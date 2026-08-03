Q1 results 2026: IREDA to SBI Funds among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), SBI Funds Management, Torrent Power, Ather Energy, Great Eastern Shipping Company, DOMS Industries, Nazara Technologies are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

Q1 results 2026 : More than 90 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 ( Q1 results 2026 ) on Monday, 3 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

On Friday, the Indian stock market finished in positive territory, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending just below the 24,400 mark. The BSE Sensex advanced 166.49 points, or 0.21%, to settle at 78,094.64, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 66.45 points, or 0.27%, to close at 24,383.60.

Nazara Technologies Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Choice Broking expects Nazara Technologies' revenue to grow 10.8% QoQ, supported by stable performance across the gaming portfolio, with the AdTech business and Fusebox driving growth. The timing of BlueTile's consolidation in Q1 remains uncertain and could be deferred to subsequent quarters.

The brokerage firm further anticipates the EBITDAM to decline by 750 bps QoQ, due to weakness in Curve Games following strong Q4 billings and continued pressure in AdTech amid a softer monetisation environment.

DLF Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects DLF to post modest pre-sales of ₹35 billion led by The Dahlias. It further expects DCCDL to report 8%/ 17% year-on-year (YoY) growth in rentals/ PAT and healthy overall occupancy of 94%.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal anticipates revenue to decline 13% YoY to ₹23.7 billion and EBITDA of ₹6.7 billion, with a 28.3% margin. It further expects new bookings at ₹15 billion.