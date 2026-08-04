Q1 results 2026: Bharti Airtel to Nykaa among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Bharti Airtel, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, BSE, MCX, Kalyan Jewellers India, NHPC, Marico are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published4 Aug 2026, 08:23 AM IST
Q1 results today: More than 130 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 earnings FY27 on Tuesday.
Q1 results today: More than 130 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 earnings FY27 on Tuesday.(Image: Pixabay )

Q1 results 2026: More than 130 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Tuesday, 4 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

Bharti Airtel, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, BSE, MCX, Kalyan Jewellers India, NHPC, Marico are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Monday, the Indian stock market finished in positive territory, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending just below the 24,800 mark. The BSE Sensex gained 544.39 points, or 0.70%, to settle at 78,639.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 390.70 points, or 1.60%, to close at 24,774.30.

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Bharti Airtel Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bharti Airtel to report 4% QoQ growth in consolidated revenue driven by robust growth in Homes (6% QoQ) and Africa (5% QoQ, benefit of cross-currency tailwinds).

It further expects 2.6% QoQ growth in consolidated reported EBITDA, aided by a healthy show in Homes, Enterprise and Indus Towers and 2.5% QoQ growth in India wireless revenue/ reported EBITDA driven by one extra day and steady subscriber net adds.

“We expect wireless ARPU of INR260 (+1% QoQ) and 4m/5.5m paying wireless/4G-5G net adds,” the firm said.

Nykaa Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities models Nylaa to report an overall GMV/revenue growth of 27/27% YoY, primarily driven by BPC GMV/revenue growth of 27/27% YoY and fashion business GMV/revenue growth of 28/22% YoY.

“BPC business GMV includes contribution from eB2B as well. We expect EBITDA margin of 8.2%, implying a margin expansion of 170 bps yoy. We believe that operating leverage in BPC and turnaround in profitability in Fashion will drive yoy margin expansion. We expect EBITDA increase to flow through to the bottom-line, resulting in a sharp 238% YoY increase in net profit,” it said.

ONGC Q1 results 2026 preview

MOFSL expects oil and gas to be 6% up YoY. VAP volumes expected to be down 8% YoY.

“Update on the ramp-up of gas production remains the key monitorable. A delay in peak oil production from the KG Basin is a key downside risk,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, Kotak expects EBITDA to increase 66% YoY (up 67% qoq) largely on higher crude price realization and higher NWG/APM price realization. Net crude price realization will be 32% higher sequentially, while gas price realization will improve by 27% sequentially.

“We model (1) overall crude oil sales volumes 4.6 mmt (down 1.6% yoy, up 0.9% qoq) (2) natural gas sales volumes at 3.78 bcm (down 2.4% yoy, up 0.4% qoq), (3) gross crude price realization of US$101.3/bbl (up 53% yoy and 29% qoq) and net oil price realization of US$74.8/bbl (up 53% yoy and 32% qoq) and (4) average gas price realization of US$8.3/mmbtu (up 18% yoy, up 27% qoq) on higher NWG and APM prices,” it said.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Tuesday, 4 August -

No.Company Name
1Bharti Airtel
2Oil and Natural Gas Corporation
3Pidilite Industries
4BSE Limited
5Marico
6FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa)
7Bharti Hexacom
8NHPC
9UNO Minda
10Multi Commodity Exchange of India
11Godrej Properties
12Kalyan Jewellers India
13United Breweries
14Tata Investment Corporation
15PNB Housing Finance
16Metro Brands
17Motherson Sumi Wiring India
18Timken India
19Deepak Nitrite
20Sundram Fasteners
21SPR Auto Technologies
22Castrol India
23Zydus Wellness
24Emami
25BASF India
26Happy Forgings
27Alembic Pharmaceuticals
28Dr Agarwals Health Care
29KSB
30Ventive Hospitality
31Graphite India
32Metropolis Healthcare
33Avalon Technologies
34ASK Automotive
35RITES
36TSF Investments
37Saregama India
38Sudeep Pharma
39Alkyl Amines Chemicals
40Sheela Foam
41Welspun Enterprises
42Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
43Orkla India
44Sanofi India
45Elantas Beck India
46Safari Industries (India)
47Hindustan Foods
48C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
49Optiemus Infracom
50Rashi Peripherals
51Greaves Cotton
52PTC India
53DEE Development Engineers
54Keystone Realtors
55VRL Logistics
56Symphony
57Vaibhav Global
58Styrenix Performance Materials
59KDDL
60Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
61Capillary Technologies India
62Grauer and Weil (India)
63Uniparts India
64R Systems International
65Morepen Laboratories
66Wonderla Holidays
67Dredging Corporation of India
68Prince Pipes & Fittings
69Bharat Bijlee
70Maithan Alloys
71United Foodbrands
72Ajmera Realty and Infra India
73Protean eGov Technologies
74Thirumalai Chemicals
75Shipping Corporation of India Land And Assets
76EIH Associated Hotels
77Jay Bharat Maruti
78Summit Securities
79Creative Newtech
80Ugro Capital
81Bharat Seats
82Jyoti Structures
83Andhra Paper Limited
84Master Trust
85Krystal Integrated Services
86Magadh Sugar & Energy
87Permanent Magnets
88Viviana Power Tech
89Ganesh Consumer Products
90Hindustan Media Ventures
91Welspun Investments and Commercials
92TPL Plastech
93Nile
94Repro India
95CL Educate
96Trejhara Solutions Limited
97Geekay Wires
98Worth Peripherals
99Syschem (India) RE
100Resonance Specialities
101North Eastern Carrying Corporation
102Kritika Wires
103Chemcrux Enterprises
104Jocil
105KIC Metaliks
106Dhampure Specialty Sugars
107Fortis Malar Hospitals
108Chowgule Steamships
109Abhinav Capital Services
110Odigma Consultancy Solutions
111Edvenswa Enterprises
112Starlog Enterprises
113Adroit Infotech
114Gayatri Bioorganics
115Regis Industries
116Solitaire Machine Tools
117The Phosphate Company Limited
118Nettlinx
119Fine-line Circuits
120Margo Finance
121Sattva Sukun Lifecare
122IITL Projects
123Cochin Malabar
124Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) Ltd
125Neo Infracon
126Shree Securities
127FGP
128Shivamshree Businesses
129Looks Health Services
130Modella Woollens
131Shree Precoated Steels

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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