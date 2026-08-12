Q1 results 2026: HAL to Lenskart among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 470 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Wednesday, 12 August, amid ongoing earnings season.
Hindustan Aeronautics, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Lenskart Solutions, GMR Airports, IRCTC, Titagarh Rail Systems are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.
On Tuesday, the Indian stock market ended lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,500 mark. The Sensex declined 388.19 points, or 0.49%, to settle at 78,154.25, while the Nifty 50 fell 112.10 points, or 0.46%, to close at 24,471.70.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects HAL's revenue to increase 9% YoY, driven by healthy execution of the opening order book of ₹2.5 trillion and EBITDA margin to contract 60bp YoY due to disrupted supply chains at the beginning of 1Q.
According to the firm, key monitorables include the updates on deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, partnership with GE for engine manufacturing, and working capital cycle.
“The execution of huge backlog, incremental inflows, and margin levels will be the key focus areas,” it said.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Grasim Industries' volumes to grow 12.7% YoY, with higher realizations aiding margins. In chemicals segment, it further expects volumes to grow 11.1% YoY, led by a similar increase in margins due to higher realizations.
“We estimate standalone EBITDA of Rs8.7 bn including (1) VSF EBITDA of Rs6.5 bn (+101% yoy, +10.2% qoq) on improved margins, (2) chemicals EBITDA of Rs4.6 bn (+9.8% yoy, +52% qoq) on higher margins, and (3) reducing losses in paints division qoq on segment scale-up,” the firm said.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|2
|Grasim Industries
|3
|Tata Motors
|4
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
|5
|GMR Airports
|6
|Lenskart Solutions
|7
|Abbott India
|8
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
|9
|Aditya Infotech
|10
|AIA Engineering
|11
|Petronet LNG
|12
|IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
|13
|Astral Limited
|14
|Sansera Engineering
|15
|Caplin Point Laboratories
|16
|Sun TV Network
|17
|Arvind
|18
|EID Parry (India)
|19
|BLACK BOX
|20
|Marksans Pharma
|21
|Va Tech Wabag
|22
|Ircon International
|23
|TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS
|24
|Vesuvius India
|25
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|26
|Eureka Forbes
|27
|Indo Count Industries
|28
|Mishra Dhatu Nigam
|29
|KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
|30
|Religare Enterprises
|31
|SKF India
|32
|Jyothy Labs
|33
|India Glycols
|34
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|35
|FIEM Industries
|36
|Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|37
|Balu Forge Industries
|38
|V-Marc India
|39
|Vadilal Industries
|40
|Lancer Containers Lines
|41
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|42
|VIP Industries
|43
|Man Infraconstruction
|44
|Midwest
|45
|63 Moons Technologies
|46
|West Coast Paper Mills
|47
|Kirloskar Industries
|48
|Indiqube Spaces
|49
|HG Infra Engineering
|50
|National Fertilizers
|51
|Panama Petrochem
|52
|Schneider Electric President Systems
|53
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|54
|Kiri Industries
|55
|Federal-Mogul Goetze
|56
|Nitco
|57
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|58
|Insolation Energy
|59
|GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY
|60
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|61
|EMS
|62
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|63
|Rhetan TMT
|64
|Pennar Industries
|65
|NGL Fine Chem
|66
|La Opala RG
|67
|Arman Financial Services
|68
|Somany Ceramics
|69
|Indian Hume Pipe Company
|70
|Mukand
|71
|DCX Systems
|72
|SBC Exports
|73
|GRM Overseas
|74
|Rico Auto
|75
|OBSC Perfection
|76
|Wonder Electricals
|77
|Goodyear India
|78
|Yatra Online
|79
|Hindware Home Innovation
|80
|Frontier Springs
|81
|Shalby
|82
|Disa India
|83
|Krishna Defence And Allied Industries
|84
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|85
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|86
|Shukra Pharmaceuticals
|87
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|88
|SPML Infra
|89
|One Point One Solutions
|90
|Omaxe
|91
|Shriram Properties
|92
|Valiant Communications
|93
|Jagran Prakashan
|94
|Motisons Jewellers
|95
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
|96
|Andrew Yule and Company
|97
|Centrum Capital
|98
|Rajputana Stainless
|99
|Saraswati Commercial (India)
|100
|Ruby Mills
|101
|Raj Rayon Industries
|102
|BL Kashyap & Sons
|103
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|104
|Orient Technologies
|105
|A.K. Capital Services
|106
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|107
|BCL Industries
|108
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
|109
|ADC India Communications
|110
|Munjal Auto Industries
|111
|Himatsingka Seide
|112
|Indo Amines
|113
|Gayatri Projects
|114
|JITF Infralogistics
|115
|Consolidated Finvest and Holdings
|116
|Prostarm Info Systems
|117
|Valiant Organics
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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