 Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd 124 Shree Securities 125 FGP 126 Looks Health Services 127 Modella Woollens 128 Shree Precoated Steels

5 August

No. Company Name 1 Power Grid Corporation of India 2 Cummins India 3 GE Vernova TD India 4 Aurobindo Pharma 5 PB Fintech 6 Biocon 7 Berger Paints India 8 Aster DM Quality Care 9 Navin Fluorine International 10 Aegis Vopak Terminals 11 Inventurus Knowledge Solutions 12 Neuland Laboratories 13 Asahi India Glass 14 Tenneco Clean Air India 15 Bayer CropScience 16 eClerx Services 17 Cohance Lifesciences 18 Bikaji Foods International 19 Shilpa Medicare 20 Godrej Agrovet 21 Time Technoplast 22 Whirlpool of India 23 Pearl Global Industries 24 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries 25 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals 26 Garware Technical Fibres 27 Omnitech Engineering 28 ASM Technologies 29 JK Lakshmi Cement 30 FDC 31 Ajax Engineering 32 Paisalo Digital 33 Ion Exchange (India) 34 SIS 35 Datamatics Global Services 36 Shree Renuka Sugars 37 Pace Digitek 38 RattanIndia Enterprises 39 Savita Oil Technologies 40 GMM Pfaudler 41 Rolex Rings 42 Mayur Uniquoters 43 Rane Madras 44 JTL Industries 45 Gateway Distriparks 46 Automotive Axles 47 Brigade Hotel Ventures 48 Cantabil Retail India 49 Shalby 50 Sumeet Industries 51 IG Petrochemicals 52 All Time Plastics 53 Fredun Pharmaceuticals 54 Godavari Biorefineries 55 Automobile Corporation of Goa (ACGL) 56 Allcargo Logistics 57 Monte Carlo Fashions 58 Arisinfra Solutions 59 Nahar Spinning Mills 60 Bharat Parenterals 61 RSWM 62 Sterling Tools 63 Bodal Chemicals 64 Sudarshan Colorants India 65 Sarla Performance Fibers 66 NR Agarwal Industries 67 Taneja Aerospace and Aviation 68 Sandesh 69 Subex 70 TV Today Network 71 Nahar Poly Films 72 Amanta Healthcare 73 Cheviot Company 74 Snowman Logistics 75 HT Media 76 Aptech 77 Entertainment Network India 78 Urja Global 79 SRG Housing Finance 80 Ugar Sugar Works 81 Digispice Technologies 82 Nahar Capital and Financial Services 83 Andhra Petro 84 Menon Pistons 85 Shankara Building Products 86 Tracxn Technologies 87 Kaycee Industries 88 Industrial Investment Trust 89 Sumit Woods 90 Diamines and Chemicals 91 MK Exim India 92 Cochin Minerals and Rutile 93 Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) 94 Aspinwall and Company 95 Krishanveer Forge 96 National Fittings 97 Atharva Poly-Plast 98 Balaxi Pharmaceuticals 99 LKP Securities 100 Premco Global 101 Hindustan Hardy 102 Shri Vasuprada Plantations 103 NRB Industrial Bearings 104 CG-VAK Software and Exports 105 Thrive Future Habitats 106 Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company 107 KSR Footwear 108 Ind Cement Cap 109 Jaysynth Orgochem 110 Simandhar Impex 111 Welcast Steels 112 Sampre Nutritions 113 Biogen Pharmachem Industries 114 KJMC Financial Services 115 Franklin Industries 116 Helpage Finlease 117 SRM Energy 118 Square Four Projects India 119 Southern Latex 120 Cemantic Infra-Tech 121 Link Pharmachem 122 Jauss Polymers 123 Croissance 124 Anjani Finance 125 Beeyu Overseas 126 T Spiritual World

6 August

No. Company Name 1 Life Insurance Corporation of India 2 Trent 3 Samvardhana Motherson International 4 Britannia Industries 5 Lupin 6 Hero MotoCorp 7 Fortis Healthcare 8 Premier Energies 9 Aegis Logistics 10 Emcure Pharmaceuticals 11 Blue Star 12 Kirloskar Oil Engines 13 Sai Life Sciences 14 Apollo Tyres 15 Firstsource Solutions 16 EIH 17 PG Electroplast 18 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical 19 Garware Hi-Tech Films 20 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre 21 Shipping Corporation of India 22 JSW Holdings 23 SignatureGlobal India 24 Procter and Gamble Health 25 Edelweiss Financial Services 26 RateGain Travel Technologies 27 Varroc Engineering 28 Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores 29 Finolex Industries 30 Healthcare Global Enterprises 31 Sonata Software 32 NCC 33 Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) 34 Suven Life Sciences 35 India Shelter Finance Corporation 36 SJS Enterprises 37 Rain Industries 38 Suprajit Engineering 39 Campus Activewear 40 Transrail Lighting 41 Hindustan Construction Company 42 Standard Engineering Technology 43 IFB Industries 44 Good Luck India 45 The Anup Engineering 46 Shivalik Bimetal Controls 47 Muthoot Microfin 48 Wakefit Innovations 49 Bajaj Electricals 50 Bosch Home Comfort India 51 J Kumar Infraprojects 52 Indraprastha Medical Corporation 53 Chemplast Sanmar 54 Kewal Kiran Clothing 55 Carraro India 56 Interarch Building Solutions 57 Shankara Buildpro 58 Hikal 59 Parag Milk Foods 60 Sundrop Brands 61 Cosmo First 62 TCI Express 63 GTL Infrastructure 64 TTK Healthcare 65 Sula Vineyards 66 Igarashi Motors 67 Chaman Lal Setia Exports 68 Industrial and Prudential Investment Company 69 The Hi-Tech Gears 70 IRM Energy 71 BIRLANU 72 Uni Abex Alloy Products 73 Kokuyo Camlin 74 Visaka Industries 75 GeeCee Ventures 76 Saurashtra Cement 77 Enkei Wheels (India) 78 Allied Digital Services 79 Coffee Day Enterprises 80 Voith Paper Fabrics 81 Sutlej Textiles and Industries 82 Linc 83 ZIM Laboratories 84 Vishal Fabrics 85 PTL Enterprises 86 Mangal Credit and Fincorp 87 Elin Electronics 88 Jenburkt Pharma 89 Mirza International 90 Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions 91 Hindustan Motors 92 Albert David 93 HCL Infosystems 94 Sinclairs Hotels 95 Sayaji Pune 96 United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company 97 Shiva Texyarn 98 Alfred Herbert (India) 99 DRC Systems India 100 TT 101 IVP 102 SNL Bearings 103 Sambhaav Media 104 Krebs Biochemicals & Industries 105 Shyam Century Ferrous 106 Deepak Spinners 107 Shilp Gravures 108 Shervani Industrial Syndicate 109 Jetking Infotrain 110 Shiva Mills Limited 111 Futuristic Solutions 112 Medi-Caps 113 Asia Capital 114 HS India 115 Vivid Global Industries 116 Moongipa Capital Finance 117 Clio Infotech 118 Dalal Street Investments 119 Garware Synthetics 120 Vision Cinemas 121 Karan Woo-Sin 122 Voltaire Leasing & Finance 123 Enterprises International 124 Saianand Commercial

7 August

Advertisement

No. Company Name 1 State Bank of India 2 Titan Company 3 Hindalco Industries 4 Hitachi Energy India 5 Power Finance Corporation 6 Godrej Consumer Products 7 Oil India 8 Kaynes Technology India 9 The Ramco Cements 10 Carborundum Universal 11 Poly Medicure 12 Ratnamani Metals and Tubes 13 Godawari Power & Ispat 14 Jubilant Pharmova 15 Azad Engineering 16 Fine Organics Industries 17 BEML 18 JK Tyre and Industries 19 Lemon Tree Hotels 20 Star Cement 21 Cera Sanitaryware 22 Maharashtra Seamless 23 Dynamatic Technologies 24 Ashapura Minechem 25 Kovai Medical Center and Hospital 26 Greenlam Industries 27 Aarti Pharmalabs 28 Goldiam International 29 Entero Healthcare Solutions 30 Prism Johnson 31 Subros 32 CARE Ratings 33 PDS 34 Electronics Mart India 35 Universal Cables 36 Electrosteel Castings 37 Raymond Realty 38 Gujarat Themis Biosyn 39 Deccan Gold Mines 40 Raymond 41 Kalyani Steels 42 Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases 43 Gopal Snacks 44 Pokarna 45 Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries 46 Nalwa Sons Investment 47 Arvind SmartSpaces 48 Imagicaaworld Entertainment 49 MM Forgings 50 ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS 51 Vindhya Telelink 52 Pix Transmissions 53 Saksoft 54 Bajel Projects 55 Hinduja Global Solutions 56 Jindal Drilling Industries 57 Arihant Superstructures 58 Ultramarine and Pigments 59 STEL Holdings 60 Health X Platform 61 Surana Telecom and Power 62 AG VENTURES 63 Rossell India 64 Intense Technologies 65 Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co 66 Panasonic Energy India Company 67 Winsome Textile Industries 68 Quint Digital 69 Milkfood 70 Archidply Industries 71 Metroglobal 72 Hindustan Organic Chemicals 73 Puretrop Fruits 74 APM Industries 75 Ceenik Exports (India) 76 FYNX CAPITAL 77 BA Packaging India 78 Makers Laboratories 79 Rishiroop 80 Saptarishi Agro Industries 81 RKEC Projects 82 BAMPSL Securities 83 Bombay Cycle 84 Minolta Finance 85 Perfectpac 86 Aro Granite Industries 87 MM Rubber Company 88 Glance Finance 89 Akshar Spintex 90 Eastern Silk Industries 91 Arnold Holdings 92 Tulasee Bio Ethanol 93 Ashirwad Steel and Industries 94 Aamcol Tools 95 Tree House Education and Accessories 96 Hindoostan Mills 97 Prismx Global Ventures Limited 98 Kanco Tea and Industries 99 Shricon Industries 100 Maris Spinners 101 Transgene Biotek 102 Southern Magnesium and Chemicals 103 Howard Hotels 104 ST Corporation 105 Suncare Traders 106 Jackson Investments 107 Gratex Industries 108 Vivanza Biosciences 109 BFL Asset Finvest 110 VXL Instruments

8 August

No. Company Name 1 Delhivery 2 Anant Raj 3 HBL Engineering 4 Shaily Engineering Plastics 5 Banco Products (India) 6 PNC Infratech 7 Ceigall India 8 Nitin Spinners 9 Mangalam Cement 10 Eveready Industries India 11 Greenpanel Industries Limited 12 IFGL Refractories 13 Atul Auto 14 The Andhra Sugar 15 Salzer Electronics 16 Ambika Cotton Mills 17 TVS Electronics 18 Stanley Lifestyles 19 Kiran Vyapar 20 Rushil Decor 21 Mawana Sugars 22 RDB Infrastructure and Power 23 Sundaram Brake Linings 24 Patels Airtemp (India) 25 KPT Industries 26 Rapicut Carbides 27 WEP Solutions 28 Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills 29 Beardsell 30 James Warren Tea 31 Kakatiya Cements 32 Hisar Metal 33 Anmol India 34 Savera Industries 35 Alfa ICA (India) 36 Ishita Drugs and Industries 37 Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels 38 ISF

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.