Q1 results 2026: Infosys to IndiGo among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Around 60 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Thursday, 23 July, amid ongoing earnings season. Infosys, Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo), Cipla, Meesho, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Vishal Mega Mart, Sona BLW Precision Forgings are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today. On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended sharply lower with the benchmark indices losing nearly 1% each as widespread selling pressure weighed on sentiment across sectors. The BSE Sensex declined 715.06 points, or 0.92%, to close at 76,755.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 191.45 points, or 0.79%, to settle at 23,996.25.

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Infosys Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Infosys to report 2.0% QoQ CC revenue growth (1.0% organic), supported by a two-month contribution from Optimum and Stratus. Growth remains 1H-heavy as in prior years. The firm added that US BFSI is expected to remain resilient, while telecom and manufacturing may stay weak due to client-specific issues, the Daimler ramp-down. “We expect Infosys to lower the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance by 50bp to 1.5–3.0% YoY CC,” the brokerage firm said. It further noted that operating margin is expected to improve 40bps QoQ to 21.4%, aided by the absence of wage hikes in 1Q, reversal of visa-related costs incurred in 4Q, and continued Project Maximus-led cost efficiencies. IndiGo Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects IndiGo to post a strong 17% YoY increase in yields resulting from a mix of fuel surcharge and weak base of last year, with 40 bps YoY decline in load factor at 84%. “We expect RASK less CASK (excludes other income and forex) at Rs0.03 per ASK, against Rs0.3 per ASK in 1QFY26. The same results from a steep increase (~40% qoq) in fuel CASK. Flat EoP currency in 1QFY27 may imply miniscule forex losses (MTM) for the quarter,” the firm said.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Thursday, 23 July -

No. Company Name 1 Infosys 2 InterGlobe Aviation 3 Cipla 4 Meesho 5 Coromandel International 6 Motilal Oswal Financial Services 7 Vishal Mega Mart 8 Sona BLW Precision Forgings 9 Mphasis 10 Go Digit General Insurance 11 Chennai Petroleum Corporation 12 Allied Blenders & Distillers 13 Fractal Analytics 14 International Gemological Institute 15 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 16 Indian Energy Exchange 17 IIFL Capital Services 18 PVR INOX 19 Cyient 20 Thyrocare Technologies 21 Mahindra Lifespace Developers 22 Indiabulls 23 Seshaasai Technologies 24 Fineotex Chemical 25 Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals 26 Novartis India 27 Route Mobile 28 NIIT Learning Systems 29 Ramco Systems 30 Orient Cement 31 Solara Active Pharma Sciences 32 Spandana Sphoorty Financial 33 Suryoday Small Finance Bank 34 Indosolar 35 Capital Small Finance Bank 36 Control Print 37 GRP 38 Prime Securities 39 Kellton Tech Solutions 40 Hindustan Composites 41 Cybertech Systems and Software 42 Suraj 43 3i Infotech 44 Teja Engineering Industries 45 MBL Infrastructure 46 Shemaroo Entertainment 47 Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure 48 Crown Lifters 49 Dachepalli Publishers 50 Fervent Synergies 51 Banaras Beads 52 Grovy India 53 Malu Paper Mills 54 Jamshri Realty 55 HOMRE 56 IEC Education 57 Bharat Bhushan Finance and Commodity Brokers 58 Mihika Industries 59 Citi Port Financial Services 60 Kuber Udyog

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.