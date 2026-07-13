Q1 results 2026: HCL Tech to ICICI Prudential AMC among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: HCL Technologies, Bajaj Consumer Care, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 on Monday.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated13 Jul 2026, 08:34 AM IST
Q1 results 2026: Around 15 companies are scheduled to declare their Q1 earnings FY27 on Monday, July 13.
Q1 results 2026: Around 15 companies are scheduled to declare their Q1 earnings FY27 on Monday, July 13.

Q1 results 2026: The first-quarter earnings season is set to pick up momentum this week, with several listed companies slated to announce their financial results for the April–June quarter of FY2026-27. Around 15 companies are scheduled to declare their Q1 earnings FY27 on Monday, July 13.

HCL Technologies, Bajaj Consumer Care, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are among the companies to declare their Q1 results 2026 today.

“Investor focus will increasingly shift to the first-quarter earnings season, with the technology sector expected to remain in the spotlight following Tata Consultancy Services' better-than-expected results. Attention will now turn to another IT heavyweight, HCL Technologies, which is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, July 13,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

Also Read | Q1 results 2026: HCL Tech to Wipro among firms to declare Q1 results next week

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended on a strong note, supported by broad-based buying across sectors. The BSE Sensex jumped 827.57 points, or 1.08%, to close at 77,569.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 244.10 points, or 1.02%, to settle at 24,206.90.

HCL Technologies Q1 results preview

Brokerage firm Axis Securities expects HCL Tech's revenue growth of 3.5% QoQ, impacted by headwinds in client-specific accounts and seasonal weakness in the software business, partially offset by the benefit of rupee depreciation.

“EBIT margins are expected to decline by 40 bps QoQ due to restructuring costs and higher investments. Key monitorables include a) management outlook on the Services and ERD businesses, b) software business performance, c) deal pipeline, and d) FY27 revenue guidance,” the firm said in a note.

Also Read | Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy or sell on Monday

Here's a full list of companies to declare Q1 results 2026 today, 13 July 2026 -

No.Company Name
1Bajaj Consumer Care
2HCL Technologies
3Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
4ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
5Cella Space
6IGC Industries
7Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
8Leapfrog Engineering Services
9Mahaveer Infoway
10Plastiblends India
11Sharp Investments
12Simbhaoli Sugars
13Shree Steel Wire Ropes
14Virtual Global Education
15Vivo Bio Tech

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

Stock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsQ1 results 2026: HCL Tech to ICICI Prudential AMC among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.