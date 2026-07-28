Q1 results 2026: L&T to HUL among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended its five-session losing streak, with the benchmark Nifty 50 reclaiming and closing above the 23,900 mark. The BSE Sensex surged 776.01 points, or 1.02%, to settle at 76,835.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 228.50 points, or 0.96%, to end the session at 23,995.95.

Larsen and Toubro (L&T), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Varun Beverages, Tata Capital, Suzlon Energy, and Ambuja Cements are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 next week.

Q1 results 2026: Around 69 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Tuesday, 28 July, amid ongoing earnings season.

L&T Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects L&T's consolidated and core E&C revenue growth to remain flat YoY due to weak execution in 1QFY27 on exposure toward the Middle East and labour shortage in domestic projects.

The brokerage firm further expects EBITDA margin to contract 40bp YoY to 7.3% for core E&C owing to geopolitical disruptions and slower execution.

“We will also watch out for execution revival in the Middle East region, stake sale progress in Hyderabad Metro, margin performance and NWC. We factor in an exceptional gain of INR9b in 1QFY27 owing to the sale of Nabha Power,” the firm said.

HUL Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimates HUL to report 10% YoY LFL revenue growth (assuming Rs7.5 bn ice creams revenue in base quarter) in 1Q driven by 6% UVG (standalone, excluding ice creams) versus 5.5% in 4Q.

“It implies consolidated UVG of ~6.5%. We estimate (1) 16% yoy growth in home care (versus +9.1% yoy in 4Q) aided by price hikes across the portfolio, (2) 7.5% yoy growth in BPC (versus +6.5% yoy in 4Q), partly aided by price hikes in soaps and (3) MSD UVG/USG in F&R excluding ice creams, as some weakness in tea could be offset by strength in HFD,” the firm said.

The firm further estimates an 85 bps yoy contraction (on reported basis) in GM to 48.4%, as low-cost inventory, improving mix and price hikes partly offset the impact of RM inflation.

“We estimate EBITDA margin at 23.25% (up 90 bps on reported basis; 40-50 bps tailwind due to ice creams demerger), near the higher end of management's margin guidance of 22.5-23.5% (excluding ice creams). Reported PAT (bei) growth is estimated at 10.5% yoy,” it added.

Suzlon Energy Q1 results 2026 preview

MOFSL expects Suzlon Energy's revenue to come in at INR38.9b (24% YoY), with deliveries expected at 532MW, up 20% YoY.

It further anticipates EBITDA to improve 15% YoY to INR6.9b, with an EBITDA margin of 18%.