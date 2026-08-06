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Q1 results 2026: LIC to Trent among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Trent, Hero Motocorp, Lupin, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Britannia Industries, Fortis Healthcare are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published6 Aug 2026, 08:52 AM IST
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Q1 results 2026: More than 150 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results 2026 today.
Q1 results 2026: More than 150 companies are scheduled to release their Q1 results 2026 today.(Photo: Bloomberg)
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Q1 results 2026: More than 150 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Thursday, 6 August, amid ongoing earnings season.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Trent, Hero Motocorp, Lupin, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Britannia Industries, Fortis Healthcare are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.

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On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended on a mixed note, with the benchmark Nifty 50 finishing below the 24,630 mark. The BSE Sensex gained 152.05 points, or 0.19%, to settle at 78,581, while the NSE Nifty 50 edged up 9.75 points, or 0.04%, to close at 24,624.65.

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LIC Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expect LIC to report strong 44% YoY VNB growth in 1QFY27E.

“APE growth was 28% and 10% in April and May 2026; we estimate 14% for 1QFY27E. Massive (400 bps) expansion in margins reflects shift to high-margin non-par business,” it said.

Trent Q1 results 2026 preview

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Trent to report 22% revenue growth driven by store additions and SSG recovery and gross margins to remain stable YoY, while operating margins to improve by 50bp, driven by operating leverage.

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It further expects EBITDA to grow 25% YoY, while PAT to rise 19% YoY and 15 store additions in Zudio, while Westside store count could remain stable QoQ at 300.

Hero Motocorp Q1 results 2026 preview

Kotak anticipates Hero Motocorp to report revenue growth by 33% yoy in 1QFY27, led by (1) 23% yoy increase in volumes driven by steady retail momentum and channel filling and (2) high-single-digit growth in ASPs.

It further expects EBITDA margin to increase by 160 bps qoq to 12.9% due to RM headwinds and negative operating leverage, partly offset by price hikes.

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Here's a list of companies to declare Q1 results FY27 on Thursday, 6 August -

No.Company Name
1Life Insurance Corporation of India
2Trent
3Samvardhana Motherson International
4Britannia Industries
5Siemens Energy India
6Hero MotoCorp
7Lupin
8Fortis Healthcare
9Aegis Logistics
10Premier Energies
11Emcure Pharmaceuticals
12Blue Star
13Kirloskar Oil Engines
14Sai Life Sciences
15Apollo Tyres
16Firstsource Solutions
17Prime Focus
18EIH
19PG Electroplast
20Garware Hi-Tech Films
21Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
22Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
23Shipping Corporation of India
24JSW Holdings
25Lloyds Engineering Works
26RateGain Travel Technologies
27SignatureGlobal India
28Edelweiss Financial Services
29Varroc Engineering
30Procter & Gamble Health
31Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
32Finolex Industries
33Reliance Power
34Healthcare Global Enterprises
35Sonata Software
36Suven Life Sciences
37Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo)
38NCC
39G R Infraprojects
40Rain Industries
41SJS Enterprises
42India Shelter Finance Corporation
43Suprajit Engineering
44Campus Activewear
45Transrail Lighting
46Vikram Solar
47IFB Industries
48Hindustan Construction Company
49Standard Engineering Technology
50Good Luck India
51Shivalik Bimetal Controls
52The Anup Engineering
53Wakefit Innovations
54Bosch Home Comfort India
55Bajaj Electricals
56Muthoot Microfin
57J Kumar Infraprojects
58Indraprastha Medical Corporation
59Kewal Kiran Clothing
60Shankara Buildpro
61Interarch Building Solutions
62Chemplast Sanmar
63Carraro India
64BLS E-Services
65Hikal
66Parag Milk Foods
67Sundrop Brands
68Cosmo First
69TCI Express
70GTL Infrastructure
71TTK Healthcare
72Chaman Lal Setia Exports
73Igarashi Motors
74Sula Vineyards
75Gala Precision Engineering
76Gulshan Polyols
77Taal Tech
78IRM Energy
79Vardhman Holdings
80Industrial & Prudential Investment Company
81The Hi-Tech Gears
82BirlaNu
83Uni Abex Alloy Products
84Kokuyo Camlin
85Advance Agrolife
86Advent Hotels International
87Saurashtra Cement
88Axtel Industries
89GeeCee Ventures
90Visaka Industries
91Coffee Day Enterprises
92Enkei Wheels (India)
93Allied Digital Services
94Voith Paper Fabrics
95Sutlej Textiles & Industries
96ZIM Laboratories
97Linc
98GEE
99Sayaji Hotels
100Vishal Fabrics
101PTL Enterprises
102Mangal Credit & Fincorp
103Jenburkt Pharma
104Elin Electronics
105Orient Ceratech
106Mold Tek Technologies
107Mirza International
108Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions
109Hindustan Motors
110Albert David
111Sinclairs Hotels
112HCL Infosystems
113Corporate Merchant Bankers
114United Van Der Horst
115Sayaji Pune
116United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
117Alfred Herbert (India)
118Shiva Texyarn
119Vibhor Steel Tubes
120DRC Systems India
121Parshva Enterprises
122IVP
123TT
124Loyal Equipments
125SNL Bearings
126Sambhaav Media
127Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
128Shyam Century Ferrous
129Total Transport Systems
130Deepak Spinners
131Digjam
132SEL Manufacturing Company
133Shilp Gravures
134Confidence Futuristic Energetech
135Shervani Industrial Syndicate
136Jetking Infotrain
137Shiva Mills Limited
138Growington Ventures India
139Esha Media Research
140Super Spinning Mills

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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