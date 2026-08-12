Q1 results 2026: HAL to Lenskart among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 470 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Wednesday, 12 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

Hindustan Aeronautics, Grasim Industries, Tata Motors, Lenskart Solutions, GMR Airports, IRCTC, Titagarh Rail Systems are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

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On Tuesday, the Indian stock market ended lower on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nifty 50 slipping below the 24,500 mark. The Sensex declined 388.19 points, or 0.49%, to settle at 78,154.25, while the Nifty 50 fell 112.10 points, or 0.46%, to close at 24,471.70.

Also Read | Gift Nifty hints a flat start; 8 stocks to buy or sell

HAL Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects HAL's revenue to increase 9% YoY, driven by healthy execution of the opening order book of ₹2.5 trillion and EBITDA margin to contract 60bp YoY due to disrupted supply chains at the beginning of 1Q.

According to the firm, key monitorables include the updates on deliveries of Tejas Mk1A and HTT-40, partnership with GE for engine manufacturing, and working capital cycle.

“The execution of huge backlog, incremental inflows, and margin levels will be the key focus areas,” it said.

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Grasim Industries Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects Grasim Industries' volumes to grow 12.7% YoY, with higher realizations aiding margins. In chemicals segment, it further expects volumes to grow 11.1% YoY, led by a similar increase in margins due to higher realizations.

“We estimate standalone EBITDA of Rs8.7 bn including (1) VSF EBITDA of Rs6.5 bn (+101% yoy, +10.2% qoq) on improved margins, (2) chemicals EBITDA of Rs4.6 bn (+9.8% yoy, +52% qoq) on higher margins, and (3) reducing losses in paints division qoq on segment scale-up,” the firm said.

Also Read | How Indian stock market is expected to trade today

Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Wednesday, 12 August -

No. Company Name 1 Hindustan Aeronautics 2 Grasim Industries 3 Tata Motors 4 Apollo Hospitals Enterprises 5 GMR Airports 6 Lenskart Solutions 7 Abbott India 8 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited 9 Aditya Infotech 10 AIA Engineering 11 Petronet LNG 12 IRCTC - Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp 13 Astral Limited 14 Sansera Engineering 15 Caplin Point Laboratories 16 Sun TV Network 17 Arvind 18 EID Parry (India) 19 BLACK BOX 20 Marksans Pharma 21 Va Tech Wabag 22 Ircon International 23 TITAGARH RAIL SYSTEMS 24 Vesuvius India 25 Sudarshan Chemical Industries 26 Eureka Forbes 27 Indo Count Industries 28 Mishra Dhatu Nigam 29 KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration 30 Religare Enterprises 31 SKF India 32 Jyothy Labs 33 India Glycols 34 Gujarat Pipavav Port 35 FIEM Industries 36 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals 37 Balu Forge Industries 38 V-Marc India 39 Vadilal Industries 40 Lancer Containers Lines 41 Bliss GVS Pharma 42 VIP Industries 43 Man Infraconstruction 44 Midwest 45 63 Moons Technologies 46 West Coast Paper Mills 47 Kirloskar Industries 48 Indiqube Spaces 49 HG Infra Engineering 50 National Fertilizers 51 Panama Petrochem 52 Schneider Electric President Systems 53 Stallion India Fluorochemicals 54 Kiri Industries 55 Federal-Mogul Goetze 56 Nitco 57 Tasty Bite Eatables 58 Insolation Energy 59 GRAND OAK CANYONS DISTILLERY 60 Shringar House of Mangalsutra 61 EMS 62 Hindustan Oil Exploration Company 63 Rhetan TMT 64 Pennar Industries 65 NGL Fine Chem 66 La Opala RG 67 Arman Financial Services 68 Somany Ceramics 69 Indian Hume Pipe Company 70 Mukand 71 DCX Systems 72 SBC Exports 73 GRM Overseas 74 Rico Auto 75 OBSC Perfection 76 Wonder Electricals 77 Goodyear India 78 Yatra Online 79 Hindware Home Innovation 80 Frontier Springs 81 Shalby 82 Disa India 83 Krishna Defence And Allied Industries 84 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 85 Hi-Tech Pipes 86 Shukra Pharmaceuticals 87 Virtuoso Optoelectronics 88 SPML Infra 89 One Point One Solutions 90 Omaxe 91 Shriram Properties 92 Valiant Communications 93 Jagran Prakashan 94 Motisons Jewellers 95 Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers 96 Andrew Yule and Company 97 Centrum Capital 98 Rajputana Stainless 99 Saraswati Commercial (India) 100 Ruby Mills 101 Raj Rayon Industries 102 BL Kashyap & Sons 103 Hariom Pipe Industries 104 Orient Technologies 105 A.K. Capital Services 106 Gandhi Special Tubes 107 BCL Industries 108 Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers 109 ADC India Communications 110 Munjal Auto Industries 111 Himatsingka Seide 112 Indo Amines 113 Gayatri Projects 114 JITF Infralogistics 115 Consolidated Finvest and Holdings 116 Prostarm Info Systems 117 Valiant Organics

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.