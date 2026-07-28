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Q1 results 2026: L&T to HUL among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Varun Beverages, Tata Capital, Suzlon Energy, and Ambuja Cements are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 Jul 2026, 08:19 AM IST
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Stock market today: The BSE Sensex surged 776.01 points, or 1.02%, to settle at 76,835.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 228.50 points, or 0.96%, to end the session at 23,995.95.
Stock market today: The BSE Sensex surged 776.01 points, or 1.02%, to settle at 76,835.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 228.50 points, or 0.96%, to end the session at 23,995.95.
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Q1 results 2026: Around 69 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Tuesday, 28 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Varun Beverages, Tata Capital, Suzlon Energy, and Ambuja Cements are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended its five-session losing streak, with the benchmark Nifty 50 reclaiming and closing above the 23,900 mark. The BSE Sensex surged 776.01 points, or 1.02%, to settle at 76,835.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 228.50 points, or 0.96%, to end the session at 23,995.95.

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Also Read | Stocks to watch: L&T, HUL, HDFC Bank among shares in focus today

L&T Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects L&T's consolidated and core E&C revenue growth to remain flat YoY due to weak execution in 1QFY27 on exposure toward the Middle East and labour shortage in domestic projects.

The brokerage firm further expects EBITDA margin to contract 40bp YoY to 7.3% for core E&C owing to geopolitical disruptions and slower execution.

“We will also watch out for execution revival in the Middle East region, stake sale progress in Hyderabad Metro, margin performance and NWC. We factor in an exceptional gain of INR9b in 1QFY27 owing to the sale of Nabha Power,” the firm said.

HUL Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimates HUL to report 10% YoY LFL revenue growth (assuming Rs7.5 bn ice creams revenue in base quarter) in 1Q driven by 6% UVG (standalone, excluding ice creams) versus 5.5% in 4Q.

“It implies consolidated UVG of ~6.5%. We estimate (1) 16% yoy growth in home care (versus +9.1% yoy in 4Q) aided by price hikes across the portfolio, (2) 7.5% yoy growth in BPC (versus +6.5% yoy in 4Q), partly aided by price hikes in soaps and (3) MSD UVG/USG in F&R excluding ice creams, as some weakness in tea could be offset by strength in HFD,” the firm said.

The firm further estimates an 85 bps yoy contraction (on reported basis) in GM to 48.4%, as low-cost inventory, improving mix and price hikes partly offset the impact of RM inflation.

“We estimate EBITDA margin at 23.25% (up 90 bps on reported basis; 40-50 bps tailwind due to ice creams demerger), near the higher end of management's margin guidance of 22.5-23.5% (excluding ice creams). Reported PAT (bei) growth is estimated at 10.5% yoy,” it added.

Suzlon Energy Q1 results 2026 preview

MOFSL expects Suzlon Energy's revenue to come in at INR38.9b (24% YoY), with deliveries expected at 532MW, up 20% YoY.

It further anticipates EBITDA to improve 15% YoY to INR6.9b, with an EBITDA margin of 18%.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Tuesday, 28 July -

No.Company Name
1Larsen and Toubro
2Hindustan Unilever
3Varun Beverages
4Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company
5Tata Capital
6Ambuja Cements
7Suzlon Energy
8Phoenix Mills
9Radico Khaitan
10Supreme Industries
11Netweb Technologies India
12Cemindia Projects
13City Union Bank
14Pfizer
15Pine Labs
16DCM Shriram
17Paradeep Phosphates
18SEDEMAC Mechatronics
19Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India
20Equitas Small Finance Bank
21TTK Prestige
22Birlasoft
23RPG Life Sciences
24AGI Greenpac
25VST Industries
26Rossell Techsys
27TruAlt Bioenergy
28Deep Industries
29Navneet Education
30Sundaram-Clayton
31Indoco Remedies
32Sirca Paints India
33S H Kelkar & Company
34PTC India Financial Services
35Century Enka
36STL Networks
37Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
38Consolidated Construction Consortium
39JTL DEFENCE
40HLV
41Mangalam Organics
42Ginni Filaments
43Vardhman Acrylics
44Scan Steels
45Zenotech Laboratories
46Indian Toners and Developers
47UFO Moviez India
48A-1
49Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
50Almondz Global Securities
51Kreon Finnancial Services
52Gujarat Intrux
53Aarnav Fashions
54Maruti Infrastructure
55Baba Arts
56Nakoda Group of Industries
57EVERLON FINANCIALS
58IB Infotech Enterprises
59Ravi Leela Granites
60Garment Mantra Lifestyle
61Vinit Mobile
62Kaiser Corporation
63Classic Filaments
64Invigorated Business Consulting
65Martin Burn
66Triveni Glass
67Modern Home Credit and Capital
68Oswal Yarns
69Mukta Agriculture

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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