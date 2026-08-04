Q1 results 2026: Bharti Airtel to Nykaa among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

On Monday, the Indian stock market finished in positive territory, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending just below the 24,800 mark. The BSE Sensex gained 544.39 points, or 0.70%, to settle at 78,639.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 390.70 points, or 1.60%, to close at 24,774.30.

Bharti Airtel, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa, Bharti Hexacom, BSE, MCX, Kalyan Jewellers India, NHPC, Marico are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today .

Q1 results 2026 : More than 130 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Tuesday, 4 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

Bharti Airtel Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Bharti Airtel to report 4% QoQ growth in consolidated revenue driven by robust growth in Homes (6% QoQ) and Africa (5% QoQ, benefit of cross-currency tailwinds).

It further expects 2.6% QoQ growth in consolidated reported EBITDA, aided by a healthy show in Homes, Enterprise and Indus Towers and 2.5% QoQ growth in India wireless revenue/ reported EBITDA driven by one extra day and steady subscriber net adds.

“We expect wireless ARPU of INR260 (+1% QoQ) and 4m/5.5m paying wireless/4G-5G net adds,” the firm said.

Nykaa Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities models Nylaa to report an overall GMV/revenue growth of 27/27% YoY, primarily driven by BPC GMV/revenue growth of 27/27% YoY and fashion business GMV/revenue growth of 28/22% YoY.

“BPC business GMV includes contribution from eB2B as well. We expect EBITDA margin of 8.2%, implying a margin expansion of 170 bps yoy. We believe that operating leverage in BPC and turnaround in profitability in Fashion will drive yoy margin expansion. We expect EBITDA increase to flow through to the bottom-line, resulting in a sharp 238% YoY increase in net profit,” it said.

ONGC Q1 results 2026 preview

MOFSL expects oil and gas to be 6% up YoY. VAP volumes expected to be down 8% YoY.

“Update on the ramp-up of gas production remains the key monitorable. A delay in peak oil production from the KG Basin is a key downside risk,” the firm said.

Meanwhile, Kotak expects EBITDA to increase 66% YoY (up 67% qoq) largely on higher crude price realization and higher NWG/APM price realization. Net crude price realization will be 32% higher sequentially, while gas price realization will improve by 27% sequentially.

“We model (1) overall crude oil sales volumes 4.6 mmt (down 1.6% yoy, up 0.9% qoq) (2) natural gas sales volumes at 3.78 bcm (down 2.4% yoy, up 0.4% qoq), (3) gross crude price realization of US$101.3/bbl (up 53% yoy and 29% qoq) and net oil price realization of US$74.8/bbl (up 53% yoy and 32% qoq) and (4) average gas price realization of US$8.3/mmbtu (up 18% yoy, up 27% qoq) on higher NWG and APM prices,” it said.