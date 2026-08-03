Q1 results 2026: IREDA to SBI Funds among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 90 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Monday, 3 August, amid ongoing earnings season.
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), SBI Funds Management, Torrent Power, Ather Energy, Great Eastern Shipping Company, DOMS Industries, Nazara Technologies are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.
On Friday, the Indian stock market finished in positive territory, with the benchmark Nifty 50 ending just below the 24,400 mark. The BSE Sensex advanced 166.49 points, or 0.21%, to settle at 78,094.64, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 66.45 points, or 0.27%, to close at 24,383.60.
Brokerage firm Choice Broking expects Nazara Technologies' revenue to grow 10.8% QoQ, supported by stable performance across the gaming portfolio, with the AdTech business and Fusebox driving growth. The timing of BlueTile's consolidation in Q1 remains uncertain and could be deferred to subsequent quarters.
The brokerage firm further anticipates the EBITDAM to decline by 750 bps QoQ, due to weakness in Curve Games following strong Q4 billings and continued pressure in AdTech amid a softer monetisation environment.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expects DLF to post modest pre-sales of ₹35 billion led by The Dahlias. It further expects DCCDL to report 8%/ 17% year-on-year (YoY) growth in rentals/ PAT and healthy overall occupancy of 94%.
Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal anticipates revenue to decline 13% YoY to ₹23.7 billion and EBITDA of ₹6.7 billion, with a 28.3% margin. It further expects new bookings at ₹15 billion.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|DLF
|2
|SBI Funds Management
|3
|Torrent Power
|4
|Jindal Stainless
|5
|Sundaram Finance
|6
|UPL
|7
|Ather Energy
|8
|KEI Industries
|9
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|10
|Escorts Kubota
|11
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|12
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|13
|Computer Age Management Services
|14
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|15
|Inox India
|16
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|17
|DOMS Industries
|18
|Nazara Technologies
|19
|Park Medi World
|20
|Jain Resource Recycling
|21
|JM Financial
|22
|Blue Jet Healthcare
|23
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|24
|Ethos
|25
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|26
|Kalpataru
|27
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|28
|Thomas Cook (India)
|29
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|30
|Artemis Medicare Services
|31
|Dhanuka Agritech
|32
|Texmaco Rail and Engineering
|33
|Sanathan Textiles
|34
|Samhi Hotels
|35
|Bhagiradh Chemicals and Industries
|36
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|37
|Crizac
|38
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|39
|NOCIL
|40
|Hubtown
|41
|Stove Kraft
|42
|Dr Agrawals Eye Hospital
|43
|KCP
|44
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Exports
|45
|SAR Auto Products
|46
|One Mobikwik Systems
|47
|Signpost India
|48
|Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
|49
|Borosil Scientific
|50
|GPT Healthcare
|51
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|52
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|53
|GKW
|54
|India Homes
|55
|Veljan Denison
|56
|Foseco Crucible (India)
|57
|Kinetic Engineering
|58
|Haldyn Glass
|59
|Chemcon Speciality Chemicals
|60
|Panchmahal Steels
|61
|Munjal Showa
|62
|Nila Spaces
|63
|Kaya
|64
|Naperol Investments
|65
|Coastal Corporation
|66
|National Peroxide
|67
|Pelatro
|68
|S V Global Mill
|69
|Bharat Gears
|70
|HB Estate Developers
|71
|Golden Crest Education & Services
|72
|Digicontent
|73
|Duncan Engineering
|74
|Mini Diamonds (India)
|75
|Steel City Securities
|76
|Patel Integrated Logistics
|77
|Inventure Growth and Securities
|78
|Noida Toll Bridge Company
|79
|Continental Petroleums
|80
|HB Stockholdings
|81
|Pritish Nandy Communications
|82
|Megri Soft
|83
|Regal Entertainment and Consultants
|84
|Incon Engineers
|85
|Unjha Formulations
|86
|Sumeru Industries
|87
|Ganon Products Ltd.
|88
|Ushakiran Finance
|89
|AMERISE BIOSCIENCES
|90
|Amraworld Agrico
|91
|Simplex Papers
|92
|Heera Ispat
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.