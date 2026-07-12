Q1 results 2026: HCL Tech, Wipro to Jio Financial among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here

Q1 results 2026: HCL Technologies, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, J. K. Cement, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) are among the marquee companies to declare their Q1 results 2026 next week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published12 Jul 2026, 11:40 AM IST
Stock market today: On Friday, both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended the session more than 1% higher.
Stock market today: On Friday, both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended the session more than 1% higher.(Photo: Bloomberg)

Q1 results 2026: The earnings season has finally kicked in, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) among the first companies to report its financial results for the quarter ending on 30, June 2026.

HCL Technologies, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, J. K. Cement, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) are among the marquee companies to declare their Q1 results 2026 next week.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 3 stocks to buy on Monday

“Investor focus will increasingly shift to the first-quarter earnings season, with the technology sector expected to remain in the spotlight following Tata Consultancy Services' better-than-expected results. Attention will now turn to another IT heavyweight, HCL Technologies, which is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, July 13,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

On Friday, both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended the session more than 1% higher. However, despite Friday's rally, the benchmark indices finished the week with marginal losses.

HCL Tech Q1 results preview

Brokerage firm Axis Securities expects revenue growth of 3.5% QoQ, impacted by headwinds in client-specific accounts and seasonal weakness in the software business, partially offset by the benefit of rupee depreciation.

“EBIT margins are expected to decline by 40 bps QoQ due to restructuring costs and higher investments. Key monitorables include a) management outlook on the Services and ERD businesses, b) software business performance, c) deal pipeline, and d) FY27 revenue guidance,” the firm said in a note.

Wipro Q1 results preview

The brokerage firm expects revenue growth of 1% QoQ, as delayed deal ramp-ups and client-specific issues are expected to be partially offset by a higher contribution from the Harman acquisition.

“EBIT margins are likely to decline by 84 bps QoQ due to wage hikes and higher AI investments. Key monitorables include a) outlook on the European business and acquisitions, b) new deal wins, and c) management guidance for FY27,” the firm said.

HDFC Bank Q1 results preview

Axis Securities further anticipates credit/deposit growth to remain healthy; meanwhile, LDR inched up QoQ as expected. The firm said that a sharp dip in non-interest income is due to Q1FY26 having gains from HDB stake sale.

“Operating efficiency gains to keep opex ratios contained. Barring seasonal agri slippage, do not expect any challenges of AQ. Key monitorables: (1) Management commentary on Deposit accretion, especially FCNR deposits (2) Margin Trajectory hereon,” the firm added.

Also Read | Q1 results FY27 to US-Iran war: Top triggers likely to dictate stock market

Here's a full list of companies to declare Q1 results 2026 between 13 July to 18 July -

13 July

No.Company Name
1HCL Technologies
2ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
3Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
4Bajaj Consumer Care
5Krishana Phoschem
6Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers
7Plastiblends India
8Leapfrog Engineering Services
9Vivo Biotech
10Cella Space Limited
11Simbhaoli Sugars
12Virtual Global Education
13Sharp Investments
14Shree Steel Wire Ropes
15Mahaveer Infoway
16IGC Foils

14 July

No.Company Name
1LT Technology Services
2Tata Elxsi
3Jindal Saw
4SG FINSERVE
5Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers
6Den Networks
7Benares Hotels
8Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
9Aditya Birla Money
10Dhampur Bio Organics
11A2Z Infra Engineering
12Viji Finance
13Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom
14Sulabh Engineers & Services
15Daikaffil Chemicals India
16Infomedia Press
17Trio Mercantile and Trading
18Sanathnagar Enterprises

15 July

No.Company Name
1Billionbrains Garage Ventures
2Union Bank of India
3HDFC Life Insurance Company
4HDFC Asset Management Company
5ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
6ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
7HDB Financial Services
8Himadri Speciality Chemical
9Angel One
10Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
11Fedbank Financial Services
12Raghav Productivity Enhancers
13Jana Small Finance Bank
14Steel Strips Wheels
15Oriental Hotels
16Onix Solar Energy
17Sai Silks Kalamandir
18Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
19Lotus Chocolate Company
20GTPL Hathway
21KSolves India
22Artson
23Goa Carbon
24Agri-Tech (India)
25Key Corporation
26Jaipan Industries
27Gyan Developers and Builders
28Neil Industries

16 July

No.Company Name
1Wipro
2Jio Financial Services
3Tech Mahindra
4Polycab India
5Bharat Heavy Electricals
6Piramal Finance
7360 ONE WAM
8ITC Hotels
9Ceat
10South Indian Bank
11WeWork India Management
12Newgen Software Technologies
13Alok Industries
14Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
15DB Corp
16Heritage Foods
17GNA Axles
18Hathway Cable and Datacom
19PNB Gilts
20Menon Bearings
21Integra Engineering India
22Chembond Chemicals
23Onward Technologies
24Muthoot Capital Services
25Mahindra EPC Irrigation
26Atishay
27Telge Projects
28Vigor Plast India
29Jayshree Chemicals

17 July

No.Company Name
1JSW Steel
2Federal Bank
3Havells India
4Poonawalla Fincorp
5Tata Technologies
6RBL Bank
7Jayaswal Neco Industries
8Globus Spirits
9Amal
10Chembond Material Technologies
11Nalin Lease Finance
12Roselabs Finance
13COSYN

18 July

No.Company Name
1HDFC Bank
2ICICI Bank
3Axis Bank
4Kotak Mahindra Bank
5Yes Bank
6J. K. Cement
7Can Fin Homes
8India Cements
9GSM Foils

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

Results PreviewStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsQ1 results 2026: HCL Tech, Wipro to Jio Financial among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.