Q1 results 2026: HCL Tech, Wipro to Jio Financial among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here

Q1 results 2026: The earnings season has finally kicked in, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) among the first companies to report its financial results for the quarter ending on 30, June 2026.
HCL Technologies, Wipro, Jio Financial Services, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, J. K. Cement, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) are among the marquee companies to declare their Q1 results 2026 next week.
“Investor focus will increasingly shift to the first-quarter earnings season, with the technology sector expected to remain in the spotlight following Tata Consultancy Services' better-than-expected results. Attention will now turn to another IT heavyweight, HCL Technologies, which is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, July 13,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.
On Friday, both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex ended the session more than 1% higher. However, despite Friday's rally, the benchmark indices finished the week with marginal losses.
Brokerage firm Axis Securities expects revenue growth of 3.5% QoQ, impacted by headwinds in client-specific accounts and seasonal weakness in the software business, partially offset by the benefit of rupee depreciation.
“EBIT margins are expected to decline by 40 bps QoQ due to restructuring costs and higher investments. Key monitorables include a) management outlook on the Services and ERD businesses, b) software business performance, c) deal pipeline, and d) FY27 revenue guidance,” the firm said in a note.
The brokerage firm expects revenue growth of 1% QoQ, as delayed deal ramp-ups and client-specific issues are expected to be partially offset by a higher contribution from the Harman acquisition.
“EBIT margins are likely to decline by 84 bps QoQ due to wage hikes and higher AI investments. Key monitorables include a) outlook on the European business and acquisitions, b) new deal wins, and c) management guidance for FY27,” the firm said.
Axis Securities further anticipates credit/deposit growth to remain healthy; meanwhile, LDR inched up QoQ as expected. The firm said that a sharp dip in non-interest income is due to Q1FY26 having gains from HDB stake sale.
“Operating efficiency gains to keep opex ratios contained. Barring seasonal agri slippage, do not expect any challenges of AQ. Key monitorables: (1) Management commentary on Deposit accretion, especially FCNR deposits (2) Margin Trajectory hereon,” the firm added.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|HCL Technologies
|2
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|3
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|4
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|5
|Krishana Phoschem
|6
|Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers
|7
|Plastiblends India
|8
|Leapfrog Engineering Services
|9
|Vivo Biotech
|10
|Cella Space Limited
|11
|Simbhaoli Sugars
|12
|Virtual Global Education
|13
|Sharp Investments
|14
|Shree Steel Wire Ropes
|15
|Mahaveer Infoway
|16
|IGC Foils
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|LT Technology Services
|2
|Tata Elxsi
|3
|Jindal Saw
|4
|SG FINSERVE
|5
|Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers
|6
|Den Networks
|7
|Benares Hotels
|8
|Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|9
|Aditya Birla Money
|10
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|11
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|12
|Viji Finance
|13
|Hathway Bhawani Cabletel And Datacom
|14
|Sulabh Engineers & Services
|15
|Daikaffil Chemicals India
|16
|Infomedia Press
|17
|Trio Mercantile and Trading
|18
|Sanathnagar Enterprises
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|2
|Union Bank of India
|3
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|4
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|5
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|6
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|7
|HDB Financial Services
|8
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|9
|Angel One
|10
|Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
|11
|Fedbank Financial Services
|12
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|13
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|14
|Steel Strips Wheels
|15
|Oriental Hotels
|16
|Onix Solar Energy
|17
|Sai Silks Kalamandir
|18
|Reliance Industrial Infrastructure
|19
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|20
|GTPL Hathway
|21
|KSolves India
|22
|Artson
|23
|Goa Carbon
|24
|Agri-Tech (India)
|25
|Key Corporation
|26
|Jaipan Industries
|27
|Gyan Developers and Builders
|28
|Neil Industries
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Wipro
|2
|Jio Financial Services
|3
|Tech Mahindra
|4
|Polycab India
|5
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|6
|Piramal Finance
|7
|360 ONE WAM
|8
|ITC Hotels
|9
|Ceat
|10
|South Indian Bank
|11
|WeWork India Management
|12
|Newgen Software Technologies
|13
|Alok Industries
|14
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|15
|DB Corp
|16
|Heritage Foods
|17
|GNA Axles
|18
|Hathway Cable and Datacom
|19
|PNB Gilts
|20
|Menon Bearings
|21
|Integra Engineering India
|22
|Chembond Chemicals
|23
|Onward Technologies
|24
|Muthoot Capital Services
|25
|Mahindra EPC Irrigation
|26
|Atishay
|27
|Telge Projects
|28
|Vigor Plast India
|29
|Jayshree Chemicals
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|JSW Steel
|2
|Federal Bank
|3
|Havells India
|4
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|5
|Tata Technologies
|6
|RBL Bank
|7
|Jayaswal Neco Industries
|8
|Globus Spirits
|9
|Amal
|10
|Chembond Material Technologies
|11
|Nalin Lease Finance
|12
|Roselabs Finance
|13
|COSYN
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|HDFC Bank
|2
|ICICI Bank
|3
|Axis Bank
|4
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|5
|Yes Bank
|6
|J. K. Cement
|7
|Can Fin Homes
|8
|India Cements
|9
|GSM Foils
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