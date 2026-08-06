Q1 results 2026: LIC to Trent among companies to declare Q1 results today; full list here

Q1 results 2026: More than 150 companies are scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ending on 30 June 2026 (Q1 results 2026) on Thursday, 6 August, amid ongoing earnings season.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Trent, Hero Motocorp, Lupin, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Britannia Industries, Fortis Healthcare are among the companies to report their Q1 results FY27 today.
On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended on a mixed note, with the benchmark Nifty 50 finishing below the 24,630 mark. The BSE Sensex gained 152.05 points, or 0.19%, to settle at 78,581, while the NSE Nifty 50 edged up 9.75 points, or 0.04%, to close at 24,624.65.
Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities expect LIC to report strong 44% YoY VNB growth in 1QFY27E.
“APE growth was 28% and 10% in April and May 2026; we estimate 14% for 1QFY27E. Massive (400 bps) expansion in margins reflects shift to high-margin non-par business,” it said.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Trent to report 22% revenue growth driven by store additions and SSG recovery and gross margins to remain stable YoY, while operating margins to improve by 50bp, driven by operating leverage.
It further expects EBITDA to grow 25% YoY, while PAT to rise 19% YoY and 15 store additions in Zudio, while Westside store count could remain stable QoQ at 300.
Kotak anticipates Hero Motocorp to report revenue growth by 33% yoy in 1QFY27, led by (1) 23% yoy increase in volumes driven by steady retail momentum and channel filling and (2) high-single-digit growth in ASPs.
It further expects EBITDA margin to increase by 160 bps qoq to 12.9% due to RM headwinds and negative operating leverage, partly offset by price hikes.
|No.
|Company Name
|1
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|2
|Trent
|3
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|4
|Britannia Industries
|5
|Siemens Energy India
|6
|Hero MotoCorp
|7
|Lupin
|8
|Fortis Healthcare
|9
|Aegis Logistics
|10
|Premier Energies
|11
|Emcure Pharmaceuticals
|12
|Blue Star
|13
|Kirloskar Oil Engines
|14
|Sai Life Sciences
|15
|Apollo Tyres
|16
|Firstsource Solutions
|17
|Prime Focus
|18
|EIH
|19
|PG Electroplast
|20
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|21
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
|22
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|23
|Shipping Corporation of India
|24
|JSW Holdings
|25
|Lloyds Engineering Works
|26
|RateGain Travel Technologies
|27
|SignatureGlobal India
|28
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|29
|Varroc Engineering
|30
|Procter & Gamble Health
|31
|Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores
|32
|Finolex Industries
|33
|Reliance Power
|34
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|35
|Sonata Software
|36
|Suven Life Sciences
|37
|Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo)
|38
|NCC
|39
|G R Infraprojects
|40
|Rain Industries
|41
|SJS Enterprises
|42
|India Shelter Finance Corporation
|43
|Suprajit Engineering
|44
|Campus Activewear
|45
|Transrail Lighting
|46
|Vikram Solar
|47
|IFB Industries
|48
|Hindustan Construction Company
|49
|Standard Engineering Technology
|50
|Good Luck India
|51
|Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|52
|The Anup Engineering
|53
|Wakefit Innovations
|54
|Bosch Home Comfort India
|55
|Bajaj Electricals
|56
|Muthoot Microfin
|57
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|58
|Indraprastha Medical Corporation
|59
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|60
|Shankara Buildpro
|61
|Interarch Building Solutions
|62
|Chemplast Sanmar
|63
|Carraro India
|64
|BLS E-Services
|65
|Hikal
|66
|Parag Milk Foods
|67
|Sundrop Brands
|68
|Cosmo First
|69
|TCI Express
|70
|GTL Infrastructure
|71
|TTK Healthcare
|72
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|73
|Igarashi Motors
|74
|Sula Vineyards
|75
|Gala Precision Engineering
|76
|Gulshan Polyols
|77
|Taal Tech
|78
|IRM Energy
|79
|Vardhman Holdings
|80
|Industrial & Prudential Investment Company
|81
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|82
|BirlaNu
|83
|Uni Abex Alloy Products
|84
|Kokuyo Camlin
|85
|Advance Agrolife
|86
|Advent Hotels International
|87
|Saurashtra Cement
|88
|Axtel Industries
|89
|GeeCee Ventures
|90
|Visaka Industries
|91
|Coffee Day Enterprises
|92
|Enkei Wheels (India)
|93
|Allied Digital Services
|94
|Voith Paper Fabrics
|95
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|96
|ZIM Laboratories
|97
|Linc
|98
|GEE
|99
|Sayaji Hotels
|100
|Vishal Fabrics
|101
|PTL Enterprises
|102
|Mangal Credit & Fincorp
|103
|Jenburkt Pharma
|104
|Elin Electronics
|105
|Orient Ceratech
|106
|Mold Tek Technologies
|107
|Mirza International
|108
|Tara Chand Infralogistic Solutions
|109
|Hindustan Motors
|110
|Albert David
|111
|Sinclairs Hotels
|112
|HCL Infosystems
|113
|Corporate Merchant Bankers
|114
|United Van Der Horst
|115
|Sayaji Pune
|116
|United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company
|117
|Alfred Herbert (India)
|118
|Shiva Texyarn
|119
|Vibhor Steel Tubes
|120
|DRC Systems India
|121
|Parshva Enterprises
|122
|IVP
|123
|TT
|124
|Loyal Equipments
|125
|SNL Bearings
|126
|Sambhaav Media
|127
|Krebs Biochemicals & Industries
|128
|Shyam Century Ferrous
|129
|Total Transport Systems
|130
|Deepak Spinners
|131
|Digjam
|132
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|133
|Shilp Gravures
|134
|Confidence Futuristic Energetech
|135
|Shervani Industrial Syndicate
|136
|Jetking Infotrain
|137
|Shiva Mills Limited
|138
|Growington Ventures India
|139
|Esha Media Research
|140
|Super Spinning Mills
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.