Q1 results 2026: Bharti Airtel to Nykaa among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 130 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Tuesday, 4 August, amid ongoing earnings season.
Bharti Airtel, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, BSE, MCX, Kalyan Jewellers India, NHPC, Marico are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.
On Monday, the Indian stock market finished in positive territory, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending just below the 24,800 mark. The BSE Sensex gained 544.39 points, or 0.70%, to settle at 78,639.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 390.70 points, or 1.60%, to close at 24,774.30.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bharti Airtel to report 4% QoQ growth in consolidated revenue driven by robust growth in Homes (6% QoQ) and Africa (5% QoQ, benefit of cross-currency tailwinds).
It further expects 2.6% QoQ growth in consolidated reported EBITDA, aided by a healthy show in Homes, Enterprise and Indus Towers and 2.5% QoQ growth in India wireless revenue/ reported EBITDA driven by one extra day and steady subscriber net adds.
“We expect wireless ARPU of INR260 (+1% QoQ) and 4m/5.5m paying wireless/4G-5G net adds,” the firm said.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities models Nylaa to report an overall GMV/revenue growth of 27/27% YoY, primarily driven by BPC GMV/revenue growth of 27/27% YoY and fashion business GMV/revenue growth of 28/22% YoY.
“BPC business GMV includes contribution from eB2B as well. We expect EBITDA margin of 8.2%, implying a margin expansion of 170 bps yoy. We believe that operating leverage in BPC and turnaround in profitability in Fashion will drive yoy margin expansion. We expect EBITDA increase to flow through to the bottom-line, resulting in a sharp 238% YoY increase in net profit,” it said.
MOFSL expects oil and gas to be 6% up YoY. VAP volumes expected to be down 8% YoY.
“Update on the ramp-up of gas production remains the key monitorable. A delay in peak oil production from the KG Basin is a key downside risk,” the firm said.
Meanwhile, Kotak expects EBITDA to increase 66% YoY (up 67% qoq) largely on higher crude price realization and higher NWG/APM price realization. Net crude price realization will be 32% higher sequentially, while gas price realization will improve by 27% sequentially.
“We model (1) overall crude oil sales volumes 4.6 mmt (down 1.6% yoy, up 0.9% qoq) (2) natural gas sales volumes at 3.78 bcm (down 2.4% yoy, up 0.4% qoq), (3) gross crude price realization of US$101.3/bbl (up 53% yoy and 29% qoq) and net oil price realization of US$74.8/bbl (up 53% yoy and 32% qoq) and (4) average gas price realization of US$8.3/mmbtu (up 18% yoy, up 27% qoq) on higher NWG and APM prices,” it said.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Bharti Airtel
|2
|Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
|3
|Pidilite Industries
|4
|BSE Limited
|5
|Marico
|6
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa)
|7
|Bharti Hexacom
|8
|NHPC
|9
|UNO Minda
|10
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|11
|Godrej Properties
|12
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|13
|United Breweries
|14
|Tata Investment Corporation
|15
|PNB Housing Finance
|16
|Metro Brands
|17
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|18
|Timken India
|19
|Deepak Nitrite
|20
|Sundram Fasteners
|21
|SPR Auto Technologies
|22
|Castrol India
|23
|Zydus Wellness
|24
|Emami
|25
|BASF India
|26
|Happy Forgings
|27
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|28
|Dr Agarwals Health Care
|29
|KSB
|30
|Ventive Hospitality
|31
|Graphite India
|32
|Metropolis Healthcare
|33
|Avalon Technologies
|34
|ASK Automotive
|35
|RITES
|36
|TSF Investments
|37
|Saregama India
|38
|Sudeep Pharma
|39
|Alkyl Amines Chemicals
|40
|Sheela Foam
|41
|Welspun Enterprises
|42
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|43
|Orkla India
|44
|Sanofi India
|45
|Elantas Beck India
|46
|Safari Industries (India)
|47
|Hindustan Foods
|48
|C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
|49
|Optiemus Infracom
|50
|Rashi Peripherals
|51
|Greaves Cotton
|52
|PTC India
|53
|DEE Development Engineers
|54
|Keystone Realtors
|55
|VRL Logistics
|56
|Symphony
|57
|Vaibhav Global
|58
|Styrenix Performance Materials
|59
|KDDL
|60
|Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
|61
|Capillary Technologies India
|62
|Grauer and Weil (India)
|63
|Uniparts India
|64
|R Systems International
|65
|Morepen Laboratories
|66
|Wonderla Holidays
|67
|Dredging Corporation of India
|68
|Prince Pipes & Fittings
|69
|Bharat Bijlee
|70
|Maithan Alloys
|71
|United Foodbrands
|72
|Ajmera Realty and Infra India
|73
|Protean eGov Technologies
|74
|Thirumalai Chemicals
|75
|Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
|76
|EIH Associated Hotels
|77
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|78
|Summit Securities
|79
|Creative Newtech
|80
|Ugro Capital
|81
|Bharat Seats
|82
|Jyoti Structures
|83
|Andhra Paper Limited
|84
|Master Trust
|85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|86
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|87
|Permanent Magnets
|88
|Viviana Power Tech
|89
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|90
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|91
|Welspun Investments and Commercials
|92
|TPL Plastech
|93
|Nile
|94
|Repro India
|95
|CL Educate
|96
|Trejhara Solutions Limited
|97
|Geekay Wires
|98
|Worth Peripherals
|99
|Syschem (India) RE
|100
|Resonance Specialities
|101
|North Eastern Carrying Corporation
|102
|Kritika Wires
|103
|Chemcrux Enterprises
|104
|Jocil
|105
|KIC Metaliks
|106
|Dhampure Specialty Sugars
|107
|Fortis Malar Hospitals
|108
|Chowgule Steamships
|109
|Abhinav Capital Services
|110
|Odigma Consultancy Solutions
|111
|Edvenswa Enterprises
|112
|Starlog Enterprises
|113
|Adroit Infotech
|114
|Gayatri Bioorganics
|115
|Regis Industries
|116
|Solitaire Machine Tools
|117
|The Phosphate Company Limited
|118
|Nettlinx
|119
|Fine-line Circuits
|120
|Margo Finance
|121
|Sattva Sukun Lifecare
|122
|IITL Projects
|123
|Cochin Malabar
|124
|Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd
|125
|Neo Infracon
|126
|Shree Securities
|127
|FGP
|128
|Shivamshree Businesses
|129
|Looks Health Services
|130
|Modella Woollens
|131
|Shree Precoated Steels
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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