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Q1 results 2026: Bharti Airtel to LIC among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here

Q1 results 2026: Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykka, BSE, Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, Titan Company, Delhivery are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated2 Aug 2026, 11:13 PM IST
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Q1 results 2026: Around 500 companies are scheduled to report their Q1 earnings FY27 next week.
Q1 results 2026: Around 500 companies are scheduled to report their Q1 earnings FY27 next week. (Image: Pixabay )
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Q1 results 2026: Around 500 companies are scheduled to report their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) in the coming week, amid ongoing earnings season.

Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, BSE, Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, Titan Company, Delhivery are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

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“On the domestic front, the ongoing Q1 FY27 earnings season drove stock-specific action, with several companies delivering encouraging results,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

Also Read | RBI MPC meeting to US-Iran war: Triggers likely to dictate stock market

On Friday, benchmark indices rebounded strongly, recovering a significant portion of the losses recorded in the previous week. The Nifty climbed 2.59% to close at 24,383.60, while the Sensex rose 2.68% to finish at 78,094.64, with both indices posting their second straight monthly gain in July.

Bharti Airtel Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bharti Airtel to post 4% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) growth in consolidated revenue driven by robust growth in Homes (6% QoQ) and Africa (5% QoQ, benefit of cross-currency tailwinds).

The firm also anticipates 2.6% QoQ growth in consolidated reported EBITDA, aided by a healthy show in Homes, Enterprise and Indus Towers.

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“We expect 2.5% QoQ growth in India wireless revenue/ reported EBITDA driven by one extra day and steady subscriber net adds. Expect wireless ARPU of INR260 (+1% QoQ) and 4m/5.5m paying wireless/4G-5G net add,” the firm said.

ONGC Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities, expect ONGC'S EBITDA to increase 66% YoY (up 67% QoQ) largely on higher crude price realization and higher NWG/APM price realization. Net crude price realization will be 32% higher sequentially, while gas price realization will improve by 27% sequentially.

“We model (1) overall crude oil sales volumes 4.6 mmt (down 1.6% yoy, up 0.9% qoq) (2) natural gas sales volumes at 3.78 bcm (down 2.4% yoy, up 0.4% qoq), (3) gross crude price realization of US$101.3/bbl (up 53% yoy and 29% qoq) and net oil price realization of US$74.8/bbl (up 53% yoy and 32% qoq) and (4) average gas price realization of US$8.3/mmbtu (up 18% yoy, up 27% qoq) on higher NWG and APM prices,” the firm said.

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Nykaa Q1 results 2026 preview

Kotak models Nykaa's overall GMV/revenue growth of 27/27% YoY, primarily driven by BPC GMV/revenue growth of 27% YoY and fashion business GMV/revenue growth of 28/22% YoY. BPC business GMV includes contribution from eB2B as well.

It further expects EBITDA margin of 8.2%, implying a margin expansion of 170 bps YoY.

“We believe that operating leverage in BPC and turnaround in profitability in Fashion will drive yoy margin expansion. We expect EBITDA increase to flow through to the bottom-line, resulting in a sharp 238% YoY increase in net profit,” it said.

Also Read | Stocks under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three shares to buy on Monday

Here's a complete list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 between 3 August to 8 August -

3 August

No.Company Name
1DLF
2SBI Funds Management
3Torrent Power
4Jindal Stainless
5Sundaram Finance
6UPL
7Ather Energy
8KEI Industries
9GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
10Escorts Kubota
11Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
12Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
13Computer Age Management Services
14Great Eastern Shipping Company
15Inox India
16Kansai Nerolac Paints
17DOMS Industries
18Nazara Technologies
19Park Medi World
20Jain Resource Recycling
21JM Financial
22Blue Jet Healthcare
23Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
24Ethos
25Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
26Kalpataru
27Gulf Oil Lubricants India
28Thomas Cook (India)
29Restaurant Brands Asia
30Artemis Medicare Services
31Dhanuka Agritech
32Texmaco Rail and Engineering
33Sanathan Textiles
34Samhi Hotels
35Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
36Sambhv Steel Tubes
37Crizac
38Ganesha Ecosphere
39NOCIL
40Hubtown
41Stove Kraft
42Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
43KCP
44Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports
45SAR Auto Products
46One Mobikwik Systems
47Signpost India
48Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
49Borosil Scientific
50GPT Healthcare
51Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
52Avadh Sugar & Energy
53GKW
54India Homes
55Veljan Denison
56Foseco Crucible (India)
57Kinetic Engineering
58Haldyn Glass
59Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
60Panchmahal Steels
61Munjal Showa
62Nila Spaces
63Kaya
64Naperol Investments
65Coastal Corporation
66National Peroxide
67Pelatro
68S V Global Mill
69Bharat Gears
70HB Estate Developers
71Golden Crest Education & Services
72Digicontent
73Duncan Engineering
74Mini Diamonds (India)
75Steel City Securities
76Patel Integrated Logistics
77Inventure Growth and Securities
78Noida Toll Bridge Company
79Continental Petroleums
80HB Stockholdings
81Pritish Nandy Communications
82Megri Soft
83Regal Entertainment and Consultants
84Incon Engineers
85Unjha Formulations
86Sumeru Industries
87Ganon Products Ltd.
88Ushakiran Finance
89AMERISE BIOSCIENCES
90Amraworld Agrico
91Simplex Papers
92Heera Ispat

4 August

No.Company Name
1Bharti Airtel
2Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
3Pidilite Industries
4BSE Limited
5Marico
6FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa)
7Bharti Hexacom
8NHPC
9Multi Commodity Exchange of India
10UNO Minda
11Godrej Properties
12Kalyan Jewellers India
13United Breweries
14Tata Investment Corporation
15Metro Brands
16PNB Housing Finance
17Motherson Sumi Wiring India
18Timken India
19Deepak Nitrite
20Sundram Fasteners
21SPR Auto Technologies
22Zydus Wellness
23Castrol India
24Emami
25BASF India
26Alembic Pharmaceuticals
27Happy Forgings
28Dr Agarwals Health Care
29KSB
30Ventive Hospitality
31Graphite India
32Avalon Technologies
33Metropolis Healthcare
34ASK Automotive
35RITES
36Saregama India
37TSF Investments
38Sudeep Pharma
39Alkyl Amines Chemicals
40Sheela Foam
41Welspun Enterprises
42Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
43Sanofi India
44Orkla India
45Safari Industries (India)
46Elantas Beck India
47Hindustan Foods
48C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
49Optiemus Infracom
50Greaves Cotton
51Rashi Peripherals
52PTC India
53DEE Development Engineers
54Keystone Realtors
55Symphony
56VRL Logistics
57Vaibhav Global
58Styrenix Performance Materials
59KDDL
60Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
61Capillary Technologies India
62Grauer and Weil (India)
63Uniparts India
64Dredging Corporation India
65Morepen Laboratories
66R Systems International
67Wonderla Holidays
68Prince Pipes & Fittings
69Maithan Alloys
70Bharat Bijlee
71United Foodbrands
72Protean eGov Technologies
73Ajmera Realty and Infra India
74Thirumalai Chemicals
75Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
76EIH Associated Hotels
77Jay Bharat Maruti
78Summit Securities
79Creative Newtech
80Ugro Capital
81Bharat Seats
82Jyoti Structures
83Andhra Paper Limited
84Master Trust
85Krystal Integrated Services
86Viviana Power Tech
87Permanent Magnets
88Ganesh Consumer Products
89Magadh Sugar & Energy
90Hindustan Media Ventures
91TPL Plastech
92Nile
93Repro India
94Trejhara Solutions Limited
95CL Educate
96Geekay Wires
97Worth Peripherals
98Syschem (India) RE
99Resonance Specialities
100Kritika Wires
101North Eastern Carrying Corporation
102Chemcrux Enterprises
103Jocil
104KIC Metaliks
105Dhampure Specialty Sugars
106Fortis Malar Hospitals
107Chowgule Steamships
108Abhinav Capital Services
109Odigma Consultancy Solutions
110Edvenswa Enterprises
111Starlog Enterprises
112Regis Industries
113Adroit Infotech
114Gayatri Bioorganics
115The Phosphate Company Limited
116Solitaire Machine Tools
117Nettlinx
118Fine-line Circuits
119Margo Finance
120Sattva Sukun Lifecare
121IITL Projects
122Cochin Malabar
123Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd
124Shree Securities
125FGP
126Looks Health Services
127Modella Woollens
128Shree Precoated Steels

5 August

No.Company Name
1Power Grid Corporation of India
2Cummins India
3GE Vernova TD India
4Aurobindo Pharma
5PB Fintech
6Biocon
7Berger Paints India
8Aster DM Quality Care
9Navin Fluorine International
10Aegis Vopak Terminals
11Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
12Neuland Laboratories
13Asahi India Glass
14Tenneco Clean Air India
15Bayer CropScience
16eClerx Services
17Cohance Lifesciences
18Bikaji Foods International
19Shilpa Medicare
20Godrej Agrovet
21Time Technoplast
22Whirlpool of India
23Pearl Global Industries
24Kirloskar Ferrous Industries
25Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
26Garware Technical Fibres
27Omnitech Engineering
28ASM Technologies
29JK Lakshmi Cement
30FDC
31Ajax Engineering
32Paisalo Digital
33Ion Exchange (India)
34SIS
35Datamatics Global Services
36Shree Renuka Sugars
37Pace Digitek
38RattanIndia Enterprises
39Savita Oil Technologies
40GMM Pfaudler
41Rolex Rings
42Mayur Uniquoters
43Rane Madras
44JTL Industries
45Gateway Distriparks
46Automotive Axles
47Brigade Hotel Ventures
48Cantabil Retail India
49Shalby
50Sumeet Industries
51IG Petrochemicals
52All Time Plastics
53Fredun Pharmaceuticals
54Godavari Biorefineries
55Automobile Corporation of Goa (ACGL)
56Allcargo Logistics
57Monte Carlo Fashions
58Arisinfra Solutions
59Nahar Spinning Mills
60Bharat Parenterals
61RSWM
62Sterling Tools
63Bodal Chemicals
64Sudarshan Colorants India
65Sarla Performance Fibers
66NR Agarwal Industries
67Taneja Aerospace and Aviation
68Sandesh
69Subex
70TV Today Network
71Nahar Poly Films
72Amanta Healthcare
73Cheviot Company
74Snowman Logistics
75HT Media
76Aptech
77Entertainment Network India
78Urja Global
79SRG Housing Finance
80Ugar Sugar Works
81Digispice Technologies
82Nahar Capital and Financial Services
83Andhra Petro
84Menon Pistons
85Shankara Building Products
86Tracxn Technologies
87Kaycee Industries
88Industrial Investment Trust
89Sumit Woods
90Diamines and Chemicals
91MK Exim India
92Cochin Minerals and Rutile
93Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India)
94Aspinwall and Company
95Krishanveer Forge
96National Fittings
97Atharva Poly-Plast
98Balaxi Pharmaceuticals
99LKP Securities
100Premco Global
101Hindustan Hardy
102Shri Vasuprada Plantations
103NRB Industrial Bearings
104CG-VAK Software and Exports
105Thrive Future Habitats
106Hardcastle and Waud Manufacturing Company
107KSR Footwear
108Ind Cement Cap
109Jaysynth Orgochem
110Simandhar Impex
111Welcast Steels
112Sampre Nutritions
113Biogen Pharmachem Industries
114KJMC Financial Services
115Franklin Industries
116Helpage Finlease
117SRM Energy
118Square Four Projects India
119Southern Latex
120Cemantic Infra-Tech
121Link Pharmachem
122Jauss Polymers
123Croissance
124Anjani Finance
125Beeyu Overseas
126T Spiritual World

6 August

No.Company Name
1Life Insurance Corporation of India
2Trent
3Samvardhana Motherson International
4Britannia Industries
5Lupin
6Hero MotoCorp
7Fortis Healthcare
8Premier Energies
9Aegis Logistics
10Emcure Pharmaceuticals
11Blue Star
12Kirloskar Oil Engines
13Sai Life Sciences
14Apollo Tyres
15Firstsource Solutions
16EIH
17PG Electroplast
18Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
19Garware Hi-Tech Films
20Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
21Shipping Corporation of India
22JSW Holdings
23SignatureGlobal India
24Procter and Gamble Health
25Edelweiss Financial Services
26RateGain Travel Technologies
27Varroc Engineering
28Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores
29Finolex Industries
30Healthcare Global Enterprises
31Sonata Software
32NCC
33Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo)
34Suven Life Sciences
35India Shelter Finance Corporation
36SJS Enterprises
37Rain Industries
38Suprajit Engineering
39Campus Activewear
40Transrail Lighting
41Hindustan Construction Company
42Standard Engineering Technology
43IFB Industries
44Good Luck India
45The Anup Engineering
46Shivalik Bimetal Controls
47Muthoot Microfin
48Wakefit Innovations
49Bajaj Electricals
50Bosch Home Comfort India
51J Kumar Infraprojects
52Indraprastha Medical Corporation
53Chemplast Sanmar
54Kewal Kiran Clothing
55Carraro India
56Interarch Building Solutions
57Shankara Buildpro
58Hikal
59Parag Milk Foods
60Sundrop Brands
61Cosmo First
62TCI Express
63GTL Infrastructure
64TTK Healthcare
65Sula Vineyards
66Igarashi Motors
67Chaman Lal Setia Exports
68Industrial and Prudential Investment Company
69The Hi-Tech Gears
70IRM Energy
71BIRLANU
72Uni Abex Alloy Products
73Kokuyo Camlin
74Visaka Industries
75GeeCee Ventures
76Saurashtra Cement
77Enkei Wheels (India)
78Allied Digital Services
79Coffee Day Enterprises
80Voith Paper Fabrics
81Sutlej Textiles and Industries
82Linc
83ZIM Laboratories
84Vishal Fabrics
85PTL Enterprises
86Mangal Credit and Fincorp
87Elin Electronics
88Jenburkt Pharma
89Mirza International
90Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions
91Hindustan Motors
92Albert David
93HCL Infosystems
94Sinclairs Hotels
95Sayaji Pune
96United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
97Shiva Texyarn
98Alfred Herbert (India)
99DRC Systems India
100TT
101IVP
102SNL Bearings
103Sambhaav Media
104Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
105Shyam Century Ferrous
106Deepak Spinners
107Shilp Gravures
108Shervani Industrial Syndicate
109Jetking Infotrain
110Shiva Mills Limited
111Futuristic Solutions
112Medi-Caps
113Asia Capital
114HS India
115Vivid Global Industries
116Moongipa Capital Finance
117Clio Infotech
118Dalal Street Investments
119Garware Synthetics
120Vision Cinemas
121Karan Woo-Sin
122Voltaire Leasing & Finance
123Enterprises International
124Saianand Commercial

7 August

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No.Company Name
1State Bank of India
2Titan Company
3Hindalco Industries
4Hitachi Energy India
5Power Finance Corporation
6Godrej Consumer Products
7Oil India
8Kaynes Technology India
9The Ramco Cements
10Carborundum Universal
11Poly Medicure
12Ratnamani Metals and Tubes
13Godawari Power & Ispat
14Jubilant Pharmova
15Azad Engineering
16Fine Organics Industries
17BEML
18JK Tyre and Industries
19Lemon Tree Hotels
20Star Cement
21Cera Sanitaryware
22Maharashtra Seamless
23Dynamatic Technologies
24Ashapura Minechem
25Kovai Medical Center and Hospital
26Greenlam Industries
27Aarti Pharmalabs
28Goldiam International
29Entero Healthcare Solutions
30Prism Johnson
31Subros
32CARE Ratings
33PDS
34Electronics Mart India
35Universal Cables
36Electrosteel Castings
37Raymond Realty
38Gujarat Themis Biosyn
39Deccan Gold Mines
40Raymond
41Kalyani Steels
42Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
43Gopal Snacks
44Pokarna
45Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
46Nalwa Sons Investment
47Arvind SmartSpaces
48Imagicaaworld Entertainment
49MM Forgings
50ADVAIT ENERGY TRANSITIONS
51Vindhya Telelink
52Pix Transmissions
53Saksoft
54Bajel Projects
55Hinduja Global Solutions
56Jindal Drilling Industries
57Arihant Superstructures
58Ultramarine and Pigments
59STEL Holdings
60Health X Platform
61Surana Telecom and Power
62AG VENTURES
63Rossell India
64Intense Technologies
65Gillanders Arbuthnot & Co
66Panasonic Energy India Company
67Winsome Textile Industries
68Quint Digital
69Milkfood
70Archidply Industries
71Metroglobal
72Hindustan Organic Chemicals
73Puretrop Fruits
74APM Industries
75Ceenik Exports (India)
76FYNX CAPITAL
77BA Packaging India
78Makers Laboratories
79Rishiroop
80Saptarishi Agro Industries
81RKEC Projects
82BAMPSL Securities
83Bombay Cycle
84Minolta Finance
85Perfectpac
86Aro Granite Industries
87MM Rubber Company
88Glance Finance
89Akshar Spintex
90Eastern Silk Industries
91Arnold Holdings
92Tulasee Bio Ethanol
93Ashirwad Steel and Industries
94Aamcol Tools
95Tree House Education and Accessories
96Hindoostan Mills
97Prismx Global Ventures Limited
98Kanco Tea and Industries
99Shricon Industries
100Maris Spinners
101Transgene Biotek
102Southern Magnesium and Chemicals
103Howard Hotels
104ST Corporation
105Suncare Traders
106Jackson Investments
107Gratex Industries
108Vivanza Biosciences
109BFL Asset Finvest
110VXL Instruments

8 August

No.Company Name
1Delhivery
2Anant Raj
3HBL Engineering
4Shaily Engineering Plastics
5Banco Products (India)
6PNC Infratech
7Ceigall India
8Nitin Spinners
9Mangalam Cement
10Eveready Industries India
11Greenpanel Industries Limited
12IFGL Refractories
13Atul Auto
14The Andhra Sugar
15Salzer Electronics
16Ambika Cotton Mills
17TVS Electronics
18Stanley Lifestyles
19Kiran Vyapar
20Rushil Decor
21Mawana Sugars
22RDB Infrastructure and Power
23Sundaram Brake Linings
24Patels Airtemp (India)
25KPT Industries
26Rapicut Carbides
27WEP Solutions
28Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
29Beardsell
30James Warren Tea
31Kakatiya Cements
32Hisar Metal
33Anmol India
34Savera Industries
35Alfa ICA (India)
36Ishita Drugs and Industries
37Ras Resorts and Apart Hotels
38ISF

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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