Q1 results 2026: ITC to Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, among companies to declare Q1 earnings today; full list here

Q1 Results 2026: More than 50 companies are slated to announce their financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27) on Friday, July 31, as the ongoing earnings season gathers pace. Key companies scheduled to report their June quarter numbers include Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Indian Oil, ABB India, GAIL (India) and Shree Cement.

The earnings come at a time when domestic equities have shown resilience despite growing global uncertainties.

On Thursday, July 30, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended higher for the second straight session, supported by gains in heavyweight stocks. The Sensex advanced 274 points, or 0.35%, to close at 77,928, while the Nifty 50 gained 67 points, or 0.28%, to settle at 24,317.

Market sentiment remained cautious after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but indicated that a rate hike could come as early as September. Investor sentiment was also weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions. The US-Iran war intensified further, keeping crude oil prices elevated. Adding to the uncertainty, Jordan's air defence systems intercepted five Iranian missiles on Thursday morning, shortly after the US military said it had carried out "a heavy wave of strikes against Iran" in response to an earlier Iranian missile attack on a US military base in Jordan.

ITC Q1 Results Preview Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expects ITC to report largely muted consolidated performance for the June quarter. The brokerage estimates net sales to rise only 2% YoY to ₹21,900 crore, while EBITDA is projected to decline 12.8% YoY to ₹5,940 crore. EBITDA margin is expected at 27.1%, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) is likely to fall 12% YoY to ₹4,620 crore.

The brokerage believes the biggest drag will come from the cigarette business, where revenue is expected to decline 18% YoY and volumes are likely to fall 11%, primarily due to higher taxation. MOFSL also expects cigarette EBIT to decline 25% and margins to contract as price hikes may not be sufficient to offset the tax impact.

In contrast, ITC's FMCG business is expected to remain a bright spot. MOFSL has projected 15% revenue growth, 30% growth in EBIT, and a 90-basis-point expansion in margins. The brokerage also expects the company's agri business and paper business revenues to grow 11% and 7%, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Q1 Results Preview For Maruti Suzuki, MOFSL expects another quarter of healthy revenue growth, forecasting 33.2% YoY growth to ₹51,413 crore. However, the brokerage expects earnings growth to lag revenue, with net profit likely to increase only 3.5% YoY to ₹3,293 crore, indicating pressure on profitability despite strong sales growth.

The brokerage attributed Maruti Suzuki's expected revenue growth to 29% YoY volume growth in Q1 FY27, supported by sustained demand across segments and higher production capacity. The utility vehicle (UV) mix remained largely stable at 33%, compared with 34% in the previous quarter, reflecting a consistent product mix. However, the export mix declined by 220 basis points QoQ to 19%, indicating a relatively lower contribution from overseas markets during the quarter.

Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Friday, 31 July - S. No. Company

1 20 Microns

2 Aarti Drugs

3 ABB India

4 Aditya Vision

5 Aptus Value Housing Finance India

6 Ashika Global Securities

7 Astec Lifesciences

8 Bajaj Finserv

9 BEML Land Assets

10 Bluspring Enterprises

11 Blue Dart Express

12 Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions

13 Concord Biotech

14 Corona Remedies

15 Dhampur Sugar Mills

16 ESAF Small Finance Bank

17 GAIL (India)

18 Gretex Corporate Services

19 Hypersoft Technologies

20 Indian Oil

21 Indokem

22 Intellect Design Arena

23 ITC

24 Jagran Prakashan

25 Jayant Agro-Organics

26 Jindal Worldwide

27 Jupiter Life Line Hospitals

28 Keltech Energies

29 Kirloskar Brothers

30 Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts

31 LG Balakrishnan & Brothers

32 Maruti Suzuki

33 MIC Electronics

34 MSP Steel & Power

35 Nitta Gelatin India

36 Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection

37 Ram Ratna Wires

38 Raymond Lifestyle

39 Sanghvi Movers

40 Sasken Technologies

41 Sejal Glass

42 Shadowfax Technologies

43 Shree Cement

44 Strides Pharma Science

45 Sun Pharma

46 Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts

47 TCC Concept

48 Viceroy Hotels

49 Voltamp Transformers

50 Xpro India

51 Yasho Industries

52 Zuari Agro Chemicals