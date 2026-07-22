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Q1 results 2026: Eternal to Adani Power among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Eternal, Adani Power, Nestle India, Adani Green Energy, BPCL, JSW Energy, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HPCL, IndusInd Bank are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published22 Jul 2026, 08:22 AM IST
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Q1 results 2026: Around 59 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results 2026 on Wednesday.
Q1 results 2026: Around 59 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results 2026 on Wednesday.(Pixabay)
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Q1 results 2026: Around 59 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Wednesday, 22 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

Eternal, Adani Power, Nestle India, Adani Green Energy, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), JSW Energy, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, IndusInd Bank are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

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On Tuesday, the Indian stock market witnessed its second straight session of losses, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending below the 24,200 mark. The BSE Sensex declined 238.41 points, or 0.31%, to settle at 77,470.11, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 50.80 points, or 0.21%, to close at 24,187.70.

Also Read | Here’s world equity heatmap to know before opening of the Indian stock market

Eternal Q1 results preview

According to brokerage firm Motilal Oswal, Eternal's net order value (NOV) for the FD & QC businesses is likely to grow 19.7%/84.4% YoY, with FD take rates of 21.5% and QC gross profit of 26.9%.

The firm further anticipates Blinkit’s NOV is likely to grow 17.9%/84.4% QoQ/YoY.

“FD’s adj. EBITDA as a % of NOV margin may rise 60bp QoQ to 6.1%. Blinkit is likely to post a contribution margin of 5.2% and adj. EBITDA margin of 0.6% as a % of NOV in 1Q,” said the company.

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BPCL Q1 results preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities said adjusted for LPG compensation, BPCL likely to report EBITDA loss of Rs185 bn due to higher crude costs and very high likely losses in petrol and diesel marketing. LPG under-recoveries will increase significantly in 1Q.

“We assume BPCL to account for Rs19.0 bn LPG compensation in this quarter. We expect OMCs to have adventitious loss on large inventories procured amid declining prices in second half,” the firm said.

The brokerage firm further said, “We assume (1) reported GRM of US$23/bbl (versus US$4.9/bbl yoy, US$17.8/bbl qoq), (2) crude throughput at 10.3 mmt (down 1.2% yoy, down 1.0% qoq), (3) auto fuel under-recovery of ~Rs270 bn (versus ~Rs66 bn under-recovery qoq, Rs80 bn over-recovery yoy), (4) under-recovery on domestic LPG of Rs64 bn (versus Rs13.4 bn qoq), (5) LPG compensation of Rs19.0 bn and (6) adventitious loss of US$2/bbl in refining and US$2/bbl in marketing.”

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Wednesday, 22 July -

No.Company Name
1Adani Power
2Nestle India
3Eternal
4Adani Green Energy Limited
5Bharat Petroleum Corporation
6JSW Energy
7Oracle Financial Services Software
8United Spirits
9Dr Reddys Laboratories
10SRF
11Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
12IndusInd Bank
13NTPC Green Energy
14Nippon Life India Asset Management
15Schaeffler India
16Tata Communications
17UCO Bank
18HFCL
19IIFL Finance
20CIE Automotive India
21Jubilant Ingrevia
22UTI Asset Management Company
23HEG
24Waaree Renewable Technologies
25Tips Music
26Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
27Tanla Platforms
28Waterways Leisure Tourism
29CSB Bank
30Stylam Industries
31Smartworks Coworking Spaces
32Bansal Wire Industries
33Nacl Industries
34Aye Finance
35Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
36Shoppers Stop
37Orient Electric Limited
38Vardhman Special Steels
39Geojit Financial Services
40Gandhar Oil Refinery India
41Orient Green Power Company
42Bhageria Industries
43Emami Paper Mills
44Trishakti Industries
45Music Broadcast
46Emerald Finance
47Bhagwati Autocast
48Citizen Solar
49RS Software (India)
50Jivial Industries
51Amco India
52Tokyo Finance
53Ladam Affordable Housing
54Lords Ishwar Hotels
55Pratiksha Chemicals
56Gala Global Products Ltd.
57Atharv Enterprises
58Padmanabh Industries
59Krishna Filaments

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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