Subscribe

Q1 results 2026: Infosys to IndiGo among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Infosys, Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo), Cipla, Meesho, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Vishal Mega Mart, Sona BLW Precision Forgings are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published23 Jul 2026, 08:23 AM IST
Advertisement
On Wednesday, BSE Sensex declined 715.06 points, or 0.92%, to close at 76,755.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 191.45 points, or 0.79%, to settle at 23,996.25.
On Wednesday, BSE Sensex declined 715.06 points, or 0.92%, to close at 76,755.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 191.45 points, or 0.79%, to settle at 23,996.25.(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Q1 results 2026: Around 60 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Thursday, 23 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

Infosys, Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo), Cipla, Meesho, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Vishal Mega Mart, Sona BLW Precision Forgings are among the companies to declare their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended sharply lower with the benchmark indices losing nearly 1% each as widespread selling pressure weighed on sentiment across sectors. The BSE Sensex declined 715.06 points, or 0.92%, to close at 76,755.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 191.45 points, or 0.79%, to settle at 23,996.25.

Advertisement
Also Read | Buy or sell: Gift Nifty down, Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy

Infosys Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Infosys to report 2.0% QoQ CC revenue growth (1.0% organic), supported by a two-month contribution from Optimum and Stratus. Growth remains 1H-heavy as in prior years.

The firm added that US BFSI is expected to remain resilient, while telecom and manufacturing may stay weak due to client-specific issues, the Daimler ramp-down.

“We expect Infosys to lower the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance by 50bp to 1.5–3.0% YoY CC,” the brokerage firm said.

It further noted that operating margin is expected to improve 40bps QoQ to 21.4%, aided by the absence of wage hikes in 1Q, reversal of visa-related costs incurred in 4Q, and continued Project Maximus-led cost efficiencies.

IndiGo Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects IndiGo to post a strong 17% YoY increase in yields resulting from a mix of fuel surcharge and weak base of last year, with 40 bps YoY decline in load factor at 84%.

“We expect RASK less CASK (excludes other income and forex) at Rs0.03 per ASK, against Rs0.3 per ASK in 1QFY26. The same results from a steep increase (~40% qoq) in fuel CASK. Flat EoP currency in 1QFY27 may imply miniscule forex losses (MTM) for the quarter,” the firm said.

Advertisement
Also Read | Stock market today: Gift Nifty hints a weak start; 8 stocks to buy or sell

Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Thursday, 23 July -

No.Company Name
1Infosys
2InterGlobe Aviation
3Cipla
4Meesho
5Coromandel International
6Motilal Oswal Financial Services
7Vishal Mega Mart
8Sona BLW Precision Forgings
9Mphasis
10Go Digit General Insurance
11Chennai Petroleum Corporation
12Allied Blenders & Distillers
13Fractal Analytics
14International Gemological Institute
15Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
16Indian Energy Exchange
17IIFL Capital Services
18PVR INOX
19Cyient
20Thyrocare Technologies
21Mahindra Lifespace Developers
22Indiabulls
23Seshaasai Technologies
24Fineotex Chemical
25Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
26Novartis India
27Route Mobile
28NIIT Learning Systems
29Ramco Systems
30Orient Cement
31Solara Active Pharma Sciences
32Spandana Sphoorty Financial
33Suryoday Small Finance Bank
34Indosolar
35Capital Small Finance Bank
36Control Print
37GRP
38Prime Securities
39Kellton Tech Solutions
40Hindustan Composites
41Cybertech Systems and Software
42Suraj
433i Infotech
44Teja Engineering Industries
45MBL Infrastructure
46Shemaroo Entertainment
47Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure
48Crown Lifters
49Dachepalli Publishers
50Fervent Synergies
51Banaras Beads
52Grovy India
53Malu Paper Mills
54Jamshri Realty
55HOMRE
56IEC Education
57Bharat Bhushan Finance and Commodity Brokers
58Mihika Industries
59Citi Port Financial Services
60Kuber Udyog

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

Q1 ResultsQ1 EarningsStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsQ1 results 2026: Infosys to IndiGo among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here
Advertisement
Read Next Story