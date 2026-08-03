Q1 results 2026: IREDA to SBI Funds among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), SBI Funds Management, Torrent Power, Ather Energy, Great Eastern Shipping Company, DOMS Industries, Nazara Technologies are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated3 Aug 2026, 08:27 AM IST
Stock market today: BSE Sensex advanced 166.49 points, or 0.21%, to settle at 78,094.64, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 66.45 points, or 0.27%, to close at 24,383.60.
Stock market today: BSE Sensex advanced 166.49 points, or 0.21%, to settle at 78,094.64, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 66.45 points, or 0.27%, to close at 24,383.60.

Q1 results 2026: More than 90 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Monday, 3 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), SBI Funds Management, Torrent Power, Ather Energy, Great Eastern Shipping Company, DOMS Industries, Nazara Technologies are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

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On Friday, the Indian stock market finished in positive territory, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending just below the 24,400 mark. The BSE Sensex advanced 166.49 points, or 0.21%, to settle at 78,094.64, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 66.45 points, or 0.27%, to close at 24,383.60.

Nazara Technologies Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Choice Broking expects Nazara Technologies' revenue to grow 10.8% QoQ, supported by stable performance across the gaming portfolio, with the AdTech business and Fusebox driving growth. The timing of BlueTile's consolidation in Q1 remains uncertain and could be deferred to subsequent quarters.

The brokerage firm further anticipates the EBITDAM to decline by 750 bps QoQ, due to weakness in Curve Games following strong Q4 billings and continued pressure in AdTech amid a softer monetisation environment.

DLF Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects DLF to post modest pre-sales of 35 billion led by The Dahlias. It further expects DCCDL to report 8%/ 17% year-on-year (YoY) growth in rentals/ PAT and healthy overall occupancy of 94%.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal anticipates revenue to decline 13% YoY to 23.7 billion and EBITDA of 6.7 billion, with a 28.3% margin. It further expects new bookings at 15 billion.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Monday, 3 August -

No.Company Name
1DLF
2SBI Funds Management
3Torrent Power
4Jindal Stainless
5Sundaram Finance
6UPL
7Ather Energy
8KEI Industries
9GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
10Escorts Kubota
11Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
12Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
13Computer Age Management Services
14Great Eastern Shipping Company
15Inox India
16Kansai Nerolac Paints
17DOMS Industries
18Nazara Technologies
19Park Medi World
20Jain Resource Recycling
21JM Financial
22Blue Jet Healthcare
23Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
24Ethos
25Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
26Kalpataru
27Gulf Oil Lubricants India
28Thomas Cook (India)
29Restaurant Brands Asia
30Artemis Medicare Services
31Dhanuka Agritech
32Texmaco Rail and Engineering
33Sanathan Textiles
34Samhi Hotels
35Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
36Sambhv Steel Tubes
37Crizac
38Ganesha Ecosphere
39NOCIL
40Hubtown
41Stove Kraft
42Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
43KCP
44Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports
45SAR Auto Products
46One Mobikwik Systems
47Signpost India
48Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
49Borosil Scientific
50GPT Healthcare
51Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
52Avadh Sugar & Energy
53GKW
54India Homes
55Veljan Denison
56Foseco Crucible (India)
57Kinetic Engineering
58Haldyn Glass
59Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
60Panchmahal Steels
61Munjal Showa
62Nila Spaces
63Kaya
64Naperol Investments
65Coastal Corporation
66National Peroxide
67Pelatro
68S V Global Mill
69Bharat Gears
70HB Estate Developers
71Golden Crest Education & Services
72Digicontent
73Duncan Engineering
74Mini Diamonds (India)
75Steel City Securities
76Patel Integrated Logistics
77Inventure Growth and Securities
78Noida Toll Bridge Company
79Continental Petroleums
80HB Stockholdings
81Pritish Nandy Communications
82Megri Soft
83Regal Entertainment and Consultants
84Incon Engineers
85Unjha Formulations
86Sumeru Industries
87Ganon Products Ltd.
88Ushakiran Finance
89AMERISE BIOSCIENCES
90Amraworld Agrico
91Simplex Papers
92Heera Ispat

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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