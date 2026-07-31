Q1 results 2026: ITC to Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, among companies to declare Q1 earnings today; full list here

Q1 Results 2026: More than 50 companies are slated to announce their financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27) on Friday, July 31, as the ongoing earnings season gathers pace. Key companies scheduled to report their June quarter numbers include Bajaj Finserv, ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Indian Oil, ABB India, GAIL (India) and Shree Cement.
The earnings come at a time when domestic equities have shown resilience despite growing global uncertainties.
On Thursday, July 30, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended higher for the second straight session, supported by gains in heavyweight stocks. The Sensex advanced 274 points, or 0.35%, to close at 77,928, while the Nifty 50 gained 67 points, or 0.28%, to settle at 24,317.
Market sentiment remained cautious after the US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged but indicated that a rate hike could come as early as September. Investor sentiment was also weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions. The US-Iran war intensified further, keeping crude oil prices elevated. Adding to the uncertainty, Jordan's air defence systems intercepted five Iranian missiles on Thursday morning, shortly after the US military said it had carried out "a heavy wave of strikes against Iran" in response to an earlier Iranian missile attack on a US military base in Jordan.
Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expects ITC to report largely muted consolidated performance for the June quarter. The brokerage estimates net sales to rise only 2% YoY to ₹21,900 crore, while EBITDA is projected to decline 12.8% YoY to ₹5,940 crore. EBITDA margin is expected at 27.1%, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) is likely to fall 12% YoY to ₹4,620 crore.
The brokerage believes the biggest drag will come from the cigarette business, where revenue is expected to decline 18% YoY and volumes are likely to fall 11%, primarily due to higher taxation. MOFSL also expects cigarette EBIT to decline 25% and margins to contract as price hikes may not be sufficient to offset the tax impact.
In contrast, ITC's FMCG business is expected to remain a bright spot. MOFSL has projected 15% revenue growth, 30% growth in EBIT, and a 90-basis-point expansion in margins. The brokerage also expects the company's agri business and paper business revenues to grow 11% and 7%, respectively.
For Maruti Suzuki, MOFSL expects another quarter of healthy revenue growth, forecasting 33.2% YoY growth to ₹51,413 crore. However, the brokerage expects earnings growth to lag revenue, with net profit likely to increase only 3.5% YoY to ₹3,293 crore, indicating pressure on profitability despite strong sales growth.
The brokerage attributed Maruti Suzuki's expected revenue growth to 29% YoY volume growth in Q1 FY27, supported by sustained demand across segments and higher production capacity. The utility vehicle (UV) mix remained largely stable at 33%, compared with 34% in the previous quarter, reflecting a consistent product mix. However, the export mix declined by 220 basis points QoQ to 19%, indicating a relatively lower contribution from overseas markets during the quarter.
S. No. Company
1 20 Microns
2 Aarti Drugs
3 ABB India
4 Aditya Vision
5 Aptus Value Housing Finance India
6 Ashika Global Securities
7 Astec Lifesciences
8 Bajaj Finserv
9 BEML Land Assets
10 Bluspring Enterprises
11 Blue Dart Express
12 Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
13 Concord Biotech
14 Corona Remedies
15 Dhampur Sugar Mills
16 ESAF Small Finance Bank
17 GAIL (India)
18 Gretex Corporate Services
19 Hypersoft Technologies
20 Indian Oil
21 Indokem
22 Intellect Design Arena
23 ITC
24 Jagran Prakashan
25 Jayant Agro-Organics
26 Jindal Worldwide
27 Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
28 Keltech Energies
29 Kirloskar Brothers
30 Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
31 LG Balakrishnan & Brothers
32 Maruti Suzuki
33 MIC Electronics
34 MSP Steel & Power
35 Nitta Gelatin India
36 Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection
37 Ram Ratna Wires
38 Raymond Lifestyle
39 Sanghvi Movers
40 Sasken Technologies
41 Sejal Glass
42 Shadowfax Technologies
43 Shree Cement
44 Strides Pharma Science
45 Sun Pharma
46 Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts
47 TCC Concept
48 Viceroy Hotels
49 Voltamp Transformers
50 Xpro India
51 Yasho Industries
52 Zuari Agro Chemicals
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience. <br><br> Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism. <br><br> Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.
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