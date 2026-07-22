Q1 results 2026: Eternal to Adani Power among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 59 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Wednesday, 22 July, amid ongoing earnings season.
Eternal, Adani Power, Nestle India, Adani Green Energy, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), JSW Energy, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, IndusInd Bank are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.
On Tuesday, the Indian stock market witnessed its second straight session of losses, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending below the 24,200 mark. The BSE Sensex declined 238.41 points, or 0.31%, to settle at 77,470.11, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 50.80 points, or 0.21%, to close at 24,187.70.
According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, Eternal's net order value (NOV) for the FD & QC businesses is likely to grow 19.7%/84.4% YoY, with FD take rates of 21.5% and QC gross profit of 26.9%.
The firm further anticipates Blinkit’s NOV is likely to grow 17.9%/84.4% QoQ/YoY.
“FD’s adj. EBITDA as a % of NOV margin may rise 60bp QoQ to 6.1%. Blinkit is likely to post a contribution margin of 5.2% and adj. EBITDA margin of 0.6% as a % of NOV in 1Q,” said the company.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities said adjusted for LPG compensation, BPCL likely to report EBITDA loss of Rs185 bn due to higher crude costs and very high likely losses in petrol and diesel marketing. LPG under-recoveries will increase significantly in 1Q.
“We assume BPCL to account for Rs19.0 bn LPG compensation in this quarter. We expect OMCs to have adventitious loss on large inventories procured amid declining prices in second half,” the firm said.
The brokerage firm further said, “We assume (1) reported GRM of US$23/bbl (versus US$4.9/bbl yoy, US$17.8/bbl qoq), (2) crude throughput at 10.3 mmt (down 1.2% yoy, down 1.0% qoq), (3) auto fuel under-recovery of ~Rs270 bn (versus ~Rs66 bn under-recovery qoq, Rs80 bn over-recovery yoy), (4) under-recovery on domestic LPG of Rs64 bn (versus Rs13.4 bn qoq), (5) LPG compensation of Rs19.0 bn and (6) adventitious loss of US$2/bbl in refining and US$2/bbl in marketing.”
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Adani Power
|2
|Nestle India
|3
|Eternal
|4
|Adani Green Energy Limited
|5
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|6
|JSW Energy
|7
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|8
|United Spirits
|9
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|10
|SRF
|11
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|12
|IndusInd Bank
|13
|NTPC Green Energy
|14
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|15
|Schaeffler India
|16
|Tata Communications
|17
|UCO Bank
|18
|HFCL
|19
|IIFL Finance
|20
|CIE Automotive India
|21
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|22
|UTI Asset Management Company
|23
|HEG
|24
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|25
|Tips Music
|26
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|27
|Tanla Platforms
|28
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|29
|CSB Bank
|30
|Stylam Industries
|31
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|32
|Bansal Wire Industries
|33
|Nacl Industries
|34
|Aye Finance
|35
|Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
|36
|Shoppers Stop
|37
|Orient Electric Limited
|38
|Vardhman Special Steels
|39
|Geojit Financial Services
|40
|Gandhar Oil Refinery India
|41
|Orient Green Power Company
|42
|Bhageria Industries
|43
|Emami Paper Mills
|44
|Trishakti Industries
|45
|Music Broadcast
|46
|Emerald Finance
|47
|Bhagwati Autocast
|48
|Citizen Solar
|49
|RS Software (India)
|50
|Jivial Industries
|51
|Amco India
|52
|Tokyo Finance
|53
|Ladam Affordable Housing
|54
|Lords Ishwar Hotels
|55
|Pratiksha Chemicals
|56
|Gala Global Products Ltd.
|57
|Atharv Enterprises
|58
|Padmanabh Industries
|59
|Krishna Filaments