Q1 results 2026: Eternal to Adani Power among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 59 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Wednesday, 22 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

Eternal, Adani Power, Nestle India, Adani Green Energy, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), JSW Energy, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, IndusInd Bank are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

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On Tuesday, the Indian stock market witnessed its second straight session of losses, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending below the 24,200 mark. The BSE Sensex declined 238.41 points, or 0.31%, to settle at 77,470.11, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 50.80 points, or 0.21%, to close at 24,187.70.

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Eternal Q1 results preview According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, Eternal's net order value (NOV) for the FD & QC businesses is likely to grow 19.7%/84.4% YoY, with FD take rates of 21.5% and QC gross profit of 26.9%.

The firm further anticipates Blinkit’s NOV is likely to grow 17.9%/84.4% QoQ/YoY.

“FD’s adj. EBITDA as a % of NOV margin may rise 60bp QoQ to 6.1%. Blinkit is likely to post a contribution margin of 5.2% and adj. EBITDA margin of 0.6% as a % of NOV in 1Q,” said the company.

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BPCL Q1 results preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities said adjusted for LPG compensation, BPCL likely to report EBITDA loss of Rs185 bn due to higher crude costs and very high likely losses in petrol and diesel marketing. LPG under-recoveries will increase significantly in 1Q.

“We assume BPCL to account for Rs19.0 bn LPG compensation in this quarter. We expect OMCs to have adventitious loss on large inventories procured amid declining prices in second half,” the firm said.

The brokerage firm further said, “We assume (1) reported GRM of US$23/bbl (versus US$4.9/bbl yoy, US$17.8/bbl qoq), (2) crude throughput at 10.3 mmt (down 1.2% yoy, down 1.0% qoq), (3) auto fuel under-recovery of ~Rs270 bn (versus ~Rs66 bn under-recovery qoq, Rs80 bn over-recovery yoy), (4) under-recovery on domestic LPG of Rs64 bn (versus Rs13.4 bn qoq), (5) LPG compensation of Rs19.0 bn and (6) adventitious loss of US$2/bbl in refining and US$2/bbl in marketing.”

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Wednesday, 22 July -

No. Company Name 1 Adani Power 2 Nestle India 3 Eternal 4 Adani Green Energy Limited 5 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 6 JSW Energy 7 Oracle Financial Services Software 8 United Spirits 9 Dr Reddys Laboratories 10 SRF 11 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 12 IndusInd Bank 13 NTPC Green Energy 14 Nippon Life India Asset Management 15 Schaeffler India 16 Tata Communications 17 UCO Bank 18 HFCL 19 IIFL Finance 20 CIE Automotive India 21 Jubilant Ingrevia 22 UTI Asset Management Company 23 HEG 24 Waaree Renewable Technologies 25 Tips Music 26 Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) 27 Tanla Platforms 28 Waterways Leisure Tourism 29 CSB Bank 30 Stylam Industries 31 Smartworks Coworking Spaces 32 Bansal Wire Industries 33 Nacl Industries 34 Aye Finance 35 Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India 36 Shoppers Stop 37 Orient Electric Limited 38 Vardhman Special Steels 39 Geojit Financial Services 40 Gandhar Oil Refinery India 41 Orient Green Power Company 42 Bhageria Industries 43 Emami Paper Mills 44 Trishakti Industries 45 Music Broadcast 46 Emerald Finance 47 Bhagwati Autocast 48 Citizen Solar 49 RS Software (India) 50 Jivial Industries 51 Amco India 52 Tokyo Finance 53 Ladam Affordable Housing 54 Lords Ishwar Hotels 55 Pratiksha Chemicals 56 Gala Global Products Ltd. 57 Atharv Enterprises 58 Padmanabh Industries 59 Krishna Filaments

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.