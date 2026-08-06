Q1 results 2026: LIC to Trent among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 150 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Thursday, 6 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Trent, Hero Motocorp, Lupin, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Britannia Industries, Fortis Healthcare are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended on a mixed note, with the benchmark Nifty 50 finishing below the 24,630 mark. The BSE Sensex gained 152.05 points, or 0.19%, to settle at 78,581, while the NSE Nifty 50 edged up 9.75 points, or 0.04%, to close at 24,624.65.

LIC Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expect LIC to report strong 44% YoY VNB growth in 1QFY27E.

“APE growth was 28% and 10% in April and May 2026; we estimate 14% for 1QFY27E. Massive (400 bps) expansion in margins reflects shift to high-margin non-par business,” it said.

Trent Q1 results 2026 preview Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Trent to report 22% revenue growth driven by store additions and SSG recovery and gross margins to remain stable YoY, while operating margins to improve by 50bp, driven by operating leverage.

It further expects EBITDA to grow 25% YoY, while PAT to rise 19% YoY and 15 store additions in Zudio, while Westside store count could remain stable QoQ at 300.

Hero Motocorp Q1 results 2026 preview Kotak anticipates Hero Motocorp to report revenue growth by 33% yoy in 1QFY27, led by (1) 23% yoy increase in volumes driven by steady retail momentum and channel filling and (2) high-single-digit growth in ASPs.

It further expects EBITDA margin to increase by 160 bps qoq to 12.9% due to RM headwinds and negative operating leverage, partly offset by price hikes.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Thursday, 6 August -

No. Company Name 1 Life Insurance Corporation of India 2 Trent 3 Samvardhana Motherson International 4 Britannia Industries 5 Siemens Energy India 6 Hero MotoCorp 7 Lupin 8 Fortis Healthcare 9 Aegis Logistics 10 Premier Energies 11 Emcure Pharmaceuticals 12 Blue Star 13 Kirloskar Oil Engines 14 Sai Life Sciences 15 Apollo Tyres 16 Firstsource Solutions 17 Prime Focus 18 EIH 19 PG Electroplast 20 Garware Hi-Tech Films 21 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical 22 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre 23 Shipping Corporation of India 24 JSW Holdings 25 Lloyds Engineering Works 26 RateGain Travel Technologies 27 SignatureGlobal India 28 Edelweiss Financial Services 29 Varroc Engineering 30 Procter & Gamble Health 31 Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores 32 Finolex Industries 33 Reliance Power 34 Healthcare Global Enterprises 35 Sonata Software 36 Suven Life Sciences 37 Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) 38 NCC 39 G R Infraprojects 40 Rain Industries 41 SJS Enterprises 42 India Shelter Finance Corporation 43 Suprajit Engineering 44 Campus Activewear 45 Transrail Lighting 46 Vikram Solar 47 IFB Industries 48 Hindustan Construction Company 49 Standard Engineering Technology 50 Good Luck India 51 Shivalik Bimetal Controls 52 The Anup Engineering 53 Wakefit Innovations 54 Bosch Home Comfort India 55 Bajaj Electricals 56 Muthoot Microfin 57 J Kumar Infraprojects 58 Indraprastha Medical Corporation 59 Kewal Kiran Clothing 60 Shankara Buildpro 61 Interarch Building Solutions 62 Chemplast Sanmar 63 Carraro India 64 BLS E-Services 65 Hikal 66 Parag Milk Foods 67 Sundrop Brands 68 Cosmo First 69 TCI Express 70 GTL Infrastructure 71 TTK Healthcare 72 Chaman Lal Setia Exports 73 Igarashi Motors 74 Sula Vineyards 75 Gala Precision Engineering 76 Gulshan Polyols 77 Taal Tech 78 IRM Energy 79 Vardhman Holdings 80 Industrial & Prudential Investment Company 81 The Hi-Tech Gears 82 BirlaNu 83 Uni Abex Alloy Products 84 Kokuyo Camlin 85 Advance Agrolife 86 Advent Hotels International 87 Saurashtra Cement 88 Axtel Industries 89 GeeCee Ventures 90 Visaka Industries 91 Coffee Day Enterprises 92 Enkei Wheels (India) 93 Allied Digital Services 94 Voith Paper Fabrics 95 Sutlej Textiles & Industries 96 ZIM Laboratories 97 Linc 98 GEE 99 Sayaji Hotels 100 Vishal Fabrics 101 PTL Enterprises 102 Mangal Credit & Fincorp 103 Jenburkt Pharma 104 Elin Electronics 105 Orient Ceratech 106 Mold Tek Technologies 107 Mirza International 108 Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions 109 Hindustan Motors 110 Albert David 111 Sinclairs Hotels 112 HCL Infosystems 113 Corporate Merchant Bankers 114 United Van Der Horst 115 Sayaji Pune 116 United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company 117 Alfred Herbert (India) 118 Shiva Texyarn 119 Vibhor Steel Tubes 120 DRC Systems India 121 Parshva Enterprises 122 IVP 123 TT 124 Loyal Equipments 125 SNL Bearings 126 Sambhaav Media 127 Krebs Biochemicals & Industries 128 Shyam Century Ferrous 129 Total Transport Systems 130 Deepak Spinners 131 Digjam 132 SEL Manufacturing Company 133 Shilp Gravures 134 Confidence Futuristic Energetech 135 Shervani Industrial Syndicate 136 Jetking Infotrain 137 Shiva Mills Limited 138 Growington Ventures India 139 Esha Media Research 140 Super Spinning Mills