Q1 results 2026: HCL Tech to ICICI Prudential AMC among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: The first-quarter earnings season is set to pick up momentum this week, with several listed companies slated to announce their financial results for the April–June quarter of FY2026-27. Around 15 companies are scheduled to declare their Q1 earnings FY27 on Monday, July 13.

HCL Technologies, Bajaj Consumer Care, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation are among the companies to declare their Q1 results 2026 today.

“Investor focus will increasingly shift to the first-quarter earnings season, with the technology sector expected to remain in the spotlight following Tata Consultancy Services' better-than-expected results. Attention will now turn to another IT heavyweight, HCL Technologies, which is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, July 13,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.