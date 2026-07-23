Q1 results 2026: Infosys to IndiGo among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 60 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Thursday, 23 July, amid ongoing earnings season.
Infosys, Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo), Cipla, Meesho, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Vishal Mega Mart, Sona BLW Precision Forgings are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.
On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended sharply lower with the benchmark indices losing nearly 1% each as widespread selling pressure weighed on sentiment across sectors. The BSE Sensex declined 715.06 points, or 0.92%, to close at 76,755.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 191.45 points, or 0.79%, to settle at 23,996.25.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Infosys to report 2.0% QoQ CC revenue growth (1.0% organic), supported by a two-month contribution from Optimum and Stratus. Growth remains 1H-heavy as in prior years.
The firm added that US BFSI is expected to remain resilient, while telecom and manufacturing may stay weak due to client-specific issues, the Daimler ramp-down.
“We expect Infosys to lower the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance by 50bp to 1.5–3.0% YoY CC,” the brokerage firm said.
It further noted that operating margin is expected to improve 40bps QoQ to 21.4%, aided by the absence of wage hikes in 1Q, reversal of visa-related costs incurred in 4Q, and continued Project Maximus-led cost efficiencies.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects IndiGo to post a strong 17% YoY increase in yields resulting from a mix of fuel surcharge and weak base of last year, with 40 bps YoY decline in load factor at 84%.
“We expect RASK less CASK (excludes other income and forex) at Rs0.03 per ASK, against Rs0.3 per ASK in 1QFY26. The same results from a steep increase (~40% qoq) in fuel CASK. Flat EoP currency in 1QFY27 may imply miniscule forex losses (MTM) for the quarter,” the firm said.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Infosys
|2
|InterGlobe Aviation
|3
|Cipla
|4
|Meesho
|5
|Coromandel International
|6
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|7
|Vishal Mega Mart
|8
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|9
|Mphasis
|10
|Go Digit General Insurance
|11
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|12
|Allied Blenders & Distillers
|13
|Fractal Analytics
|14
|International Gemological Institute
|15
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|16
|Indian Energy Exchange
|17
|IIFL Capital Services
|18
|PVR INOX
|19
|Cyient
|20
|Thyrocare Technologies
|21
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|22
|Indiabulls
|23
|Seshaasai Technologies
|24
|Fineotex Chemical
|25
|Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
|26
|Novartis India
|27
|Route Mobile
|28
|NIIT Learning Systems
|29
|Ramco Systems
|30
|Orient Cement
|31
|Solara Active Pharma Sciences
|32
|Spandana Sphoorty Financial
|33
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|34
|Indosolar
|35
|Capital Small Finance Bank
|36
|Control Print
|37
|GRP
|38
|Prime Securities
|39
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|40
|Hindustan Composites
|41
|Cybertech Systems and Software
|42
|Suraj
|43
|3i Infotech
|44
|Teja Engineering Industries
|45
|MBL Infrastructure
|46
|Shemaroo Entertainment
|47
|Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
|48
|Crown Lifters
|49
|Dachepalli Publishers
|50
|Fervent Synergies
|51
|Banaras Beads
|52
|Grovy India
|53
|Malu Paper Mills
|54
|Jamshri Realty
|55
|HOMRE
|56
|IEC Education
|57
|Bharat Bhushan Finance and Commodity Brokers
|58
|Mihika Industries
|59
|Citi Port Financial Services
|60
|Kuber Udyog
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
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