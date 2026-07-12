Q1 results 2026: HCL Tech, Wipro to Jio Financial among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here

HCL Technologies, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, J. K. Cement, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) are among the marquee companies to declare their Q1 results 2026 next week.

Q1 results 2026 : The earnings season has finally kicked in, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) among the first companies to report its financial results for the quarter ending on 30, June 2026.

“Investor focus will increasingly shift to the first-quarter earnings season, with the technology sector expected to remain in the spotlight following Tata Consultancy Services' better-than-expected results. Attention will now turn to another IT heavyweight, HCL Technologies, which is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, July 13,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

On Friday, both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended the session more than 1% higher. However, despite Friday's rally, the benchmark indices finished the week with marginal losses.

HCL Tech Q1 results preview

Brokerage firm Axis Securities expects revenue growth of 3.5% QoQ, impacted by headwinds in client-specific accounts and seasonal weakness in the software business, partially offset by the benefit of rupee depreciation.

“EBIT margins are expected to decline by 40 bps QoQ due to restructuring costs and higher investments. Key monitorables include a) management outlook on the Services and ERD businesses, b) software business performance, c) deal pipeline, and d) FY27 revenue guidance,” the firm said in a note.

Wipro Q1 results preview

The brokerage firm expects revenue growth of 1% QoQ, as delayed deal ramp-ups and client-specific issues are expected to be partially offset by a higher contribution from the Harman acquisition.

“EBIT margins are likely to decline by 84 bps QoQ due to wage hikes and higher AI investments. Key monitorables include a) outlook on the European business and acquisitions, b) new deal wins, and c) management guidance for FY27,” the firm said.

HDFC Bank Q1 results preview

Axis Securities further anticipates credit/deposit growth to remain healthy; meanwhile, LDR inched up QoQ as expected. The firm said that a sharp dip in non-interest income is due to Q1FY26 having gains from HDB stake sale.

“Operating efficiency gains to keep opex ratios contained. Barring seasonal agri slippage, do not expect any challenges of AQ. Key monitorables: (1) Management commentary on Deposit accretion, especially FCNR deposits (2) Margin Trajectory hereon,” the firm added.