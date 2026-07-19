Q1 results 2026: Infosys to Eternal among companies to declare Q1 results next week; check full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 250 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June, 2026 (Q1 results 2026) in the coming week, amid ongoing earnings season.
Infosys, Eternal, One 97 Communications Paytm, Bajaj Auto, Adani Energy Solutions, Indian Hotels Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Interglobe Aviation, NTPC, and IDFC First Bank are among the marquee companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.
“Domestically, investor focus is expected to shift increasingly towards stock-specific opportunities as the first-quarter earnings season gathers pace. The IT sector is likely to remain in the spotlight, with Infosys scheduled to announce its quarterly results in the coming week. The earnings release follows better-than-expected numbers from TCS and HCL Technologies, which have revived investor optimism towards the domestic IT sector. Despite a sharp correction in global technology stocks amid concerns over AI-related spending and stretched valuations, the Nifty IT Index emerged as the best-performing sector during the past week, gaining 4.34%. Infosys' earnings and management commentary will therefore be closely watched for further cues on demand, margins, and the sector's near-term outlook,” said Ponmudi R, CEO - Enrich Money.
On Friday, the Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, ended sharply higher, driven by strong gains in Reliance Industries and major private banking stocks ahead of the release of their June quarter earnings. The Sensex rallied 965 points, or 1.25%, to settle at 78,151.45, while the Nifty 50 climbed 262 points, or 1.09%, to close at 24,334.30.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Infosys' likely to report 2% quarter-to-quarter (QoQ) CC revenue growth (1.0% organic), supported by a two-month contribution from Optimum and Stratus.
“We expect Infosys to lower the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance by 50bp to 1.5–3.0% YoY CC,” the firm said in a note.
It further anticipates operating margin to improve 40bps QoQ to 21.4%, aided by the absence of wage hikes in 1Q, reversal of visa-related costs incurred in 4Q, and continued Project Maximus-led cost efficiencies.
US BFSI is expected to remain resilient, while telecom and manufacturing may stay weak due to client-specific issues, the Daimler ramp-down, the firm said.
MOFSL believes that Eternal's net order value (NOV) for the FD & QC businesses is likely to grow 19.7%/84.4% YoY, with FD take rates of 21.5% and QC gross profit of 26.9%.
“Blinkit’s NOV is likely to grow 17.9%/84.4% QoQ/YoY. FD’s adj. EBITDA as a % of NOV margin may rise 60bp QoQ to 6.1%. Blinkit is likely to post a contribution margin of 5.2% and adj. EBITDA margin of 0.6% as a % of NOV in 1Q,” the firm said.
The brokerage firm expects Paytm to report healthy revenue growth of 7% QoQ in 1QFY27, meanwhile, contribution margin expected to remain steady at 55%.
It further anticipates GMV growth to remain healthy, to report a growth of 27% YoY and 5% QoQ.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|UltraTech Cement
|2
|One 97 Communications (Paytm)
|3
|Indian Overseas Bank
|4
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|5
|Karur Vysya Bank
|6
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|7
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|8
|Sobha
|9
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
|10
|Action Construction Equipment
|11
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|12
|Transformers and Rectifiers India
|13
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|14
|SG MART
|15
|SML Mahindra
|16
|Rallis India
|17
|Swaraj Engines
|18
|Tourism Finance Corporation of India
|19
|Mahindra Logistics
|20
|D. P. Abhushan
|21
|Indo Thai Securities
|22
|Vimta Labs
|23
|Venus Remedies
|24
|Beta Drugs
|25
|Dynamic Cables
|26
|Aurum Proptech
|27
|Tinna Rubber and Infrastructure
|28
|Steel Exchange India
|29
|Bajaj Healthcare
|30
|Advit Jewels
|31
|Rajoo Engineers
|32
|South West Pinnacle Exploration
|33
|CSM Technologies
|34
|Regency Fincorp
|35
|Swastika Investsmart
|36
|Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals
|37
|Super Sales India
|38
|Alkali Metals
|39
|California Software
|40
|Anubhav Plast
|41
|Swarna Securities
|42
|Hawa Engineers
|43
|Premier Capital Services
|44
|Golden Legend Leasing and Finance
|45
|Decorous Investment & Trading Co.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Bajaj Auto
|2
|Adani Energy Solutions
|3
|TVS Motor Company
|4
|Indian Hotels Company
|5
|JSW Infrastructure
|6
|Adani Total Gas
|7
|Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services
|8
|Anthem Biosciences
|9
|Bandhan Bank
|10
|Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC
|11
|CRISIL
|12
|TVS Holdings
|13
|Gabriel India
|14
|Granules India
|15
|Hatsun Agro Products
|16
|Sagility
|17
|Bharat Coking Coal
|18
|Atlanta Electricals
|19
|Trident
|20
|AAVAS Financiers
|21
|Indiamart Intermesh
|22
|Kirloskar Pneumatic Company
|23
|Medplus Health Services
|24
|E2E Networks
|25
|Arvind Fashions Limited
|26
|Mastek
|27
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|28
|Sunteck Realty
|29
|Cyient DLM
|30
|MPS
|31
|Welspun Specialty Solutions
|32
|Ador Welding
|33
|Servotech Renewable Power System
|34
|Huhtamaki India
|35
|InfoBeans Technologies
|36
|NIIT
|37
|New Delhi Television
|38
|Nureca
|39
|GAMCO
|40
|Riyaasat Lifestyle
|41
|Gujarat Cotex
|42
|Morarka Finance
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Adani Power
|2
|Eternal
|3
|Nestle India
|4
|Adani Green Energy Limited
|5
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|6
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|7
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|8
|United Spirits
|9
|JSW Energy
|10
|SRF
|11
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|12
|IndusInd Bank
|13
|NTPC Green Energy
|14
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|15
|Schaeffler India
|16
|Tata Communications
|17
|UCO Bank
|18
|HFCL
|19
|IIFL Finance
|20
|CIE Automotive India
|21
|UTI Asset Management Company
|22
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|23
|HEG
|24
|Tips Music
|25
|Tanla Platforms
|26
|CSB Bank
|27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|28
|Stylam Industries
|29
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|30
|Nacl Industries
|31
|Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
|32
|Shoppers Stop
|33
|Aye Finance
|34
|Orient Electric Limited
|35
|Vardhman Special Steels
|36
|Geojit Financial Services
|37
|Gandhar Oil Refinery India
|38
|Orient Green Power Company
|39
|Bhageria Industries
|40
|Emami Paper Mills
|41
|Trishakti Industries
|42
|Music Broadcast
|43
|Emerald Finance
|44
|Citizen Solar
|45
|Bhagwati Autocast
|46
|RS Software (India)
|47
|Amco India
|48
|Tokyo Finance
|49
|Ladam Affordable Housing
|50
|Pratiksha Chemicals
|51
|Gala Global Products Ltd.
|52
|Atharv Enterprises
|53
|Nikki Global Finance
|54
|Padmanabh Industries
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Infosys
|2
|InterGlobe Aviation
|3
|Cipla
|4
|Meesho
|5
|Coromandel International
|6
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|7
|Vishal Mega Mart
|8
|Mphasis
|9
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|10
|Go Digit General Insurance
|11
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|12
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|13
|International Gemological Institute
|14
|Fractal Analytics
|15
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|16
|Indian Energy Exchange
|17
|PVR INOX
|18
|Cyient
|19
|Thyrocare Technologies
|20
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|21
|Fineotex Chemical
|22
|Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
|23
|Novartis India
|24
|Route Mobile
|25
|NIIT Learning Systems
|26
|Ramco Systems
|27
|Orient Cement
|28
|Solara Active Pharma Sciences
|29
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|30
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|31
|Capital Small Finance Bank
|32
|Control Print
|33
|GRP
|34
|Prime Securities
|35
|Hindustan Composites
|36
|Cybertech Systems and Software
|37
|Suraj
|38
|MBL Infrastructure
|39
|3i Infotech
|40
|Shemaroo Entertainment
|41
|Crown Lifters
|42
|Banaras Beads
|43
|Fervent Synergies
|44
|Jamshri Realty
|45
|Malu Paper Mills
|46
|HOMRE
|47
|IEC Education
|48
|Bharat Bhushan Finance and Commodity Brokers
|49
|Rich Universe Network
|50
|Sungold Capital
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|NTPC
|2
|Shriram Finance
|3
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|4
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|5
|Bank of Baroda
|6
|Tata Consumer Products
|7
|Jindal Steel
|8
|Laurus Labs
|9
|SBI Cards & Payment Services
|10
|Apar Industries
|11
|Welspun Corp
|12
|Container Corporation of India
|13
|Dalmia Bharat
|14
|New India Assurance Company
|15
|Dr Lal PathLabs
|16
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|17
|Sterlite Technologies
|18
|ACC
|19
|CreditAccess Grameen
|20
|Grindwell Norton
|21
|Atul
|22
|LMW
|23
|KFin Technologies
|24
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|25
|Ganesh Housing
|26
|Shakti Pumps (India)
|27
|DCB Bank
|28
|V-Mart Retail
|29
|Sapphire Foods India
|30
|Moschip Technologies
|31
|Greenply Industries
|32
|Share India Securities
|33
|Rajratan Global Wire
|34
|Wendt (India)
|35
|Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (I)
|36
|Associated Alcohol and Breweries
|37
|Kross
|38
|Alldigi Tech
|39
|Shree Digvijay Cement Company
|40
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies
|41
|Arihant Capital Markets
|42
|Omax Autos
|43
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|44
|Radix Industries (India)
|45
|GP Petroleums
|46
|Bhilwara Spinners
|47
|Smiths and Founders
|48
|Restile Ceramics
|49
|Jindal Hotels
|50
|Poona Dal and Oil Industries
|51
|Tanfac Industries
|52
|Satchmo Holdings
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|AU Small Finance Bank
|2
|IDFC First Bank
|3
|Five-Star Business Finance
|4
|Zen Technologies
|5
|SBFC Finance
|6
|Birla Corporation
|7
|Dodla Dairy
|8
|Monolithisch India
|9
|Seshasayee Paper and Boards
|10
|High Energy Batteries (India)
|11
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|12
|Mercury Laboratories
|13
|SKP Securities
|14
|3P Land Holdings
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.