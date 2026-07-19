Q1 results 2026: Infosys to Eternal among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 250 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026 (Q1 results 2026) in the coming week, amid ongoing earnings season.

Infosys, Eternal, One 97 Communications Paytm, Bajaj Auto, Adani Energy Solutions, Indian Hotels Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Interglobe Aviation, NTPC, and IDFC First Bank are among the marquee companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

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“Domestically, investor focus is expected to shift increasingly towards stock-specific opportunities as the first-quarter earnings season gathers pace. The IT sector is likely to remain in the spotlight, with Infosys scheduled to announce its quarterly results in the coming week. The earnings release follows better-than-expected numbers from TCS and HCL Technologies, which have revived investor optimism towards the domestic IT sector. Despite a sharp correction in global technology stocks amid concerns over AI-related spending and stretched valuations, the Nifty IT Index emerged as the best-performing sector during the past week, gaining 4.34%. Infosys' earnings and management commentary will therefore be closely watched for further cues on demand, margins, and the sector's near-term outlook,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.

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Also Read | How are Sensex and Nifty 50 likely to perform next week?

On Friday, the Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended sharply higher, driven by strong gains in Reliance Industries and major private banking stocks ahead of the release of their June quarter earnings. The Sensex rallied 965 points, or 1.25%, to settle at 78,151.45, while the Nifty 50 climbed 262 points, or 1.09%, to close at 24,334.30.

Infosys Q1 results preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Infosys' likely to report 2% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) CC revenue growth (1.0% organic), supported by a two-month contribution from Optimum and Stratus.

“We expect Infosys to lower the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance by 50bp to 1.5–3.0% YoY CC,” the firm said in a note.

It further anticipates operating margin to improve 40bps QoQ to 21.4%, aided by the absence of wage hikes in 1Q, reversal of visa-related costs incurred in 4Q, and continued Project Maximus-led cost efficiencies.

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US BFSI is expected to remain resilient, while telecom and manufacturing may stay weak due to client-specific issues, the Daimler ramp-down, the firm said.

Eternal Q1 results preview MOFSL believes that Eternal's net order value (NOV) for the FD & QC businesses is likely to grow 19.7%/84.4% YoY, with FD take rates of 21.5% and QC gross profit of 26.9%.

“Blinkit’s NOV is likely to grow 17.9%/84.4% QoQ/YoY. FD’s adj. EBITDA as a % of NOV margin may rise 60bp QoQ to 6.1%. Blinkit is likely to post a contribution margin of 5.2% and adj. EBITDA margin of 0.6% as a % of NOV in 1Q,” the firm said.

One97 Communications (Paytm) Q1 results preview The brokerage firm expects Paytm to report healthy revenue growth of 7% QoQ in 1QFY27, meanwhile, contribution margin expected to remain steady at 55%.

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It further anticipates GMV growth to remain healthy, to report a growth of 27% YoY and 5% QoQ.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 between 20 July to 25 July - 20 July

No. Company Name 1 UltraTech Cement 2 One 97 Communications (Paytm) 3 Indian Overseas Bank 4 Authum Investment & Infrastructure 5 Karur Vysya Bank 6 Shyam Metalics & Energy 7 Central Mine Planning & Design Institute 8 Sobha 9 Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company 10 Action Construction Equipment 11 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 12 Transformers and Rectifiers India 13 Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle 14 SG MART 15 SML Mahindra 16 Rallis India 17 Swaraj Engines 18 Tourism Finance Corporation of India 19 Mahindra Logistics 20 D. P. Abhushan 21 Indo Thai Securities 22 Vimta Labs 23 Venus Remedies 24 Beta Drugs 25 Dynamic Cables 26 Aurum Proptech 27 Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure 28 Steel Exchange India 29 Bajaj Healthcare 30 Advit Jewels 31 Rajoo Engineers 32 South West Pinnacle Exploration 33 CSM Technologies 34 Regency Fincorp 35 Swastika Investsmart 36 Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals 37 Super Sales India 38 Alkali Metals 39 California Software 40 Anubhav Plast 41 Swarna Securities 42 Hawa Engineers 43 Premier Capital Services 44 Golden Legend Leasing and Finance 45 Decorous Investment & Trading Co.

21 July

No. Company Name 1 Bajaj Auto 2 Adani Energy Solutions 3 TVS Motor Company 4 Indian Hotels Company 5 JSW Infrastructure 6 Adani Total Gas 7 Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services 8 Anthem Biosciences 9 Bandhan Bank 10 Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC 11 CRISIL 12 TVS Holdings 13 Gabriel India 14 Granules India 15 Hatsun Agro Products 16 Sagility 17 Bharat Coking Coal 18 Atlanta Electricals 19 Trident 20 AAVAS Financiers 21 Indiamart Intermesh 22 Kirloskar Pneumatic Company 23 Medplus Health Services 24 E2E Networks 25 Arvind Fashions Limited 26 Mastek 27 Canara Robeco Asset Management Company 28 Sunteck Realty 29 Cyient DLM 30 MPS 31 Welspun Specialty Solutions 32 Ador Welding 33 Servotech Renewable Power System 34 Huhtamaki India 35 InfoBeans Technologies 36 NIIT 37 New Delhi Television 38 Nureca 39 GAMCO 40 Riyaasat Lifestyle 41 Gujarat Cotex 42 Morarka Finance

22 July

No. Company Name 1 Adani Power 2 Eternal 3 Nestle India 4 Adani Green Energy Limited 5 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 6 Oracle Financial Services Software 7 Dr Reddys Laboratories 8 United Spirits 9 JSW Energy 10 SRF 11 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 12 IndusInd Bank 13 NTPC Green Energy 14 Nippon Life India Asset Management 15 Schaeffler India 16 Tata Communications 17 UCO Bank 18 HFCL 19 IIFL Finance 20 CIE Automotive India 21 UTI Asset Management Company 22 Jubilant Ingrevia 23 HEG 24 Tips Music 25 Tanla Platforms 26 CSB Bank 27 Waterways Leisure Tourism 28 Stylam Industries 29 Smartworks Coworking Spaces 30 Nacl Industries 31 Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India 32 Shoppers Stop 33 Aye Finance 34 Orient Electric Limited 35 Vardhman Special Steels 36 Geojit Financial Services 37 Gandhar Oil Refinery India 38 Orient Green Power Company 39 Bhageria Industries 40 Emami Paper Mills 41 Trishakti Industries 42 Music Broadcast 43 Emerald Finance 44 Citizen Solar 45 Bhagwati Autocast 46 RS Software (India) 47 Amco India 48 Tokyo Finance 49 Ladam Affordable Housing 50 Pratiksha Chemicals 51 Gala Global Products Ltd. 52 Atharv Enterprises 53 Nikki Global Finance 54 Padmanabh Industries

23 July

No. Company Name 1 Infosys 2 InterGlobe Aviation 3 Cipla 4 Meesho 5 Coromandel International 6 Motilal Oswal Financial Services 7 Vishal Mega Mart 8 Mphasis 9 Sona BLW Precision Forgings 10 Go Digit General Insurance 11 Chennai Petroleum Corporation 12 Allied Blenders & Distillers 13 International Gemological Institute 14 Fractal Analytics 15 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 16 Indian Energy Exchange 17 PVR INOX 18 Cyient 19 Thyrocare Technologies 20 Mahindra Lifespace Developers 21 Fineotex Chemical 22 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals 23 Novartis India 24 Route Mobile 25 NIIT Learning Systems 26 Ramco Systems 27 Orient Cement 28 Solara Active Pharma Sciences 29 Spandana Sphoorty Financial 30 Suryoday Small Finance Bank 31 Capital Small Finance Bank 32 Control Print 33 GRP 34 Prime Securities 35 Hindustan Composites 36 Cybertech Systems and Software 37 Suraj 38 MBL Infrastructure 39 3i Infotech 40 Shemaroo Entertainment 41 Crown Lifters 42 Banaras Beads 43 Fervent Synergies 44 Jamshri Realty 45 Malu Paper Mills 46 HOMRE 47 IEC Education 48 Bharat Bhushan Finance and Commodity Brokers 49 Rich Universe Network 50 Sungold Capital

24 July

No. Company Name 1 NTPC 2 Shriram Finance 3 SBI Life Insurance Company 4 CG Power and Industrial Solutions 5 Bank of Baroda 6 Tata Consumer Products 7 Jindal Steel 8 Laurus Labs 9 SBI Cards & Payment Services 10 Apar Industries 11 Welspun Corp 12 Container Corporation of India 13 Dalmia Bharat 14 New India Assurance Company 15 Dr Lal PathLabs 16 ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India 17 Sterlite Technologies 18 ACC 19 CreditAccess Grameen 20 Grindwell Norton 21 Atul 22 LMW 23 KFin Technologies 24 Ramkrishna Forgings 25 Ganesh Housing 26 Shakti Pumps (India) 27 DCB Bank 28 V-Mart Retail 29 Sapphire Foods India 30 Moschip Technologies 31 Greenply Industries 32 Share India Securities 33 Rajratan Global Wire 34 Wendt (India) 35 Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I) 36 Associated Alcohol and Breweries 37 Kross 38 Alldigi Tech 39 Shree Digvijay Cement Company 40 Automotive Stampings and Assemblies 41 Arihant Capital Markets 42 Omax Autos 43 Ponni Sugars (Erode) 44 Radix Industries (India) 45 GP Petroleums 46 Bhilwara Spinners 47 Smiths and Founders 48 Restile Ceramics 49 Jindal Hotels 50 Poona Dal and Oil Industries 51 Tanfac Industries 52 Satchmo Holdings

25 July

No. Company Name 1 AU Small Finance Bank 2 IDFC First Bank 3 Five-Star Business Finance 4 Zen Technologies 5 SBFC Finance 6 Birla Corporation 7 Dodla Dairy 8 Monolithisch India 9 Seshasayee Paper and Boards 10 High Energy Batteries (India) 11 Suryalata Spinning Mills 12 Mercury Laboratories 13 SKP Securities 14 3P Land Holdings

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.