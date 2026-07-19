Q1 results 2026: Infosys to Eternal among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here

Q1 results 2026: Infosys, Eternal, One 97 Communications Paytm, Bajaj Auto, Adani Energy Solutions, Indian Hotels Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Interglobe Aviation, NTPC, and IDFC First Bank are among the marquee companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated19 Jul 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Q1 results 2026: Around 250 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results 2026 next week.
Q1 results 2026: Around 250 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results 2026 next week.

Q1 results 2026: Around 250 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026 (Q1 results 2026) in the coming week, amid ongoing earnings season.

Infosys, Eternal, One 97 Communications Paytm, Bajaj Auto, Adani Energy Solutions, Indian Hotels Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Interglobe Aviation, NTPC, and IDFC First Bank are among the marquee companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

“Domestically, investor focus is expected to shift increasingly towards stock-specific opportunities as the first-quarter earnings season gathers pace. The IT sector is likely to remain in the spotlight, with Infosys scheduled to announce its quarterly results in the coming week. The earnings release follows better-than-expected numbers from TCS and HCL Technologies, which have revived investor optimism towards the domestic IT sector. Despite a sharp correction in global technology stocks amid concerns over AI-related spending and stretched valuations, the Nifty IT Index emerged as the best-performing sector during the past week, gaining 4.34%. Infosys' earnings and management commentary will therefore be closely watched for further cues on demand, margins, and the sector's near-term outlook,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

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On Friday, the Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended sharply higher, driven by strong gains in Reliance Industries and major private banking stocks ahead of the release of their June quarter earnings. The Sensex rallied 965 points, or 1.25%, to settle at 78,151.45, while the Nifty 50 climbed 262 points, or 1.09%, to close at 24,334.30.

Infosys Q1 results preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Infosys' likely to report 2% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) CC revenue growth (1.0% organic), supported by a two-month contribution from Optimum and Stratus.

“We expect Infosys to lower the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance by 50bp to 1.5–3.0% YoY CC,” the firm said in a note.

It further anticipates operating margin to improve 40bps QoQ to 21.4%, aided by the absence of wage hikes in 1Q, reversal of visa-related costs incurred in 4Q, and continued Project Maximus-led cost efficiencies.

US BFSI is expected to remain resilient, while telecom and manufacturing may stay weak due to client-specific issues, the Daimler ramp-down, the firm said.

Eternal Q1 results preview

MOFSL believes that Eternal's net order value (NOV) for the FD & QC businesses is likely to grow 19.7%/84.4% YoY, with FD take rates of 21.5% and QC gross profit of 26.9%.

“Blinkit’s NOV is likely to grow 17.9%/84.4% QoQ/YoY. FD’s adj. EBITDA as a % of NOV margin may rise 60bp QoQ to 6.1%. Blinkit is likely to post a contribution margin of 5.2% and adj. EBITDA margin of 0.6% as a % of NOV in 1Q,” the firm said.

One97 Communications (Paytm) Q1 results preview

The brokerage firm expects Paytm to report healthy revenue growth of 7% QoQ in 1QFY27, meanwhile, contribution margin expected to remain steady at 55%.

It further anticipates GMV growth to remain healthy, to report a growth of 27% YoY and 5% QoQ.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 between 20 July to 25 July -

20 July

No.Company Name
1UltraTech Cement
2One 97 Communications (Paytm)
3Indian Overseas Bank
4Authum Investment & Infrastructure
5Karur Vysya Bank
6Shyam Metalics & Energy
7Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
8Sobha
9Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
10Action Construction Equipment
11Jaiprakash Power Ventures
12Transformers and Rectifiers India
13Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
14SG MART
15SML Mahindra
16Rallis India
17Swaraj Engines
18Tourism Finance Corporation of India
19Mahindra Logistics
20D. P. Abhushan
21Indo Thai Securities
22Vimta Labs
23Venus Remedies
24Beta Drugs
25Dynamic Cables
26Aurum Proptech
27Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
28Steel Exchange India
29Bajaj Healthcare
30Advit Jewels
31Rajoo Engineers
32South West Pinnacle Exploration
33CSM Technologies
34Regency Fincorp
35Swastika Investsmart
36Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
37Super Sales India
38Alkali Metals
39California Software
40Anubhav Plast
41Swarna Securities
42Hawa Engineers
43Premier Capital Services
44Golden Legend Leasing and Finance
45Decorous Investment & Trading Co.

21 July

No.Company Name
1Bajaj Auto
2Adani Energy Solutions
3TVS Motor Company
4Indian Hotels Company
5JSW Infrastructure
6Adani Total Gas
7Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services
8Anthem Biosciences
9Bandhan Bank
10Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
11CRISIL
12TVS Holdings
13Gabriel India
14Granules India
15Hatsun Agro Products
16Sagility
17Bharat Coking Coal
18Atlanta Electricals
19Trident
20AAVAS Financiers
21Indiamart Intermesh
22Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
23Medplus Health Services
24E2E Networks
25Arvind Fashions Limited
26Mastek
27Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
28Sunteck Realty
29Cyient DLM
30MPS
31Welspun Specialty Solutions
32Ador Welding
33Servotech Renewable Power System
34Huhtamaki India
35InfoBeans Technologies
36NIIT
37New Delhi Television
38Nureca
39GAMCO
40Riyaasat Lifestyle
41Gujarat Cotex
42Morarka Finance

22 July

No.Company Name
1Adani Power
2Eternal
3Nestle India
4Adani Green Energy Limited
5Bharat Petroleum Corporation
6Oracle Financial Services Software
7Dr Reddys Laboratories
8United Spirits
9JSW Energy
10SRF
11Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
12IndusInd Bank
13NTPC Green Energy
14Nippon Life India Asset Management
15Schaeffler India
16Tata Communications
17UCO Bank
18HFCL
19IIFL Finance
20CIE Automotive India
21UTI Asset Management Company
22Jubilant Ingrevia
23HEG
24Tips Music
25Tanla Platforms
26CSB Bank
27Waterways Leisure Tourism
28Stylam Industries
29Smartworks Coworking Spaces
30Nacl Industries
31Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
32Shoppers Stop
33Aye Finance
34Orient Electric Limited
35Vardhman Special Steels
36Geojit Financial Services
37Gandhar Oil Refinery India
38Orient Green Power Company
39Bhageria Industries
40Emami Paper Mills
41Trishakti Industries
42Music Broadcast
43Emerald Finance
44Citizen Solar
45Bhagwati Autocast
46RS Software (India)
47Amco India
48Tokyo Finance
49Ladam Affordable Housing
50Pratiksha Chemicals
51Gala Global Products Ltd.
52Atharv Enterprises
53Nikki Global Finance
54Padmanabh Industries

23 July

No.Company Name
1Infosys
2InterGlobe Aviation
3Cipla
4Meesho
5Coromandel International
6Motilal Oswal Financial Services
7Vishal Mega Mart
8Mphasis
9Sona BLW Precision Forgings
10Go Digit General Insurance
11Chennai Petroleum Corporation
12Allied Blenders & Distillers
13International Gemological Institute
14Fractal Analytics
15Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
16Indian Energy Exchange
17PVR INOX
18Cyient
19Thyrocare Technologies
20Mahindra Lifespace Developers
21Fineotex Chemical
22Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
23Novartis India
24Route Mobile
25NIIT Learning Systems
26Ramco Systems
27Orient Cement
28Solara Active Pharma Sciences
29Spandana Sphoorty Financial
30Suryoday Small Finance Bank
31Capital Small Finance Bank
32Control Print
33GRP
34Prime Securities
35Hindustan Composites
36Cybertech Systems and Software
37Suraj
38MBL Infrastructure
393i Infotech
40Shemaroo Entertainment
41Crown Lifters
42Banaras Beads
43Fervent Synergies
44Jamshri Realty
45Malu Paper Mills
46HOMRE
47IEC Education
48Bharat Bhushan Finance and Commodity Brokers
49Rich Universe Network
50Sungold Capital

24 July

No.Company Name
1NTPC
2Shriram Finance
3SBI Life Insurance Company
4CG Power and Industrial Solutions
5Bank of Baroda
6Tata Consumer Products
7Jindal Steel
8Laurus Labs
9SBI Cards & Payment Services
10Apar Industries
11Welspun Corp
12Container Corporation of India
13Dalmia Bharat
14New India Assurance Company
15Dr Lal PathLabs
16ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
17Sterlite Technologies
18ACC
19CreditAccess Grameen
20Grindwell Norton
21Atul
22LMW
23KFin Technologies
24Ramkrishna Forgings
25Ganesh Housing
26Shakti Pumps (India)
27DCB Bank
28V-Mart Retail
29Sapphire Foods India
30Moschip Technologies
31Greenply Industries
32Share India Securities
33Rajratan Global Wire
34Wendt (India)
35Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I)
36Associated Alcohol and Breweries
37Kross
38Alldigi Tech
39Shree Digvijay Cement Company
40Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
41Arihant Capital Markets
42Omax Autos
43Ponni Sugars (Erode)
44Radix Industries (India)
45GP Petroleums
46Bhilwara Spinners
47Smiths and Founders
48Restile Ceramics
49Jindal Hotels
50Poona Dal and Oil Industries
51Tanfac Industries
52Satchmo Holdings

25 July

No.Company Name
1AU Small Finance Bank
2IDFC First Bank
3Five-Star Business Finance
4Zen Technologies
5SBFC Finance
6Birla Corporation
7Dodla Dairy
8Monolithisch India
9Seshasayee Paper and Boards
10High Energy Batteries (India)
11Suryalata Spinning Mills
12Mercury Laboratories
13SKP Securities
143P Land Holdings

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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