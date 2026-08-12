Q1 results 2026: HAL to Lenskart among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Hindustan Aeronautics, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Lenskart Solutions, GMR Airports, IRCTC, Titagarh Rail Systems are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published12 Aug 2026, 08:30 AM IST
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Business Team Investment Entrepreneur Trading discussing and analysis graph stock market trading,stock chart concept

Q1 results 2026: More than 470 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Wednesday, 12 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

Hindustan Aeronautics, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Lenskart Solutions, GMR Airports, IRCTC, Titagarh Rail Systems are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market ended lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,500 mark. The Sensex declined 388.19 points, or 0.49%, to settle at 78,154.25, while the Nifty 50 fell 112.10 points, or 0.46%, to close at 24,471.70.

Also Read | Gift Nifty hints a flat start; 8 stocks to buy or sell

HAL Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects HAL's revenue to increase 9% YoY, driven by healthy execution of the opening order book of 2.5 trillion and EBITDA margin to contract 60bp YoY due to disrupted supply chains at the beginning of 1Q.

According to the firm, key monitorables include the updates on deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, partnership with GE for engine manufacturing, and working capital cycle.

“The execution of huge backlog, incremental inflows, and margin levels will be the key focus areas,” it said.

Grasim Industries Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Grasim Industries' volumes to grow 12.7% YoY, with higher realizations aiding margins. In chemicals segment, it further expects volumes to grow 11.1% YoY, led by a similar increase in margins due to higher realizations.

“We estimate standalone EBITDA of Rs8.7 bn including (1) VSF EBITDA of Rs6.5 bn (+101% yoy, +10.2% qoq) on improved margins, (2) chemicals EBITDA of Rs4.6 bn (+9.8% yoy, +52% qoq) on higher margins, and (3) reducing losses in paints division qoq on segment scale-up,” the firm said.

Also Read | How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Wednesday, 12 August -

No.Company Name
1Hindustan Aeronautics
2Grasim Industries
3Tata Motors
4Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
5GMR Airports
6Lenskart Solutions
7Abbott India
8Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
9Aditya Infotech
10AIA Engineering
11Petronet LNG
12IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp
13Astral Limited
14Sansera Engineering
15Caplin Point Laboratories
16Sun TV Network
17Arvind
18EID Parry (India)
19BLACK BOX
20Marksans Pharma
21Va Tech Wabag
22Ircon International
23TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS
24Vesuvius India
25Sudarshan Chemical Industries
26Eureka Forbes
27Indo Count Industries
28Mishra Dhatu Nigam
29KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration
30Religare Enterprises
31SKF India
32Jyothy Labs
33India Glycols
34Gujarat Pipavav Port
35FIEM Industries
36Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
37Balu Forge Industries
38V-Marc India
39Vadilal Industries
40Lancer Containers Lines
41Bliss GVS Pharma
42VIP Industries
43Man Infraconstruction
44Midwest
4563 Moons Technologies
46West Coast Paper Mills
47Kirloskar Industries
48Indiqube Spaces
49HG Infra Engineering
50National Fertilizers
51Panama Petrochem
52Schneider Electric President Systems
53Stallion India Fluorochemicals
54Kiri Industries
55Federal-Mogul Goetze
56Nitco
57Tasty Bite Eatables
58Insolation Energy
59GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY
60Shringar House of Mangalsutra
61EMS
62Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
63Rhetan TMT
64Pennar Industries
65NGL Fine Chem
66La Opala RG
67Arman Financial Services
68Somany Ceramics
69Indian Hume Pipe Company
70Mukand
71DCX Systems
72SBC Exports
73GRM Overseas
74Rico Auto
75OBSC Perfection
76Wonder Electricals
77Goodyear India
78Yatra Online
79Hindware Home Innovation
80Frontier Springs
81Shalby
82Disa India
83Krishna Defence And Allied Industries
84Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
85Hi-Tech Pipes
86Shukra Pharmaceuticals
87Virtuoso Optoelectronics
88SPML Infra
89One Point One Solutions
90Omaxe
91Shriram Properties
92Valiant Communications
93Jagran Prakashan
94Motisons Jewellers
95Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers
96Andrew Yule and Company
97Centrum Capital
98Rajputana Stainless
99Saraswati Commercial (India)
100Ruby Mills
101Raj Rayon Industries
102BL Kashyap & Sons
103Hariom Pipe Industries
104Orient Technologies
105A.K. Capital Services
106Gandhi Special Tubes
107BCL Industries
108Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
109ADC India Communications
110Munjal Auto Industries
111Himatsingka Seide
112Indo Amines
113Gayatri Projects
114JITF Infralogistics
115Consolidated Finvest and Holdings
116Prostarm Info Systems
117Valiant Organics

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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