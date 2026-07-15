Q1 results 2026: Groww to Union Bank among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

The Indian stock market ended lower on Wednesday, July 15, as rising geopolitical tensions and higher crude oil prices dampened investor sentiment. Snapping a three-session winning run, the Sensex dropped 561 points, or 0.72%, to close at 77,054.94, while the Nifty 50 lost 159 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 24,052.05.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), Union Bank of India, HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

Q1 results 2026 : More than 30 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Wednesday, 15 July.

Union Bank Q1 results preview

According to Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, Union Bank of India's results are expected to remain healthy, with earnings likely to be supported by steady loan growth, resilient asset quality and stable operating performance.

Srivastava said that as per the Q1FY27 business update, the bank's Gross Advances grew 12.50% YoY, while Domestic Advances increased 13.11% YoY. Domestic RAM Advances rose 11.56% YoY, and Domestic CASA Deposits grew 11.72% YoY as of June 30, 2026, reflecting healthy business momentum.

According to Srivastava, net Interest Income (NII) is expected to improve broadly in line with advances growth, while Net Interest Margin (NIM) is likely to remain stable or witness a modest sequential improvement from Q4FY26 levels as the impact of earlier repo rate cuts gets largely absorbed.

“Investors will closely monitor the bank's ability to sustain its FY27 credit growth guidance of 13–14%, accelerate deposit mobilisation, improve the CASA mix, and maintain NII growth in line with advances. Asset quality trends, MSME slippages, provisioning requirements and the trajectory of credit costs will remain key monitorables. Commentary on the proposed ₹8,000 crore capital raise, capital adequacy, treasury gains, margin sustainability in a lower interest rate environment, recovery performance, and management's strategy to balance growth with profitability and liquidity will also be closely watched,” she said.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q1 results preview

Srivasatava believes that HDFC Life Insurance Company's results are expected to remain healthy, supported by strong growth in Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE), improving product mix and sustained traction in the protection and annuity segments.

“Value of New Business (VNB) is expected to register healthy growth, aided by a higher contribution from high-margin products and disciplined cost management, while margins are likely to remain broadly stable despite competitive pricing in the savings segment. Persistency is expected to remain resilient, supported by continued improvement in customer retention and distribution productivity,” she said.

She highlighted that higher investments in distribution expansion and technology initiatives may keep operating expenses elevated during the quarter. Key things to watch includes management commentary on APE growth across individual and group businesses, VNB margins, product mix, protection business momentum, and the contribution from banca, agency and digital distribution channels. Persistency ratios, claims experience, solvency position and operating expense trends.